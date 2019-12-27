Two athletes at St. Mary’s College of Maryland had successful seasons that earned each athlete national recognition.
At the LaserPerformance Men’s and Women’s Singlehanded National Championships, co-hosted by Santa Barbara Yacht Club and the University of California Santa Barbara on Nov. 10, St. Mary’s College sophomore Leo Boucher, claimed the men’s championship.
“Going into the event I believed I had a shot at winning the whole event,” Boucher said. “I felt confident in my skills and physical training. I had been working hard on and off the water.”
Boucher is the only sailor from St. Mary’s College to ever finish in the top two at the event. He was awarded the Glen S. Foster Trophy for his first-place performance.
“I was super excited to have won the collegiate single-handed nationals,” Boucher said. “I finished second last year and was happy to see that I have improved. It was also a great feeling to be the first sailor from St. Mary’s to have ever won this national trophy.”
On the soccer field, men’s soccer senior Khalid Balogun and junior Roshawn Panton each gained a spot on the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-South Atlantic Region Team, the organization announced on Dec. 2.
Balogun was selected to the first team for the second consecutive season and has been named to the All-Region team in all four years of his Seahawks career. He finished with a Capital Athletic Conference-leading 36 points and registered 16 goals.
Panton landed on the second team for his first All-Region nod. He notched 10 goals and two assists on the year.
Three days after receiving the All-Region accolades, Balogun landed on the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division III All-America second team for the second consecutive season.
Balogun recorded 93 points, 37 goals, 19 assists and five game-winning goals over his four years with the Seahawks.
“For me to receive this honor is humbling,” Balogun said in a Dec. 5 St. Mary’s College athletics news release announcing his All-America award. “To see all my hard work pay off and have something to show for all the support my coaches, teammates, family, and friends have shown me over the last four years is truly an honor.”
St. Mary’s finished its 2019 campaign with a 12-6-2 overall record, marking its fourth consecutive 10-win season.
JOHN NISWANDER
