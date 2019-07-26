Mike DelVisco, a full-time professional bass fisherman sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, has competed on the Bassmaster and PAA tours and currently competes on the Bassmaster Open Series.
DelVisco won the grand slam in 2007 and 2008 and the Bassmaster Series National Championship qualifier in 2009. He recently won the FLW BFL Super Tournament on Old Hickory Lake in his home state of Tennessee.
Tuesday, DelVisco talked with Southern Maryland Newspapers during a free fishing rod giveaway for children at Texas Roadhouse in La Plata ahead of competing in Saturday’s FLW Bass Fishing League’s T-H Marine FLW BFL Shenandoah Division tournament, on the Potomac River at Smallwood State Park in Marbury, presented by Navionics. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.
Colin Stoecker: How long have you been fishing for?
Mike DelVisco: I have been actually doing this for a living for 35 years and 16 of those I’ve been with Texas Roadhouse.
Stoecker: Explain the sponsorship and free rod giveaway?
DelVisco: The sponsorship is kind of a unique thing. It’s one of the very few out-of-the-fishing industry sponsors that we have. We do a lot of these fun events like what we are doing here all over the country, especially the kids fishing rod giveaway, I really like it because we are seeing a lot of kids come out that maybe had not fished before or want to get into fishing. This is a great way to do it, to come here and get a free fishing rod and come visit with me, too.
Stoecker: Where are you from?
DelVisco: I’m from east Tennessee, east of Knoxville, and it’s probably one of the few areas around the country where there are probably more bass fishing pros than other areas. Next to Alabama, we probably have the most. I don’t know what it is about that portion of the country. We have a big diversity of lakes, which makes it kind of a good proving ground for a lot of guys being able to fish a lot of different waters. It’s fun living there.
Stoecker: What’s you favorite kind of fish to catch?
DelVisco: Obviously, I catch bass for a living. But I like to go saltwater fishing a lot when I get the opportunity traveling around the country. It’s something that I don’t get to do a lot. But maybe four or five times a year, I get to go saltwater fishing and it doesn’t matter what kind of species it is, anything is good for me.
Stoecker: Do you get to eat your catch?
DelVisco: You can eat bass, but in our tournaments, we really practice catch-and-release and we put them all back. So during our tournaments we have a weigh-in to weigh the fish in, then they get released back into the water alive and safe, so that we can catch them another day.
Stoecker: How did it feel to win the FLW BFL Super Tournament on Old Hickory Lake?
DelVisco: That was kind of a unique experience. It’s a lake that I have a lot of history on, and I’ve had some really good finishes on. The lake is called Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee. I’ve fished a variety of minor and major tour events there. I had a decent practice during the event. Things just fell into place the first day of the tournament. That’s how trying to win these things is really, really complicated sometimes. It’s a multi-day event and everything has to go your way. That first day everything went my way, and I took the lead. Then I protected it for the win the second day. It was a pretty rewarding experience getting a win there.
Stoecker: What’s your favorite location for a competition?
DelVisco: Grass is always fun for me to fish because I don’t fish a lot of it. I’m very familiar with fishing grass, but we don’t have a lot in east Tennessee where I fish. A lot of the lakes I fish on tour don’t have that. I’m actually fishing here in the Potomac River this week, so it’s going to be nice to be able to fish some grass.
Stoecker: Which rod and reel work best for you?
DelVisco: I fish with Duckett Fishing rods and reels. I do fish a mixture of spinning and bait casting gear. It really does depend upon the situation and how I’m fishing and the technique whether I will use one over the other. I do prefer to fish with bait casting gear, a lot of the times even lighter line situations with bait casting gear.
Stoecker: What motor does your boat have?
DelVisco: This is a brand-new 2019 Phoenix 721 with the new Mercury four-stroke motor on the back. Mercury has been on the forefront of this technology and it’s great having a four stroke motor. It is super fuel efficient and super quiet. It is extremely smooth and responsive. Of all of the Mercurys that I’ve had, this has been the first four stroke. But it’s by far the best handling, performing, running, and driving motor that I’ve ever had.
Stoecker: What is your fondest memory of fishing?
DelVisco: Probably when I was young, fishing with my dad and my granddad, just going to the lake and fishing for anything that wanted to bite. That’s kind of how I caught the fishing bug and eventually ended up doing this for a living.
Stoecker: What advice do you have for young anglers looking to get into fishing?
DelVisco: Keep things simple and have fun. I always had fun when I was a kid fishing. I didn’t care if I caught a ton of fish or what the fish were. I talked to a lot of kids tonight that have showed me pictures of bluegills and catfish and stuff that they’ve got. Although I fish for bass for a living, it’s how I started, just catching anything that wanted to bite.
Twitter: @Colin_SoMDSport