A good mixture of fish found

We had a good mixture of fish this week as perch fishing really advanced, rockfish were cooperative, and some small spot arrived.
The fishing off the public pier in Solomons and the Navy pier produced perch, spot and rockfish for bait hurlers.
There are lots of big skate to test the drags on our new spinning reels at Point Lookout Pier along with some rockfish and white perch. The fishermen at Hog Point scored on rockfish, perch and spot.
There was a reported Spanish mackerel caught off the TPS Pier last Saturday on the Naval Air Station in the mouth of the Patuxent River.
The Potomac River is full of rockfish. From Cornfield Harbor to the Gov. Harry W. Nice Bridge, there are trollers and casters finding stripers of all sizes. They love bucktails, spoons and small umbrellas. Do not be surprised if a huge catfish takes your trolled lure from St. Clements Island north to the District.
The oyster bars and edges in the deeper sections of the Patuxent are yielding rockfish to trollers. There are schools of white perch taking bloodworm baits at Hawk’s Nest at the entrance to Cuckold’s Creek. The creeks are filling up with perch for lure casters. They love Beetle Spins.
There are cobia in Virginia waters south of Smith Point coming our way. Speckled trout are very active in Tangier Sound and in the Salt Island shallows.
Spanish mackerel are reported in ones and twos. Big schools are on the way.
Those seeking catfish in the Potomac are rewarded with great catches on fresh cut bait.
This report was submitted by Ken Lamb from the Tackle Box in Lexington Park.