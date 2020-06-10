St. Mary's Ryken graduate Shipman picks Queens University for field hockey

Taytum Shipman wasn’t so sure if she wanted to play field hockey in college, but then her senior season at St. Mary’s Ryken High School took place and she realized that she wasn’t ready to give it up just yet.
Shipman, now a graduate at St. Mary’s Ryken, recently decided to continue her career by signing with Queens University of Charlotte.
“In the middle of my junior year and going into senior year, I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to play’, and then playing in the fall season like I realized how much I loved it,” she said. “So when it came to looking at colleges, I looked at colleges that had teams, didn’t have teams, like only had club and I realized playing club wouldn’t be enough for me. I wanted to have a big goal to reach towards and like push myself to work for.”
Queens, an NCAA Division II school in Charlotte, North Carolina, was 13-7 overall a season ago and reached the championship game of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tournament.
“The location of the school was really nice and I met a lot of the girls who are already on the team and then incoming and I really loved them, so I think that was definitely a big part. The community is a big part for me,” Shipman said.
Shipman grew up in Kent Island on the Eastern Shore and said she started playing field hockey around 8 or 9 years old. In high school, Shipman was a four-year varsity starter at St. Mary’s Ryken where she was captain for three seasons and received All-County and All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team selections her junior and senior years.
“I know she was a little bit on the fence, I think, if she really wanted to play in college,” Knights head coach Tara Everly said. “We always try to be successful academically and doing the whole college experience, so just super excited that she definitely decided to play.”
Everly said that Shipman always had some of the best stick skills on her team from the very beginning, even as a young player.
“Around here, field hockey is not like the big sport,” Everly said. “Most kids don’t come in knowing things, they might take a year or two to kind of get up to speed and learn the game, but she came from the Eastern Shore, I think she moved when she was in middle school, so she started a little bit earlier. So she kind of came to us with already more skill, but I feel like she was always like scared to kind of use that and didn’t really believe in her abilities. So over the four years I would say hands down that’s the biggest thing that she learned to trust herself, take more risks on the field, but not in a bad way. Sometimes you have to gamble like, ‘Hey, I can get that ball.’ And I definitely saw her willing to do that by the time she was a senior.”
Shipman, who played defensive midfield at St. Mary’s Ryken, said that she probably would not be playing in college at all without the influence of her teammates and coaches.
“It’s so much more than just a game,” she said. “Everyone has the same interests and the same dedication, but as a team it’s being together to win games, to push each other to do better. So I think they’ve had a huge impact on where I am today and my decision to keep playing for the next four years.”
And with decision made, the next chapter of Shipman’s field hockey career starts real soon.
“I’m very excited. It’s a lot to look forward to,” she said. “I’m definitely nervous, but I kind of like being nervous in a way. It’s something new, it’s exciting and it’s a lot of responsibility, so I’m really excited to play.”
