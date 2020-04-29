St. Mary's Ryken junior Johnson commits to Virginia Tech

With his senior season on the horizon this fall, St. Mary’s Ryken High School junior three-sport athlete Will Johnson has already committed to Virginia Tech for football for the fall of 2021 after fielding a bevy of offers.
Johnson, who also wrestles and plays baseball for the Knights, had received offers from Wake Forest, Northwestern, the University of Maryland and Ivy League schools Harvard, Princeton and Yale and had attracted interest from Notre Dame and Penn State.
He committed to Virginia Tech for a bevy of reasons and did so although the Hokies defensive coordinator, Bud Foster, retired at the end of the 2019 season. But the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when the Knights won their second straight WCAC Metro Division title, still felt Virginia Tech was the ideal fit for him.
“I was going to commit even earlier,” Johnson said. “But after coach Foster retired, I gave it a little more thought. But in the end, I really loved my two visits to Virginia Tech, I really liked the coaches and the other players and it just has great academics in addition to a great football program. They played for the ACC Championship last year, so they’re on the way back up.”
St. Mary’s Ryken fourth-year head coach Aaron Brady has been impressed with Johnson since the two of them both arrived on the football field the same year. Johnson is among the rising seniors who are among the initial wave of freshmen who came into the program with Brady. Both have high expectations for the upcoming 2020 slate.
“Will is one of those kids who is not only a great athlete, but he’s a very smart kid and he’s a natural leader,” Brady said. “He doesn’t say a lot, he’s not the most vocal guy out there but he does everything right and he leads the younger players by example. Being able to do that is very important and he’s been a significant part of our success the last two seasons.”
Johnson and the Knights will begin their quest for a third straight WCAC Metro Division title with five nonconference games, starting with a road trip to Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) on August 28, followed by a quartet of familiar foes, Bishop McNamara of Prince George’s County (Sept. 11), Mount Saint Joseph of Baltimore (Sept. 19), Good Counsel of Montgomery County (Sept. 25) and DeMatha of Prince George’s (Oct. 2).
In addition to another nonconference game against Woodlawn, a public school in Baltimore, St. Mary’s Ryken will face WCAC Metro Division foes O’Connell (Va.), Paul VI (Va.) and Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C.
The Knights defeated Carroll, 17-14, in the WCAC Metro Division championship game last season after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. A third straight WCAC Metro title is Johnson’s primary goal.
“Our main focus is getting back to the WCAC Metro Division championship and winning a third straight title,” Johnson said. “Everything that I have earned on the field is due to the hard work of my teammates. Everyone knows what they need to do on the field. You have to be ready on every play and make the plays when your team needs you to make them.”
Like his teammates and foes in the WCAC, Johnson missed out on baseball season this spring and is looking forward to his senior year when he can play football, wrestle and play baseball for the Knights one more time. Johnson will then shift his attention entirely to football, admitting that parting with baseball will not be easy.
“I love baseball and I really enjoy pitching,” Johnson said. “Once you get the ball, it’s like the game is in your hands. It will be tough to give up baseball, but I think football is the best sport for me. I might be able to play in the NFL, which is always a dream of mine. But I also know that Virginia Tech will have me prepared for life in the working world after football is over.”
