Speaking in the postgame press conference after his team came up just short of attaining its first state championship in a 1-0 loss to Century of Carroll County in the Class 2A boys soccer state championship game on Thursday night, La Plata head coach Chris Butler talked a bit about where exactly the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference sits in terms of its talent in 2019.
“The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference has a lot of good players, a lot of talented players,” he said. “St. Mary’s United has a great travel program. People are going to see that when they see Leonardtown on Saturday night. Huntingtown is always a difficult game for us. Northern’s always got great players. And the girls, the boys are pretty tough, but the girls are even tougher.”
Historically, SMAC has not been considered among the better soccer conferences in the state, but with four teams playing for state championships this year, that perception is likely going to be changing.
While Leonardtown’s boys also fell just short, losing 3-1 to Walt Whitman of Montgomery County in the 4A state championship game, the girls teams from both Calvert and Northern came home from Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore with new state championship trophies on Saturday.
Northern repeated as the 3A champions after a dominant 5-0 win over Wilde Lake of Howard County, while Calvert took the 2A crown, its second in six years, following a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Middletown of Frederick County.
“I think it’s definitely on the uptick,” Calvert head girls soccer coach John Baker said of the conference. “That’s obvious with how many teams that were in the finals this year. The girls are a little ahead whether it’s number of appearances or number of championships, but I think the boys programs are moving in the right direction. Starting to see more representation, pushing further along.
“I think some of the realignment that happened this year, with the new state quarterfinals instead of the regional finals with the way it shook out, I think that’s helped everyone and seems to have gotten the right teams into the final four. I think that makes a big difference. I was glad to see the state make that change.”
While no SMAC boys soccer program has lifted a state championship trophy aloft since Thomas Stone won its second title in three years in 1998, appearances in state finals have been growing in frequency.
Since 2010, at least one SMAC program has reached a state final in six different years, with five different programs reaching at least one championship game and both La Plata and Leonardtown playing for a state title this year.
“I think that the level of play [in SMAC] is outstanding across the board,” Leonardtown head boys soccer coach Robert Hor said. “Leonardtown as a team beat eight regional champions during the course of the season. We schedule extremely tough with Mount Hebron, Bowie and Eleanor Roosevelt during the regular season on top of Huntingtown and Northern [within SMAC]. We play very strong teams all the time. I think that perhaps we are getting more and more respect across the board in SMAC.”
If the boys programs are working their way up, the girls programs should already be considered among the best in the state.
In the time since Leonardtown’s girls won their second 4A title in three years in 2008, SMAC programs have been well represented in the state finals.
The Raiders reached the 4A final again in 2015, while Huntingtown reached four 3A championship games since 2010, winning in 2011, Calvert and Northern have both played in three finals and claimed two crowns each.
Prior to this season, Calvert won in 2014 and finished as the 2A runner-up in 2016, while Northern fell in the 3A state final in 2016 before going back-to-back the past two seasons.
The reason for the upward trajectory is quite evident, according to Baker.
“When you see success whether its teams or clubs or whatever, those are the kids who are playing in high school,” he said, citing the area’s youth programs. “We’ve become fortunate as high school coaches to be able to coach kids who already have a good background and we get to craft them into what’s going to make us successful in a high school season. I think that’s, along with the realignment, what has really changed the landscape for all of soccer down here in Southern Maryland.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
