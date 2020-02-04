There are a lot of good news items to share in this first outdoors column of February.
This time of year is usually the coldest and dreariest in Southern Maryland, but as you probably have heard, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Sunday, so much to everyone’s relief, we can expect more mild weather as we head into an early spring.
My father, who wrote this column for nearly 30 years, never minced words when reporting about the goings-on of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The PETA folks are now calling on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to retire Phil and replace him with a robot groundhog. Presumably this robot rodent will predict the weather with as much accuracy as Phil has been doing for more than 120 years running.
It might surprise you, but I’m in favor of this change. What worries me though is what the next step might be.
I imagine that one robot groundhog will not be enough, and that the next demand will be for the human attendees to also be replaced with robots. After all, people are animals, too, and subjecting them to the Punxsutawney polka could be considered cruel. Besides, automated and battery-powered is probably better for the environment anyway. You just can’t stand in the way of progress these days.
You may recall there was some brouhaha earlier this year when Omega Protein exceeded the menhaden cap in the Chesapeake Bay. In Virginia, the menhaden fishery is managed by the General Assembly, while every other species is managed by the Virginia Marine Resource Commission. For many years now, recreational fishermen, environmentally-minded folks and other groups have been calling for the management of menhaden to be transferred to the VMRC.
It looks like that possibility is on the horizon. Virginia’s House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee and Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Menhaden Subcommittee approved legislation to do just that.
This legislation must still be taken up by the full House and Senate and signed into law by the governor. For more than a decade similar legislation failed to get out of committee. It looks like 2020 is going to be the year menhaden are finally turned over to the VMRC where they rightly belong.
And there was good news for the oyster population in Maryland last week, which is a nice change from the spate of bad news we’ve endured the past year.
According to the most recent stock assessment, our state’s oyster population has dropped about 50 percent over the last two decades.
Legislation was passed that brings together stakeholders to make policies based on consensus, with no one group able to reach a majority on its own. Furthermore, scientific models will be used to forecast how different management strategies would affect the oyster population. Sounds like a pretty good plan, doesn’t it?
Well Gov. Larry Hogan didn’t agree, and he vetoed the bill last May. This is the same governor who, also last year, vetoed another oyster bill that protected oysters from harvest in sanctuaries.
This past Thursday, the House of Delegates and the state Senate overrode the veto and put the oyster management plan into law. This is good news for not only oysters, but also for all the other creatures in the bay that rely on oysters to clean the water.
The final piece of good news comes from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Those winter turkey hunting season numbers were released last week. You might not recall, but based on my observations, I predicted a significant number of turkeys would be harvested this year.
Sure enough, the numbers were up quite a bit from last year. Overall, 82 turkeys were taken by hunters, a big bump up from the 73 turkeys last year.
And, St. Mary’s and Garrett counties reported the highest numbers. I’m not surprised. There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t see wild turkeys on my travels outdoors.
Spring turkey season begins April 18 and runs through May 23, with Junior Turkey Hunt Days on April 11 and 12.
Shad Night coming soon
Have you been dreaming of catching your first shad of 2020 at Fletcher’s Cove?
Soon the shad will be running, and area fishermen will be convening there to take part in this yearly ritual. Will you be among them? If so, you’re invited to the National Capital chapter of Trout Unlimited’s Shad Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19.
This year’s event will be held at the District’s Aquatic Resources Education Center along the Anacostia River. Area shad anglers will have a chance to see the facilities where D.C. Fisheries and Wildlife staff work to protect this great urban fishery we all enjoy each spring.
Come early to socialize and explore activities in several rooms. Enjoy the numerous aquariums and terrariums, watch fly tying and tackle demonstrations, screen the documentary Shad Run, bid on items in the silent auction and get a close look at an electrofishing boat.
The evening’s guest speaker, Danny Ryan, the fisheries’ research branch chief, will deliver his remarks at 7:40 p.m. Ryan will be joined by Bryan King, the associate director of DOEE’s Fisheries and Wildlife Division, Teresa Rodriguez, the wildlife management branch chief, and Marco Carvello, a Fisheries and Wildlife biologist, and all will be happy to answer your questions as you browse the facility during the first half of the evening.
Rather than the street address, use Aquatic Resources Education Center when mapping directions to Shad Night. The meeting is open to the public and all shad fishing fans are invited to attend.