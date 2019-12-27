For Great Mills head field hockey coach Hannah Morse, a victory over Chopticon on Oct. 30 to capture the Class 3A South Region I championship was bittersweet.
“We had not won the regional title [here at Great Mills] since I was a senior in high school,” Morse said. “So I feel like we came full circle since 2008.”
Morse came full circle with Great Mills and captured the program’s first title since she was a player for the squad a little over a decade ago.
The Hornets were able to race ahead 2-0 after the first half of play and added an insurance goal in the second half to top the Braves by a final score of 3-0 and advanced to the 3A state tournament.
“We played amazing. We knew that this game was for a regional title and we wanted to win since Chopticon held us tight the last time we played them and they won,” Morse said. “We just wanted to have fun because this could have been the last game of the season, but we came out wanting to win and we won.”
Great Mills was able to capture the 3A South Region I title without surrendering a goal with a 4-0 victory over North Point before topping the Braves 3-0.
“I am very proud of our team. We have come a long way and have progressed each year,” Hornets senior Anastacia Doran said. “We played really well. This is probably the best game we have played all season. We have really worked hard all season and really deserved this. This is everything we have worked for.”
Sophomore Savannah Raley scored twice and Doran added a goal in the championship contest for Great Mills.
Morse won All-County Coach of the Year honors in her third season at the helm of the Hornets, and notched her second consecutive winning season after a 7-6 mark the year before.
Raley, senior Lily Simmerman and junior Julia Stevenson were all All-County first-team selections for the Hornets.
Great Mills had its season come to an end with a 9-0 loss to Urbana of Frederick County in the state quarterfinals. The Hornets’ record finished at 9-6 overall.
JOHN NISWANDER
