You might have noticed a handful of leaves in autumnal hues are beginning to grace the treetops.
It’s a little tough to accept that fall is here, especially since the thermometer read 90 degrees as we pulled out of the parking lot of the St. Mary’s County Fair this past Sunday evening.
I’m not sure the SPF 100 sunscreen we put on was completely adequate. It felt like I’d spent the day melting in the heat and sunshine, more like July than September.
But all you need to do is take a look at your front lawn to know it’s truly fall. Your yard will probably need a raking soon. Mine already does.
Lucky for me, my kids are old enough now that I’ve got a homegrown gardening crew to take care of issues like that.
While the peak foliage dates for Southern Maryland are still a few weeks off, the leaves are changing already in western Maryland, where the weather is often a lot different that what we experience so close to the Chesapeake Bay.
If you can’t get enough of all things fall and don’t mind a little drive, the Autumn Glory Festival is coming up at Deep Creek Lake from Oct. 9 to 13.
Enjoy the 52nd annual parade in downtown Oakland, “Autumn Declares God’s Glory” musical presentation, the Official Maryland State Fiddle Championships and a 10-acre corn maze. You can download a brochure for the event at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/847/CMS/Autumn_Glory_2019/AutumnGloryFestival_Brochure2019_Web.pdf.
Just a little warning to the folks who have someone at home who could be described as an antiquer. Judging by the number of tent sales, farmer’s markets, craft shows and vintage and maker markets, if anyone in your family enjoys those sort of things, you might not see them until it’s time to head home. In fact, if they’re not careful, they might just miss their ride there’s so much to explore.
But of course, the Fall Foliage Tour is what everyone is coming for. It’s a 30-mile tour that takes about an hour to drive, exploring some of the most beautiful roads and views in Garrett County.
If that’s not enough to satiate your desire for scenic vistas, there’s an extended 47-mile tour that’ll add to your trip and let you take in some historical sites, including the Casselman River Bridge and the Meadow Mountain overlook.
Still time to get your hunting license
Deer hunting season kicked off earlier this month with the start of archery season.
The folks who are spending time in their tree stands have already taken hunter safety courses and have their license, but if you’ve been thinking of getting outside and trying for a deer, or any other game animal this fall, winter or spring, you’ll need your own hunter safety card before you can get started.
You might be tempted to just get out there and give hunting a try without taking the appropriate course, but that’s a recipe for disaster.
Make sure you plan ahead and get yourself signed up to learn how to be safe in the field, and follow all ethical and legal standards.
There are two simple ways to get yourself one.
First, you can take the online course for $19.95. For more information, go to www.hunter-ed.com/maryland/)
You’ll still have to complete the field day workshop portion of the test to get your hunter safety card.
You’ll print a voucher at home after successfully completing the course and bring it with you to complete the outdoor field exercises that include firearms handling and a live fire.
Field day typically takes about 4 to 6 hours to complete.
Once you complete the exercises and gain the approval of the instructor, you will get your yellow Certificate of Competency in Firearms and Hunter Safety card which you can then take to any sport license agent and get your hunting license.
Your other option is to take a hunter safety education class in person. These classes fill up quickly, especially now that hunting season has begun and people are interested in hunting. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced a class in Garrett County run by DNR officials and the 30-student limit was filled within hours.
The good news is you don’t have to travel all the way to Garrett County to take a class.
Locally, there are still spots available at the hunter safety course slated to be held at the Southern Maryland Coonhunters Association in Loveville starting Oct. 1.
The class at Sanners Lake Sportsmen Club in Lexington Park still has some available seats for the weekend of Oct. 12 and 13.
A little later in the month, additional classes will be held at La Plata United Methodist Church, the Calvert County fairgrounds in Prince Frederick, and another class at the Southern Maryland Coonhunters Association in Loveville.
There are plenty of options for getting your license before the popular firearms season begins at the end of November. You can find the full listing of available classroom courses at https://register-ed.com/programs/maryland/88-maryland-hunter-education-classroom-course.
Once you have your hunter safety card in hand, there’s no limit to the opportunities you’ll have to use it.
Apprentice licenses are being offered
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention DNR is offering an apprentice license to people who want to try it before you buy it.
It’s a one-time deal, meaning you can get the license just once before you have to fully commit to taking the hunter safety course and getting a regular hunting license.
All you have to do to get one is take a short online course and then, of course, hunt only with a mentor who is 18 and older and has a regular valid Maryland non-apprentice license. For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/nrp/Pages/About-the-Apprenticeship-Hunting-License.aspx.
Pheasant hunt coming soon
DNR has just announced a mentored pheasant hunt at Wild Wings Hunting Preserve in Friendsville in Garrett County on Nov. 23 and 24.
It’s open to all junior license holders, apprentice license holders and lapsed hunters. Junior license holders are 16 and younger and lapsed hunters are anyone who’s held a license in the past but not in three of the last five years.
Participants will enjoy a day at Wild Wings that includes a hunter safety review, sporting clays, a mentor with a hunting dog, and lunch. Interested hunters must apply to participate and space is limited to 14 hunters each day.
The application is online and due by Oct. 18. Participants will be selected via a random lottery drawing and the event is free.
For more information, visit https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2019/09/18/mentored-pheasant-hunts-offered-november-23-24-in-garrett-county/.
DNR also invites junior, apprentice and lapsed hunters to apply for a spot in this year’s stocked pheasant hunts, which will take place Nov. 23 and 24 at wildlife management areas across the state. Locally, pheasants will be stocked at Chicamuxen and Myrtle Grove, both located in Charles County.
No instruction or mentors are provided for these hunts, but the birds will be plentiful.
Space is limited and hunters will be chosen via a random lottery. Anyone interested in applying must have a DNR ID number and valid Maryland hunting license.
For more information, go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2019/09/17/stocked-pheasant-hunts-held-in-six-counties-across-maryland/.
Popes Creek is open
The 522-acre Popes Creek Wildlife Management Area is now open for business.
It will be managed by the Southern Region public hunting permit and reservation system. You’ll need a free Southern Region seasonal permit and make daily reservations.
If you’re interested in trapping in that area, contact the Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area at 301-743-5161.
All hunting rules and regulations apply to the management area, including season dates and bag limits.