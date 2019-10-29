There’s a checklist of things you’ve got to do every fall when you’ve got young ones at home.
Visit the pumpkin patch and pick the perfect pumpkin — check.
Rake leaves into a huge pile and jump in — check.
Stuff a scarecrow or two — check.
Solve a corn maze or at least have fun getting lost in one — check.
We’ve done all those things once, some even twice, at our house. But in case I haven’t mentioned it before, the ages of our kids span quite a divide — from almost 14 to just over 1 year. The array of ages can make planning a weekend activity a challenge sometimes since there’s such a wide range of maturity levels to take into account.
Regarding the topic of maturity, in particular, our oldest child has entered the dreaded teen years. My husband and I, having juggled five kids successfully most of the time, feel that we are now more than qualified for whatever the kids throw our way. However, these teen years do seem to be a bit of uncharted territory at times.
The coping mechanisms we have tried and tested in years past don’t seem to work as well with our teen. Many parents before us have trod this path and lived to tell the tale, so I’m quite certain we’ll make it through.
If you’re like us and the parent of a teenager, you might want to consider adding one more item to your fall checklist: Visiting Kings Dominion in Virginia for its annual Halloween Haunt.
We took the whole family this past weekend plus a few friends, loaded up two cars and headed south early Saturday morning. While both my husband and I chuckled at the fact that between us, it had been a collective 50 years since either of us had stepped foot in Kings Dominion, we both knew that getting to any amusement park early is the key to avoiding long lines for rides.
The drive went faster than we expected and we got there just as the park opened. We parked right by the entrance and walked on in and got on the rides immediately. A lot had changed since I had last visited as a teenager (many new rides), but a lot had stayed the same (some of the old rides were still chugging along, like the Grizzly roller coaster).
I spent a lovely morning riding the kiddie rides with my 1-year-old daughter. As you can probably imagine, when the ride would stop she wouldn’t want to budge. I’d ask if she wanted to ride again, and miracle of miracles, that little baby could communicate just fine by nodding her head up and down as fast as she could. We’d run right back into line and most times just re-board the same ride without waiting. We did this over and over until my (much older) stomach couldn’t take the spinning anymore.
As the sun began to set, it became time to get our younger kids packed back into the car and head home. The Halloween Haunt is not recommended for young children, so the younger ones went home and got to bed at a decent time, while the older kids stayed late to experience the Haunt.
When the hour of 7 is struck, the park takes on a different feel. Spooky music wafts through the speakers, the lighting changes and many of the ghoulish Halloween displays that temporarily decorate the park light up and begin to emit clouds of fog. The overly happy vibe that Kings Dominion normally goes out of its way to convey shifts significantly.
Throngs of professionally costumed and face painted clowns (evil clowns that is, if you were wondering) and ghouls begin roaming the park. For the record, I’ve always thought circus clowns were pretty creepy, since I was a toddler. So, throngs of full-on evil clowns are, at least for me, about a creepy as an evening can get.
However, the evening wasn’t about me. It was about how much fun a gaggle of teen girls can have together while riding roller coasters, eating ice cream and roaming a park overrun with evil clowns of all types.
For those without the constitution to appreciate evil clowns, the park makes available a glowing blue necklace that will put you off limits from direct scare tactics. That necklace will cost you money, of course. The park is in business to make a buck, remember.
Those playing the parts of clowns and ghouls did a fine job of striking the right balance. They kept the teenagers excited and scared without going so far as to cause any nervous breakdowns or someone actually injuring themselves.
I did happen to witness a well-camouflaged scarecrow, who had been lying inanimate for long enough that when he did jump to his feet to surprise people, an older patron (honestly, not much older than me really) jumped backwards right through a hedge and landed on their rear end. No harm, physical harm that is, seemed to be done though, as far as I could tell.
We didn’t leave the park until nearly 10 p.m. as we had to experience the corn maze prior to departing.
This is no ordinary corn maze; it’s haunted and it didn’t disappoint. At every turn and nook of the maze, there were scary lights, evil clowns, dark and creepy displays and other heart-rending surprises.
The teenagers were plenty frightened. Not only did they enjoy all the regular roller coasters during the daytime hours, they immensely enjoyed the emotional roller coasters of that evening’s Halloween Haunt.
While Kings Dominion’s website did forewarn visitors of the fright level of the evening, I would have appreciated a heads up for parents. If I had be warned to bring some ear plugs, I might have made out a little better. I think my hearing was damaged a bit while shepherding four teen girls through the Haunt. I’m not 100% positive, but I’m pretty sure certain high frequencies don’t register anymore.
As you put your fall plans together next year, give the Halloween Haunt some consideration. This weekend is your last opportunity to visit the Haunt in 2019. The park is open Friday and Saturday until midnight. You can get discounted tickets from several venues, including MWR at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
And while it may seem like a long drive, it’s not really that awful far. As rarely as my teenager seems to smile lately, I am confident it was worth the drive time to make the evening happen.
However, I’ll wait to see if my hearing returns to normal before making any additional endorsements.