You’ve probably been to a couple of corn mazes in your lifetime, right around the time the leaves begin to change color and kids start planning what they’re going to be for Halloween. But that kind of fun isn’t limited to October anymore.
There’s a place right here in Southern Maryland where you can enjoy all the charm of wending your way through an agricultural maze during the summer months, too.
The place is called Goldpetal Farms, owned and operated by local farmer Jerry Spence and his family, and as the name implies, you’ll be traipsing paths adorned with the golden petals of towering sunflowers.
This past Sunday was the grand opening of Goldpetal Farms’ second maze of the season, located in St. Mary’s County in the town of Morganza.
Each summer, Spence aims to have the first maze open around the first day of summer. Of course that’s dependent on the weather and the sunflowers themselves.
This year, the first maze opened a few days before June 21. The second maze is planted a little later and opens a few weeks after the first one. It’s slated to stay open till around Aug. 10.
You’re probably thinking that this past weekend was a little too hot temperature-wise to spend much time outdoors.However, I have to disagree.
I might have mentioned this before, but I didn’t grow up in a house with central air conditioning. A screen door and a fan were all we got to cool down when the weather turned hot.
I am what some call a hard crab. The heat and the humidity just doesn’t bother me. For better or worse, my parents raised me without too many luxuries. To be honest, I found the warm air quite comfortable after spending a long day cooped up inside the house with my kids and the air conditioner blasting.
Luckily for the rest of my family, all of whom were born into the luxury of air conditioning and not as accustomed to the elements, the maze offered a misting station that cooled everyone off before we even embarked on the trail.
At most, the maze should take about 30 minutes to walk if you’re going at a leisurely pace. You can take a break and read some information posted about the pollinators you’ll encounter in the maze.
We saw a lot of bees, quite a few butterflies, and even one interesting-looking sphinx moth (sometimes called a hummingbird moth).
On the home stretch of the maze, we were encouraged to move along by one very vocal mockingbird perched high overhead on a telephone pole.
When you’re done, you can cut your own sunflowers to enjoy at home, $1 apiece or five for $6.
Pruning shears and a receptacle to carry your flowers are provided at the checkout counter. While there are six varieties of sunflowers planted in the maze, there are about 20 different kinds to choose from in the pick-your-own section.
There are also several picnic tables that overlook the farm, and you are encouraged to bring your own picnic lunch or dinner to enjoy al fresco.
Spence said he was looking to “do something different” with his sunflower mazes, and he’s certainly succeeded.
Now in their fifth year, the sunflower mazes get people outside, admiring the beauty of five acres of gorgeous flowers and their attendant bees and butterflies. Even in the extreme heat of midsummer in Southern Maryland, dozens of folks could be heard finding their way through the maze on opening night, marveling at the sights and sounds of a field of sunflowers in July.
While the weather is more agreeable, now is the perfect time to visit the farm, especially since peak bloom should occur between today and this weekend.
The Morganza maze, located at 25210 Colton Point Road, is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday now until about Aug. 10.
Cash and credit cards are accepted. General admission is $10, while children 6 and younger are free. For more information, go to www.goldpetalfarms.com.
Bear lottery is now open
Bear sightings in Southern Maryland are a rare occurrence, but in Western Maryland, residents must be cognizant to remove birdfeeders from their yard in the spring and properly store trash because black bears are a part of the landscape.
The population of bears is healthy and rising, and bear hunting is one tool used by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to limit the expansion of that population into the eastern suburbs and cities.
Maryland’s black bear hunting season takes place each fall in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
This year, the hunt is scheduled for Oct. 21 to 25. A total of 800 hunting permits will be issued.
To be in the running for a permit, hunters must apply for one by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and pay a $15 non-refundable application fee.
Applications are available online, at regional service centers and at more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the states. Hunters do need a valid DNR ID number to participate.
The drawing will be held Sept. 3 and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.