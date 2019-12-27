The Great Mills Hornets tennis team enjoyed a successful season on the tennis courts this year.
After four long days with matches taking place at four different locations, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis tournament wrapped up on May 9. When the dust settled, Great Mills and Huntingtown were tied with 12 points. It was decided that both teams would finish as co-champions for the 2019 season.
“I am extremely proud of all my players this season and so happy they tied for the SMAC championship,” Great Mills head coach Shelby Mullennix said. “They worked really hard for it.”
Hornets’ Laura Feckova won the SMAC girls singles title without losing a game in the final, 6-0, 6-0 over Leonardtown junior Alexia Gorman.
Justin Torgesen and Alan Hash were finalists in the SMAC boys doubles tournament, Tim Hash finished fourth in boys singles, Calie Neville and Hannah Torgesen finished in third in SMAC for girls doubles and Lauren Heibel and Saar Shah were third-place finishers in the SMAC mixed doubles tournament.
In what marked a historic spring for SMAC schools in their respective region tennis tournaments, the Hornets competed in the 3A South Region tournament as tournaments were played within the schools’ classification of 1A through 4A as opposed to just its geographic location.
SMAC schools dominated at the 3A South tournament and Great Mills tied Northern for second place with 15 points.
Feckova followed up her SMAC girls singles title with a 3A South Region championship, while Justin Torgesen and Alan Hash were 3A South boys doubles finalists.
“Justin and I were very happy with our performance in the SMAC and regional tournaments,” Alan Hash said. “We played some of our best tennis ever in our last few matches and we are really proud of that.”
At the 3A state tournament at Wilde Lake Tennis Club in Columbia, Feckova advanced all the way to the girls singles final where she fell 6-0, 6-1 to Sania Suchinsky of Rockville.
“Watching Laura compete in the state championship match for girls singles was the cherry on top of a great season,” Mullennix said.
