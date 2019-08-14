With temperatures slightly cooler on Saturday, Western Charles was able to keep its bats hot at the plate and cruise to earn two victories over Legion Post 255 in a Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League doubleheader played at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata.
“The team looked great today,” Western Charles pitcher Kurt Bruce said. “We hit as a team which we haven’t done much this year, but when the whole lineup comes together you can see we can beat a good team.”
Western Charles earned an 11-3 victory in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader before Bruce helped anchor a five-inning performance on the mound to help the team earn a 10-4 victory in Game 2.
“On the mound, I was just trying to keep [Legion] off balance,” Bruce said. “They have a lot of good hitters who are aggressive, so I was just trying to make sure I was mixing it up. Our defense played great behind me, too.”
Dakota Merritt scored the game’s first run on an error in the outfield by Western Charles to grant Legion a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Legion’s lead didn’t last long though after Danny Lydon’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the first gave the Western Charles a lead it would never relinquish.
Western Charles added to its lead in the bottom of the third inning on a two-RBI single from Jason Boyd to put the hosts in front 4-1.
“We want to come out and win every game,” Western Charles head coach Tony Stefko said.
Western Charles would add onto its advantage with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and lengthen their lead.
In the top of the seventh, Legion added three runs, but the deficit was too large to overcome. Dale Arbaugh hit an RBI double to score one run before Merritt’s two-RBI single provided the final runs of the contest.
Legion’s Austin Mitchell flew out to Western Charles right fielder Tim Gardner who made a leaping grab to end the game.
“We were shorthanded today,” Legion Post 255 head coach Tyler Kimmey said. “Out of our 27 guys, we only had 11 today, so that was pretty much what happened out there.”
Lydon and Jason Murray led Western Charles with three hits each, while Tyler Summers, Ricky Brady and Chris Blondin each had two-hit performances.
Lydon led Western Charles with four RBIs followed by Brady and Boyd with two each.
At the plate, Legion totaled nine hits and were led by Merritt and John Callaghan with three hits apiece. Merritt also led the club in RBIs with two.
Legion is scheduled to play the Hyper Bombers at 4 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Construction Field, which is preceded by Western Charles' scheduled game versus the Black Sox at 1 p.m.
With still two weekends left, St. Mary's has clinched the league's regular season title. Legion, which defeated the Door on Thursday night before Saturday's losses, is in second place at 15-7. Western Charles is tied for third with Indian Head at 14-8.