St. Mary’s Ryken ice hockey was able to end its season on a high note by capturing back-to-back tournament titles.
Twice during the regular season, the Knights had gone down to Good Counsel, but the third meeting between the two had much more significance with the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championship on the line.
The Knights did not allow Good Counsel, of Montgomery County, the good fortune of beating them for a third time, and as a result, took the crown with a 4-2 win at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel on Feb. 15.
“In the third period, we pushed for five minutes and came out ahead,” Knights head coach Matt Billman said. “They played well, we knew they would and we knew they were going to give us a good game. We beat them for the first of three games.”
The win marked St. Mary’s Ryken’s first WCAC Metro Division ice hockey championship.
“For the first time winning the WCAC, it felt pretty good,” Billman said. “We had a good win and played well.”
Billman’s squad wasn’t finished, and followed up the WCAC Metro Division crown with a Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League A state championship a week later on Feb. 22.
The Knights captured the title at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel with a 4-2 victory over Gonzaga of Washington, D.C., the three-time defending state champions.
The win marked St. Mary’s Ryken’s first state championship in the program’s history.
“It’s a great experience,” said St. Mary’s Ryken senior forward Pete Behrens, who had a hat-trick with three goals and one assist on the night and was also voted MAPHL player of the year. “With our coach, we are kind of like a family now, and it all just kind of came together this year.
Billman was at a loss for words as the Knights finished the season with an overall record of 12-10-1.
“It’s crazy,” Billman said. “Two weeks in a row, we just got our first WCAC title and our first Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League title. That’s five wins in a row. I don’t even know, but that’s good stuff. They are such an awesome group. They played so well this last three weeks it’s insane.”
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2