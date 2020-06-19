St. Mary's Ryken rising senior Williams commits to Wake Forest for football

Even before the start of the upcoming 2020 season is set to kick off, St. Mary’s Ryken High School rising senior Dezmond Williams has already decided where he wants to continue playing football in college one year from now.
After getting looks and offers from several NCAA Division I schools, Williams has opted to verbally commit to Wake Forest University to continue his education on an athletic scholarship.
Williams, who missed nearly all of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone, returned last season to play a key role in the Knights’ successful bid for a second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division title.
“Last season was really important for me,” said Williams, who caught 62 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall for the Knights, all of which were team highs. “My goal now is to lead my team to another championship. It all starts now. We must go hard at training during times like this because then we will have the edge over everybody else in our league.”
St. Mary’s Ryken head football coach Aaron Brady has watched Williams improve both on and off the field with the Knights. With one more season on tap, Williams should once again be a weapon for the Knights in their quest for a third straight WCAC Metro Division title, a final springboard to four seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“I’m really excited for him,” Brady said. “Obviously it’s an incredible school and one of the top academic programs in the world. He’s going down there to play wide receiver and I’m really excited for him. His academics have really improved the last few years and he’s going down there to play wide receiver and get a great education.”
With his college plans already finalized heading into the upcoming season, which features contests against perennial powers DeMatha, Good Counsel and Mount St. Joseph’s, Williams is simply eager to get back onto the field and lead the Knights to another WCAC Metro title. He also had a modest roundabout journey to committing to Wake Forest, a school he never visited.
“I felt that it was time for me to commit and en my recruiting process,” Williams said. “I love Wake Forest and everything they have said and done for my family. I just felt it was the perfect fit for me and I didn’t want to waste any time going to the place that I can call home for the next four years.”
Wake Forest was 8-5 last season (4-4 ACC) and is scheduled to start the 2020 fall season at Old Dominion on Sept. 4.
“He missed his sophomore year with that collarbone injury, but he came back last year and had a great year,” Brady added. “He did his part academically and in the weight room. We’re so excited to have a kid like that coming back. We already have two Division I wide receivers in Dez and Will Johnson [Virginia Tech]. They’re both going to be tough to stop this year. I can’t wait to get the season started.”
