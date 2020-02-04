Team scores
1. St. Mary's Ryken 220.5, 2. St. John's (D.C.) 198, 3. Gonzaga (D.C.) 154, 4. McNamara 123, 5. Good Counsel 111, 6. DeMatha 85, 7. Paul VI (Va.) 71, 8. O'Connell (Va.) 52, 9. Ireton (Va.) 33, 10. The Heights 31
Championship finals
106 Buckler (SMR) def. McMahon (PVI), 11-2
113 Albo (SMR) pinned Vaughn (McN), 3:35
120 T. Jefferson (SMR) pinned Kowalski (SJ), 2:29
126 Rocha (SJ) def. Allen (McN), 12-0
132 Jury (SMR) pinned Sofield (BI), 4:33
138 Bannister (McN) def. R. Jefferson (SMR), 10-4
145 Bond (G) def. Lewis (O'C), 5-3
152 Banks (SJ) def. Ott (GC), 3-0
160 Foster (SJ) pinned Appleton (PVI), 4:34
170 Slear (GC) def. Gayle (SMR), 15-1
182 Colbert (SJ) pinned Ollum (SMR), 3:42
195 Machen (G) def. Johnson (SMR), 7-0
220 Perez (SMR) pinned Luetjen (G), 5:38
285 Wicks (McN) def. Roberts (GC), 4-3 (2 OT)