The Leonardtown Raiders were hoping to cap off an undefeated season on Nov. 16 in the Class 4A state boys soccer championship game at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, but facing the defending state champions of Walt Whitman was going to be a challenge.
“Leonardtown is a strong program,” Raiders head coach Robert Hor said after the game. “We have been in, I think, the toughest region year after year. For the last 10 years we have gone up against very tough squads in the region. We felt that if we could break out this year, we were a threat to win it all.”
The Vikings, of Montgomery County, were able to jump on Leonardtown with two first-half goals and eventually hang on for a 3-1 win to defend their state title.
For Leonardtown, the loss was the team’s only defeat of the season as the Raiders finished with a 19-1 overall record in 2019.
“We got off to a slow start,” Hor said. “It is disappointing because all season long we had really started strong and put other teams back on their heels. We didn’t have that happen today.”
After surrendering no goals in the prior two games leading into the state final, the Raiders found themselves trailing 2-0 at halftime.
“This group was a tremendous group of young men,” Hor said. “They had each other’s backs from the beginning. When they play as a team, no one can stop them. We just fell a little bit short.”
Kobe Harris, one of 17 Leonardtown seniors, scored the lone goal for the Raiders in the second half with about nine minutes left in the game.
“We were able to make history that no other boys team at Leonardtown had done,” Harris said. “I was proud of us.”
The Raiders came up one win short of their ultimate goal, but the team defeated eight regional champions this season, captured a fourth consecutive Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crown and had 17 different players score a goal.
“We were very excited because this opportunity had never happened to Leonardtown,” Raiders senior Garrett Bridgwater said. “Us seniors had been dreaming about this since freshman year. Each year we thought we could get here and this year we did. We didn’t end up winning, but we still enjoyed it.”
Leonardtown got a goal from junior Connor Yager with roughly three minutes left in regulation to edge Severna Park 3-2 and win the 4A East Region title to advance to the 4A state tournament.
“It is always exciting playing an Anne Arundel County team,” Hor said after that win. “I think we’ve made it to the regional final five times in the last eight years or so, and this is the first time we broke through in the last eight years.”
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2