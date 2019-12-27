King’s Christian Academy girls basketball capped off a banner season with two titles in its final two tournaments of the year.
The Eagles were crowned the Metro Independent Schools Athletic League Tournament champions after downing Takoma Academy of Montgomery County 69-62 at Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf on Feb. 23.
“Takoma came out pretty strong, but throughout the game we kept fighting back and ended up getting the lead,” Imani Eubanks said after the game. “I am proud of my teammates too because we were in foul trouble and two of our starters ended up fouling out. Other players came in and stepped up to the plate knowing we needed to win this game, so I am proud of that. I don’t know if it was our best game, but we came up with the win.”
Eubanks, who was named the MISAL player of the year, led the Eagles with 40 points in the championship game.
King’s Christian was not done collecting championship trophies yet, and followed up its MISAL title with a Maryland Christian Schools Tournament Division 1 championship with another victory over Takoma Academy on March 2.
King’s Christian was crowned the champions in 2016 and 2017, while Takoma entered as the defending state champs from 2018.
“We came out kind of flat, but in the second half we played very good defense,” Eagles head coach Damien Rivers said after the 2019 win. “We haven’t been shooting the ball as well as we have earlier in the year, so we have kind of been gritting out games. It was a grindout game today for us.”
After a slow start, King’s Christian (16-3 overall) toughed out a gritty 50-39 win over Takoma at Annapolis Area Christian School in Severn to earn its third title in the past four years and dethrone the defending champions.
Eubanks after the game was honored as the tournament’s most outstanding player. Joining Eubanks on the all-tournament team was Alexis Smith and junior Kayla Gray.
“We were pretty happy and have worked hard for this all season. We are proud,” Eubanks said. “I just want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates and family for supporting me and everyone in the community because they came out to watch us play. I am proud of my team and we came out, gave it our all, and that is how we got the championship.”
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2