St. Mary's College men's lacrosse senior Wuesthoff named scholar All-American

St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse senior Erich Wuesthoff was named a United States Intercollegiate Association/Warrior and New Balance Scholar All-American, the organization announced on June 26.
Wuesthoff is the first Seahawk to earn the honor since Conor Jordan received the honor in 2016.
Wuesthoff, a native of Newbury Park, California, finished the shortened 2020 season with 14 goals and two assists for a total of 16 points in just eight games played.
“I’m very proud and happy for Erich,” said St. Mary’s College head men’s lacrosse coach Jason Childs. “This honor wasn’t just handed to him. Lou Holtz once said; ‘Winners embrace hard work.’ I think Erich is a winner because of all he has put into being a complete student-athlete. This award is the culmination of that. He made working hard on and off the field ‘cool’ for our program. I’m forever grateful.”
Additionally, the economics major was named to the CAC All-Academic Team this season.
The USILA Scholar All-America Program was established in 1989 to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically and as citizens of their communities.
A Scholar All-American must be nominated by his coach and be a student with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above (4.0 scale). He will have behaved in a manner that has brought credit to himself, his institution, and to college lacrosse both on and off the field. He must also be an All-American, a member of a North/South All-Star team, or be an outstanding league or conference player.