Heading into the 2019 season, the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights football team had hopes of capturing back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championships.
In the first quarter of the championship contest at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. versus Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C., on Nov. 24, just about everything that could have gone wrong for St. Mary’s Ryken did for the Knights in the first half.
“At halftime I told our guys that we had done about everything wrong we could have done wrong, so the second half has to be better,” St. Mary’s Ryken head coach Aaron Brady said.
Trailing 14-0, the Knights got a stop on defense after junior quarterback Trev Nored threw an interception with St. Mary’s Ryken driving just outside of the red zone early in the second quarter.
“The big point in the game was [Carroll’s] interception return, and our defense got a four-play stop,” Brady said.
The Knights were able to use that stop on defense early in the second quarter to begin to turn the game in their favor and scored 17 unanswered points to earn a 17-14 win and earn the program’s second consecutive WCAC Metro Division title.
“This was a great team win,” Brady said. “Our kids hung in there, and I was just proud of them for that.”
St. Mary’s Ryken (9-3 overall) got on the scoreboard with 2 minutes 58 seconds to go until the half on a blocked punt by sophomore Zaire Carter that he returned into the end zone for the Knights’ first points of the championship contest to trim the deficit in half.
“It was a little ugly at first,” Nored said. “We got down 14-0, but we kept our composure, kept going, never quit and came back to win the game. It was awesome.”
Trailing 14-7 at the half, Brady encouraged his team to embrace the close contest they were in and was hopeful the second half would be different for his guys.
“At halftime I said, ‘Would you rather be in a blowout game or one where we have to freaking battle?’” Brady said. “Our kids battled today.”
In the fourth quarter, senior Garrett Watkins’ 29-yard field goal pushed St. Mary’s Ryken in front 17-14 and the Knights held on to win the title.
“It means everything to go back to back,” Nored said. “All the hard work that we’ve put in since December paid off today, and we got another championship.”
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2