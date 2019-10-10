October’s full moon will take place on Sunday.
September’s full moon was called the Harvest Moon. This month, it’s known as the Hunter’s Moon since traditionally October is a good time to hunt critters that have fattened up for the cold months ahead. Coincidentally, November’s full moon is called the Frost Moon.
It’s going to be difficult to choose between fishing and hunting this weekend. The weather forecast looks good, that’s for sure. Before you make your decision, I want to remind you that science has proven the full moon does not affect deer rut. Still, you can take your chances.
Speaking of taking chances, if you want a chance at catching one of the hundreds of stocked trout the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be placing in local waters over the next month or so, you’re going to want to sign up for email updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDDNR/subscriber/new?qsp=CODE_RED.
There’s no set schedule and decisions are made based on several variables. They’ve already started stocking, so we could be getting our share any day now. You won’t want to miss out.
And lastly, if you’re interested in the welfare of the Chesapeake Bay and its fisheries, you’ll want to come out to the next Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting which will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at the corner of Route 4 and Dowell Road.
Dr. Michael Wilberg of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons Island will present The Atlantic Menhaden Biomass of the Chesapeake Bay.
This topic should be of interest to more than just fishermen. Menhaden are a critical forage fish for 22 species of fish in the bay. Besides being prey for the bigger gamefish, menhaden are filter feeders, meaning they clean the water as they swim along.
Now, no anglers fish for menhaden. They are small, bony fish and completely inedible, but they are valuable. And therefore hundreds of thousands of pounds are harvested every year by the commercial fleet to make fertilizer and vitamins.
There’s been some speculation that there aren’t enough menhaden in the ocean anymore. Come on out to the meeting and hear Dr. Wilberg discuss how he’s going to determine how many Atlantic menhaden there actually are in the Chesapeake Bay.
The meeting is free and open to the public. To find out more about SMRFO, go to www.smrfo.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/598428253621775.
Southern Maryland lakes and ponds — Pretty soon mist should be rising off the water in the early mornings.
Wheatley Lake at Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville is hosting a fishing derby on Saturday, so Sunday would be a better day to go fishing there, or better yet, this afternoon. The lake will also be getting a fall stocking of trout from the Maryland hatchery soon.
At St. Mary’s Lake, largemouth bass, crappie and chain pickerel are all very active and hitting lures. Live minnows are also a popular way to get a fish on the line.
Potomac River — Reel Bass Adventures guide Andy Andrzejewski (301-932-1509) reports that bass fishing has been hit-or-miss with fair catches one day and nada the next.
Topwater is still the way to start the day with rock structures more consistent than the diminishing grass beds. Andrzejewski recommends following up with shallow-running crankbaits.
Stripers are biting along bridges, bulkheads and rocks for anglers targeting these areas on the changes of the tides. Areas that form current breaks along land formations are good spots to target with swimbaits or lipless crankbaits.
Life Outdoors Unlimited guide Capt. Kenny Penrod III (240-478-9055) suggests throwing crawfish imitators where crawfish are most likely to be. Penrod’s personal favorite is the Bigmouth Chatterbait.
If you only have time to fish weekends, it’s the one lure you can count on to produce.
Just go into the creek, find grass/wood/pads, put trolling motor down and then cast and reel. It’s that simple.
Penrod also suggests targeting stripers by throwing small topwaters or crankbaits during low light.
Snakehead are around holes in the grass or against marsh banks. Be observant and you might see one reveal itself through movement in extremely shallow water.
Capt. Dennis Fleming of Fishamajig Guide Service (240-538-1260) said keeper striped bass are in the Potomac for both trollers and those who prefer light tackle casting.
Fish should start congregating on the many humps and bumps between the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge and Cobb Island. Expect to catch blue catfish while trolling.
Aqualand Marina (301-259-2222) reports good fishing for white perch and the ever-present blue catfish.
Juniata and Susquehanna rivers (Pa.) — LOU guide Capt. Ken Penrod (240-447-2206) said the Susquehanna is still the best smallmouth river in the Chesapeake Bay system “hands down.”
Campground Tubes account for the majority of the fish being caught and you can get some from Riverfront Campground (717-877-2704).
Deep Creek Lake — Recreational angler Mark Hoekzema posted pics of the fish he caught earlier this month to the Maryland Angler’s Log (https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/recreational/Anglers_log.aspx).
The fish were still in summer mode and it was slow, but the four fish Hoekzema caught that day were just right for a Deep Creek Lake grand slam — a 24-inch northern pike, an 18-inch smallmouth, a 17-inch walleye, and a 12-inch yellow perch.
He was fishing in 12 to 18 feet of water with minnows.
Also, Hoekzema mentioned the scenery was just beautiful with the fall foliage coming along nicely.
Lake Anna (Va.) — Carlos at High Point Marina (540-895-5249) said the up-lake region continues to produce the most bass.
This area has plenty of willow grass, rocks, docks and stumps, especially above the first two bridges in both the North Anna arm and Pamunkey Branch.
There are striped bass breaking almost every morning in all three sections of the lake. Carlos recommends having a small topwater you can walk tied on and keep your eyes peeled.
Birds are beginning to show up, but they’re not much help yet. Stripers have been caught in The Splits area most evenings.
Chesapeake Bay — According to Fleming, fishing is good for boaters who chase birds in the main stem of the Chesapeake Bay.
Spanish mackerel remain as well as bluefish. After this initial cool down, look for a shallow water bite for stripers using top water plugs and crankbaits.
Atlantic Ocean — Larry Jock of the Coastal Fisherman (www.coastal-fisherman.com) said the recent wind has made offshore fishing impossible and bay fishing challenging with stirred up water.
Sheepshead are still being caught around the South Jetty by anglers dangling sand fleas or green crabs. The East Channel by the U.S. Route 50 Bridge has been a good spot for flounder fishermen.
Capt. Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star (410-520-2076) said the sea bass have been biting, but the weather has kept the charter boat fleet from getting to them.
Tip of the week
All fishing regulations apply to the put-and-take trout fishing areas in Southern Maryland.
If you’ll be fishing any of the stocked waters and think you might catch a trout, you should have a current trout stamp to be in full compliance with the law.
The exception is children 15 and younger. they don’t need a license or a trout stamp to partake in the fun, so bring ’em along. The daily limit is five per day.
Most of the stocked trout weigh between one-half and 1 pound, but someone might get lucky and catch one of the 3-pound holdovers.