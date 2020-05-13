St. Mary's Ryken softball denied repeat WCAC title bid as coronavirus pandemic cancels season

Several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams and one local Washington Catholic Athletic Conference squad headed into the recently canceled spring seasons with the serious prospects of winning a second consecutive state title, including one squad on the verge of a three-peat.
When spring sports practices began back in early March, the baseball and softball teams from La Plata High School, the softball and boys outdoor track and field teams from Huntingtown High School, the Northern girls outdoor track and field tea and the Lackey High School boys outdoor track and field team were all seeking consecutive titles. Hopes for a brief season were kept alive for nearly two months before finally being nixed by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on April 28.
“I know the guys were really looking forward to defending their state title and our seniors were really hoping to win another one,” La Plata head baseball coach John Childers said. “Obviously, we had graduated some key players from last year’s state title team, but the guys we had back were very good and they definitely had high hopes of being able to win another state title.”
While the La Plata baseball team was seeking to repeat, the Warriors softball team was going in quest of a third consecutive Class 2A state title. Much like the baseball team, the softball squad lost a few key players to graduation but it had retained a good portion of its starting lineup, including NCAA Division-I signees Sydney Bales (George Mason University) and Jayci Chamberlain (North Carolina State University).
“It was sad that we didn’t get a chance to play this season,” Chamberlain said. “I know a lot of us were really looking forward to trying to win a third straight title. For me and Sydney and Ryanne [Saluter] we get to play another four years in college. But for a lot of the other girls, this spring would have been their last chance to play on a team and play for a state title.”
In recent years, the Huntingtown boys and Northern girls track and field teams have emerged as perennial state powers. Not only did both win their respective 3A state outdoor titles last spring, the Hurricanes boys captured the 3A state indoor title in the winter and the Patriots girls were the state runner-ups.
“It’s a shame because, for the most part, we should have been the favorite going into this spring state meet,” Northern head track and field coach Josh Dawson said. “We lost a couple of valuable pieces with Claudia Dolan and Jasmine Holland graduating, but I felt confident that we had enough pieces throughout the team that were ready to step up and perform. So, we should be able to go into next spring with the mindset that we’re planning on winning again.”
Last spring, Lackey’s boys track and field team garnered its first 1A state title, but the Chargers’ road to a repeat bid was certainly made bumpier by graduation and the team ascending back to the 2A classification.
Although they do not compete in the SMAC, the St. Mary’s Ryken High School softball team headed into the 2020 spring season as the defending WCAC champions and the Knights had plenty of pieces in place to repeat. But like their public school counterparts, St. Mary’s Ryken never had the chance to make that dream become reality.
“We had five seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and one freshman on the roster this spring and nine of the girls had played on varsity last season,” St. Mary’s Ryken head softball coach Stephanie Dameron said. “We graduated a couple of starters, but we still had most of them back, including senior shortstop Melody Coombs, the defending WCAC player of the year, and senior center fielder Kayla Kern. I felt bad for the girls that they did not get that chance to win another title.”
While the College of Southern Maryland baseball and softball teams had begun the season in promising fashion, the CSM golf team was unable to tee off. The Hawks had enjoyed plenty of success over the previous two springs winning Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference and Region XX titles under former head coach Dave Russell.
Several other SMAC teams were perhaps on the doorsteps of emerging with a title. The Northern boys lacrosse and McDonough baseball teams came painstakingly close to winning titles last spring, with the Patriots falling in the 3A state title game by a single goal and the Rams losing in extra innings in the 1A state title game.
