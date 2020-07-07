St. Mary's College of Maryland swim teams receive Scholar All-American honors

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America has selected the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's and women's swimming teams for Scholar All-American honors.
St. Mary's College was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart mentioned the efforts of St. Mary's College head swim coach Casey Brandt noting that "No team was unaffected by this spring's pandemic, but the College can and should be proud of their team and the work of Casey."
Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This semester's list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.
Individual Scholar All-America selections will be announced next week.
College athletics partners with SIDEARM Sports
St. Mary's College of Maryland has partnered with SIDEARM Sports to serve as the new host for the department's official athletics website smcmathletics.com. The newly designed smcmathletics.com officially launched on June 30.
Additionally, the department will be partnering with SIDEARM Sports to host their live streaming platform that will launch before the fall semester.
SIDEARM's responsive design provides user friendly access across desktop, tablet and mobile platforms. The redesign is geared towards improving the overall engagement experience through the website's numerous special fan-friendly features including enhanced news releases, schedules, rosters, bios, photo galleries, social media and more.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with SIDEARM Sports to launch our new website and live streaming platform," said director of athletic communications Gus Mohlhenrich. "Their support is top notch and they continue to stay ahead of the game when it comes to innovative website design, graphics and video streaming capabilities. One of our primary goals is to enhance the total content, accessibility and consumer experience for all Seahawk fans and our SIDEARM partnership checks all of those boxes."
A Learfield company since June 2014, SIDEARM Sports has experienced incredible organic growth from delivering quality service, reliability and customization. Serving more than 1,100 partners, SIDEARM Sports is the nation's leading digital provider in college athletics, and its easy-to-use interface allows schools to customize their content streams and digital presence. SIDEARM Sports provides the software and technology that powers websites, mobile applications, live stats, social presence, and video streaming for its athletic partners.