St. Mary's College of Maryland women's rowing members named national scholar-athletes

Eight members of the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's rowing team were named National Scholar-Athletes by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.
Emily Frieman, Katie Gill, Erin Lanham, Elena League, Emma McNesby, Colette Nortman, Katie Ortel and Lily Stein represented the Seahawks on the Division III squad.
"I'm proud of the whole team's strong academic performance this year, particularly these eight athletes," said head rowing coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher. "They were all prepared to contribute to the success of the team on the water this spring, and balanced that with outstanding academic achievement."
Scholar-Athlete awards requirements have been modified for the 2020 season. Student athletes must be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility, must be ranked performance-wise in the top 50% of their team, or in the "NCAA squad" (whichever is smaller) at the conclusion of the 2020 season, and must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA or higher for their career, and through the fall semester or quarter for the current competition year.