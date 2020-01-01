At the Class 4A-3A state wrestling tournament finals at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 2, Leonardtown’s Trevor Crowley faced off against Trenton Puccinelli of South River in a rematch of the 160-pound championship at the 4A-3A East Region tournament the weekend prior.
Crowley won the first meeting 7-4, which allowed him to take to the mat this time free of any real nerves.
“I wasn’t really that nervous because I wrestled him at regionals last week,” Crowley said after the state final. “I knew what was coming.”
The Leonardtown High School senior was able to score the first takedown, but the wrestlers were tied at 2 after two periods.
Crowley quickly retook the lead with an escape and scored another takedown to allow a little cushion before ultimately winning 5-3.
“I got a takedown in neutral,” Crowley said of the match. “He kind of messed up a little bit, so I took him down. The third he was on the chase. He was kind of stalling until the last second and then tried to get me.”
Crowley’s victory marked the third consecutive year Leonardtown has boasted a state champion.
“All my hard work paid off,” Crowley said with a smile.
A few weeks prior to winning a state title, Crowley helped lead the Raiders to a dominant showing at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestling tournament held at La Plata High School.
“It means everything to me,” Crowley said of the team title. “That’s my team. I try to lead them to do things. We grind in the practice room.”
Crowley won the 160-pound championship, and as a team Leonardtown won six of the 14 brackets to claim the team title. The Raiders accumulated 240 points to comfortably outdistance runner-up Huntingtown, which scored 204.5.
Joining Crowley as individual champions at the SMAC tournament were Matt Oh (106 pounds), Garrett Lee (113), Sean Vosburgh (120), Brian Bieshelt (132) and John Podsednik (170).
“I was really, really nervous for my semifinals and finals matches,” Oh said. “I fought hard.”
Leonardtown took home two regional titles at the 4A-3A East Region tournament and qualified five wrestlers for the 4A-3A state gathering.
Vosburgh (120), who already had a state championship on his high school résumé, and Crowley (160) both won, while Lee (113), Bieshelt (132) and Podsednik (170) each earned a spot in the state gathering, as well.
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2