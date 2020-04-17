Swimmers enjoy solid seasons

While several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swimmers were able to shine at the SMAC championships, their respective region championships and later the state championships throughout the month of February, several others who were just below the radar are poised to make a big splash next winter.
La Plata High School senior standout Conor Vienneau and Calvert High School senior standout Ben Voelker won individual SMAC, region and state titles and others such as La Plata twins Kristopher Schueller and Megan Schueller were SMAC and region champions and state runner-ups. But several underclassmen are now in line to follow in their path.
At La Plata, head swim coach Mary Jane Cupples may be parting with Vienneau and the Schueller twins, but she will have plenty of talent returning for next season. Several of her swimmers already made waves this past season, including her daughter, freshman Kaeleigh Cupples. Junior Matthew Romero and sophomores Dylan Tompkins and Emma French will also return.
“Dylan had an excellent season,” Cupples said. “He started the season by competing in the 50 free and 100 free then ended the season in the 200 and 500. Matthew works hard in practice and shows up for the big meets. He will be one of the team captains next season. Emma works hard in practice and she is a true team player. She has a great attitude and she is positive in and out of the pool. Kaeleigh swam every every this past season and would swim in any event asked of her.”
Tompkins not only excelled in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, he was also a member of the Warriors’ 200 medley relay that included Vienneau, Kris Schueller and Luke Kang. Romero also performed well in the 500 throughout the season and was on the 400 free relay team.
French and Cupples were not only good in individual events, but they also were both part of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relays, both of which were anchored by Megan Schueller.
While her older sister, Huntingtown senior Madeline Frick, delivered two dominant, meet-record performances at the SMAC championships, Hurricanes sophomore Olivia Frick won the 100 breaststroke and was second behind Megan Schueller in the 50 free. Junior teammate Sydney Atkins returns next winter as one of the proven commodities in SMAC.
Leonardtown senior Zach Claus emerged as the top male swimmer in St. Mary’s County and one of his teammates is on the cusp of being his successor.
Sophomore Jimmy Wotjowicz was fourth in a loaded 200 individual medley at the SMAC championships behind Claus, Huntingtown senior Ethan Williams and Northern sophomore Jadyn Cunningham, all of which recorded clockings that bettered the previous meet record.
Among the St. Mary’s County female swimmers returning to the pool next winter, Leonardtown junior Nelle Ray and sophomore teammate Lauren McCloskey and Great Mills sophomore Savannah Raley look poised to emerge as potential SMAC champions. Ray is also a member of the Raiders’ cross country and outdoor track and field team.
North Point senior Mikel Reyes enjoyed a solid final season in the pool with the Eagles, as did several of his teammates who will be returning next winter. Liam Perella, Camden Perella, Amaya Bell and Joey Papagno all had an impact for the Eagles in individual events and relays and will return next season, while their longtime coach admitted he will not.
“Mikel started off a little slow this winter but my midseason he was really good,” said North Point coach Jeff Rivenburg, who stepped down after 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head swim coach. “He had a really good SMAC meet and then went on to do well at regionals and states. Liam and Camden both really improved over the course of the season and Amaya did everything I asked of her.”
North Point’s boys team was a perfect 13-0 during the SMAC regular season and finished second to Leonardtown at the SMAC championships. The girls were 10-3 and took fifth at the conference meet.
“The team has a lot of good returning swimmers,” Rivenburg said. “I didn’t want to leave the team high and dry. Whoever takes over next season is going to have a lot of really good swimmers.”
Two Thomas Stone swimmers, Clayton Jameson and Justin Truitt, both of whom swam for Rivenburg at Smallwood Village before eventually heading over to Bannister during Prince-Mont Swim League summer action, were both among the best swimmers in the SMAC in their respective events. Jameson returns for two more seasons with the Cougars and looms a potential SMAC champion.
Voelker captured the Class 3A-2A-1A state title in the 100 backstroke in his final individual event, but Cavaliers junior Erik Danielson along with Northern junior Ben Pinto will be among the top male swimmers from Calvert County heading into next winter. Calvert also parted with seniors Emma Kuhaneck and Kayla DeHetre, while the Patriots will lose Nyah Hartwell to graduation.
While McDonough remains the smallest school in SMAC and its lone occupant in the 1A classification, junior Madison Tompkins looks ready to put the Rams swim team on the map. She was second to Olivia Frick in the 100 breast at SMAC, won the region title in that event then was third behind two seniors at the 3A-2A-1A state championships and rates the future book favorite to win that title next winter.
