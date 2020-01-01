Twice in win or go home games, the St. Mary’s Ryken High School softball team was able to fight back and rally for big-time wins for the program in postseason play.
Two days after the Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring three times in the last two innings to upend Bishop McNamara in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals, the local squad did one better when rallying from an early 5-2 hole to topple three-time reigning champion Bishop O’Connell of Virginia, 9-6, in eight innings to win the WCAC title at the Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington on May 6.
St. Mary’s Ryken (17-2-1 overall) trailed 6-3 after four innings, but got an unearned run in the top of the fifth when junior Melody Coombs singled and later scored on a two-out error.
Coombs, who was named the WCAC player of the year, belted a two-run home run to tie the game at 6.
In extra innings, St. Mary’s Ryken’s Katie Vallandingham opened the eighth with a sharp infield single, then senior Jessica Limerick followed with a bunt single. With two on and none out, Coombs stepped to the plate with a chance to break the deadlock she created two innings before. Not surprisingly Coombs delivered, this time with a three-run homer to right field that proved to be the difference.
“I knew she was going to keep working me off the plate,” Coombs said after the game. “She kept wanting me to chase something off the plate, but I was ready. She left the pitch up and I was able to get ahold of it.”
Molly Thompson, an All-WCAC first-team choice, picked up the win after allowing six runs (2 earned) on nine hits, two walks and two hit batters while fanning seven.
“Even after we fell behind early, I knew we could come back,” Thompson said. “I just wanted to put the first two innings behind me and keep looking ahead at their batters. I knew we could score some runs. Melody had a tremendous game. She’s an amazing player. I’m so happy for the seniors because this was their last chance to win a [WCAC] title.”
“I was happy for all the seniors,” said St. Mary’s Ryken head coach Stephanie Dameron, who was honored as the WCAC Coach of the Year.
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2