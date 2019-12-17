Once I wrote a column about Christmas trees. I’d been enjoying artificial trees for the better part of two decades, ever since I’d been an adult and living on my own.
When I was just starting out, my artificial tree might not have measured over 36 inches tall and definitely wasn’t of the pre-lit variety. As the years progressed, my trees got bigger, brighter and more high-tech.
Two years ago, it became apparent that I’d have to replace my latest artificial tree. It had white needles, and they’d begun to turn brown with age, which is certainly not the look I was going for. It was time for something new.
My memories of Christmas as a child include the experience of hiking behind John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf with my father on a mission to find our very own Charlie Brown Christmas tree.
My dad had sage advice for my sister and me as we traipsed through the woods assessing every evergreen tree we encountered: “A tree only needs one good side.” Full disclosure, as discussed in earlier columns, my father had a flexible perspective regarding the legalities of harvesting Christmas trees from public land. As I recall, it had something to do with the spirit of giving.
We’d bring that freshly-cut tree home and immediately place it in a bucket of special water that would supposedly keep it from dropping needles. I can almost remember the recipe — I’m pretty sure Borax and Karo syrup were part of the mix. My mother would reverently remove the tattered piece of paper with the recipe written on it out of her recipe box and whip up a batch of the special water while my dad and I would begin our tree search.
I wasn’t very impressed with the recipe, though, since I was the one who had to vacuum twice a day to keep the dropping needles in check.
Last year we didn’t even have a Christmas tree, I’m sorry to report. My husband and I had recently bought a fixer-upper and were knee-deep in renovations. I didn’t want to purchase anything until I knew for sure what we’d settle on for the long term, artificial or fresh tree. My husband and I were leaning toward starting a tradition of picking our own real Christmas tree every year.
There’s a lot to say about a fresh Christmas tree. For starters, there’s the wonderful aroma and natural beauty of a real tree. There are lots of varieties to choose from, so you can easily change the look from year to year. And my favorite part of having a real tree comes when Christmas is actually over — you can recycle it into bird habitat.
But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll probably always have an artificial tree. See, I’ve got this daughter who can cut bloodworms without hesitation and take her own fish off the line. She’s been hiking in bear territory and once canoed her way out of a swarm of stinging wasps with silent determination.
She’s not scared of much — she can even change a diaper if need be. But she has one fear: Spiders.
A friend recently told us the story of her live tree. After she and her husband brought it home, some errant hitchhikers hatched in her living room as hundreds of tiny spiders she found on her furniture and floor, for weeks it seemed. That was enough for my daughter. So, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll always have an artificial tree.
Here we are, another Christmas is a week away, we are not quite ready to move into our new house, and we still have the dilemma of no tree.
I did what any sane mother would do. I bought two trees.
We have a rainbow-colored tree in the new house and a beautiful blue and silver tree in our old house.
We can take our pick between lots of pre-programmed light shows or even create our own on an app on our phones, and Santa can take his pick where he wants to leave the presents.
Workshop looking for participants
Over the years I’ve attended several quality Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshops. And you know the programs are good when the fine print of the Department of Natural Resources’ latest offering states “due to limited space, priority will be given to new participants.”
The next Beyond BOW offering is a staple of their winter workshop lineup and popular with hunters and non-hunters alike.
The From Field to Table Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Lodge at Black Pearl in Madison, Maryland. Black Pearl Farm and Lodge consists of nearly 860 acres of flooded fields, croplands, marsh and woodlands neighboring Blackwater National Refuge in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Join Larry Hindman of Yellowdog Retrievers, Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage staff and Vicky Mullaney, owner/chef at The Lodge at Black Pearl and for a fun day afield and in the kitchen.
The field portion of this workshop will cover basic waterfowl identification, species information and retriever demonstrations, as well as proper care and cleaning of waterfowl. Participants will then head into the kitchen under the guidance of Mullaney to learn tricks of the trade for cooking waterfowl.
The $130 registration fee includes workshop instruction, lunch prepared by the lodge owner, a copy of The Lodge at Black Pearl Cookbook by Mullaney and a cooler bag with some tasty surprises for the road.
Sign-ups have already started, so go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Education/bow.aspx if you are interested.