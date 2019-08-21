The air outside was thick with scorching heat and humidity Saturday at Budds Creek Motocross Park, engulfing the track as packs of motorcycles zoomed around the course vying for the top spot in challenging conditions.
The 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off Saturday with qualifiers of 40-plus riders, and a special 125 All-Star race that finished before the opening ceremonies. Saturday’s race was sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association Pro Racing and drew more than 20,000 fans.
The top three finishers in the 125 race were Mason Gonzalez, Chase Yentzer and Christopher Blackmer before the main events for the 250 and 450 classes were held in two 30-minute races for each. Riders traveled to Budds Creek from around the world to challenge the points leader in the 250 class, Adam Cianciarulo, and the two-time defending 450 title holder, Eli Tomac.
In the 250 Class, Shane McElrath was the winner on the day by sweeping both motos for the second overall victory of his career and his first of this season.
“My day started off a little rough. We slept in an extra hour. My alarm didn’t go off. We didn’t leave the hotel until about 6:50. It was an off day in practice. I was struggling with the track,” McElrath said in the post-race press conference. “Then we went into the second moto and it was kind of go time. It was like, this is right here in front of me. I had a really good start and I had to make it happen the first couple laps.”
Cianciarulo finished second on the day (2nd Moto 1, 5th Moto 2) to extend his lead in the championship standings to 30 points heading into the final race of the series, the Ironman, on Aug. 24 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
At the start of Moto 1 for the 250 class, Ty Masterpool captured his second MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season ahead of McElrath and Cianciarulo.
McElrath began closing in on the race leader and used an aggressive move on the fifth lap to take the lead from Masterpool and began to build a gap between himself and the other riders.
When the checkered flag waved, McElrath took his first moto win of the season by 8.7 seconds over Cianciarulo. RJ Hampshire held on for third place, giving him his third moto podium of 2019.
In Moto 2, McElrath led the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, and Mitchell Oldenburg and Alex Martin were close behind.
McElrath remained unchallenged out front just as he did in the first moto and took the victory by 7.7 seconds over Justin Cooper. Martin was able to make the podium and finished in third place.
“It’s been a true test to my faith this season,” McElrath said. “The results haven’t been what we wanted, but we never gave up and just kept at it and giving it our best. The conditions were brutal today and this feeling is crazy. It feels really good to get it done and walk away with the overall win today.”
Cianciarulo managed to nab second overall on the day (2-5), while Cooper completed the podium, finishing third (6-2).
“My mentality is just to do the best I can every moto,” Cianciarulo said. “It’s nice to have a little cushion heading into the final round, which definitely takes some pressure off. Ironman [Raceway] is a track that I feel like suits me well, and I just want to go in there and have the goal to go for another win.”
History was made in the 450 class as Tomac became just the fourth rider to clinch a third consecutive title by sweeping both motos for a class-leading fifth victory of the season.
“I didn’t know until the last lap, I still thought I needed one more spot on someone, but what a way to finish off, 1-1,” Tomac said. “To get it done today and a race early is amazing, and to go three championships in a row is pretty special and something I am proud of. Each championship has been special in its own right, but man am I happy we got it done today. I can’t thank the entire Monster Energy Kawasaki crew and the entire Kawasaki motorcycle corporation enough for all of the hard work and support all season long.”
As Moto 1 for the 450 class got underway, Justin Bogle emerged with his second MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season over Tomac and Zach Osborne, but Tomac was able to pass Bogle to lead the opening lap.
Battling through the heat and humidity, Tomac was able to outpace the competition and won the first moto by 13.9 seconds over Ken Roczen. Marvin Musquin completed the podium in third place for the opening race.
As the 450 class field exited the first turn to start Moto 2, Osborne was able to edge out Tomac for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, just ahead of Roczen and Musquin.
Similar to the first moto, Tomac and Roczen set the pace early and moved out to a comfortable gap on the riders behind them. In the end, Tomac cruised to take his 10th moto win of the season by 14.9 seconds over Jason Anderson, followed by Musquin in third completing the podium.
In terms of the championship, Tomac’s win, combined with Musquin’s third-place finish in Moto 2, left Tomac with an exact 50-point lead. With a potential season-ending tiebreaker already locked up in his favor, Tomac captured the Edison Dye Cup for the third year in a row, and did so a round early for the first time in his career.
“I knew the 1-1 and a couple things had to fall the right way. It just happened. Most of the time it doesn’t happen. It was good,” Tomac said. “It was good to get the job done today. It’s tough to beat the first championship, but they’re all special and unique in their own ways.”
Anderson finished in second place on the day (4-2), followed by Musquin in third (3-3).
“For me, I’ve been fourth and fifth for the past ten motos,” Anderson said. “It was nice to get a good result and be back on the podium.”
Eric McKay from Hollywood, Maryland finished 29th in the 450 Class Group B qualifying and finished 21st in the consolation race with a best lap time of 2 minutes 21.413 seconds.
