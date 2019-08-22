Records are made to be broken, right? My best guess is Jeff Wright wasn’t hoping his record would be broken so soon, though. On Aug. 16, a Pasadena woman caught a new Maryland state record common dolphinfish (also called mahi mahi), effectively cutting short Wright’s three-week reign at the top.
Kristy Frashure was fishing in the Poor Girls Fishing Tournament, a ladies only billfish release tournament benefitting breast cancer research, when she caught the 74.5-pound mahi mahi off Poor Man’s Canyon. Not only did she set a new Atlantic Division record, but she also caught the heaviest dolphin in the tournament. Let’s see how long her record will stand.
Southern Maryland lakes and ponds — Anthony Hancock, manager of Gilbert Run Park, says bluegill and redear sunfish are biting best early and late in the day. Redear sunfish have been holding closer to the bottom so he advises to add a few split shot or a small sinker to your line. Baits of choice are small pieces of nightcrawler, crickets, or mealworms. A few bluegill have been caught on flyrods recently, although lately the panfish have been holding a little further from the shoreline than normal. Small poppers or sponge spiders in white, black, or green work well. Topwater lures fished early when the park first opens have been the best way to tempt bass to strike. During the heat of the day, fishing can be tough, although bass sometimes will strike a slow-moving soft plastic lure. Shallow-diving crankbaits have also been effective while fishing the edges of aquatic vegetation.
Susquehanna and Juniata Rivers (Pa.) — Guide Scott Johnson of SJ Fishing Adventures (www.sj-fishing.com) says “fishing continues to be a real grind” but there are fish to catch and, like the lottery, you’ve got to be in it to win it. This past spring, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection released a report that deemed parts of the Juniata and Susquehanna Rivers “impaired for aquatic life use due to high pH.”
Patuxent River — Bottom fishing for spot and perch is “fabulous” right now, says Ken Lamb of the Tackle Box (301-863-8151), that is if fishermen can catch their mess of decent-sized fish before the hordes of small spot and tiny croaker make short work of all the bait. The good news is we’ve still got at least six weeks before fall migration to the ocean begins, and those smaller fish should be keeper-sized around the first of October.
Potomac River — Life Outdoors Unlimited guide Capt. Ken Penrod (240-447-2206) advises folks to forget the mantra “bass go deep in the summer” because right now there is no deep and bass just simply follow the food. He recommends anglers look for healthy green grass, or better yet spatterdock, and then “buzz it, spin it, or worm it.” Move along if you don’t get any bites. Penrod recommends the Obie Hard Hook in white or black and Big Mouth’s model with a frog or a Magic Swim instead of the skirt.
Chesapeake Bay — With all the Spanish mackerel, spot, perch, rockfish, bluefish, and cobia available to Southern Maryland fishermen this time of year, Ken Lamb of the Tackle Box (301-863-8151) says the biggest issue for anglers this time of the year is that our waterways get so crowded on the weekend. Trollers pulling spoons behind planers are having good luck. Most of the rockfish continue to be undersized. Get ready for a fishing bonanza this weekend when the weather turns a bit cooler.
Lake Anna (Va.) — McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540-894-9144) reports most of the bass schools are located in the mid- to down-lake regions. Start your search from The Splits down to Dike 3. Now is the time to toss a small popper, “walking” bait, or soft plastic jerkbaits over roadbeds, humps, deep points, and other schooling areas. There are plenty of smaller stripers schooling and breaking in the morning around the State Park, power plant, and Dike 3. They’re feeding on 2- to 3-inch threadfin shad so you must use small baits if you want to catch them. Crappie are holding on bridge pilings, 15- to 25-feet deep.
Atlantic Ocean — Today wraps up the last fishing day for the 2019 MidAtlantic, with 156 boats fishing the tournament this year, and more than half fishing out of Sunset Marina in Ocean City. It’s been a busy week once again for the offshore canyons. Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle (302-545-2722) reports the spot bite has been “awesome” at times, but you can’t catch ‘em if there’s a bloodworm shortage, or can you? Luckily Fishbites work just as well in a pinch. Earlier this week there was some excitement when one lucky angler caught his first fish ever, an 8-pound sheepshead from the pier on a minnow.
Tip of the Week
Eric Packard has been teaching his family and friends how to catch snakehead and has a few tips to share.
“I like fishing any time of day, but mornings will produce better,” he said. “I like a still water day, too, since less wind makes it easier to see fry balls or a swirl when a snakehead takes a breath of air.
Look for bubbles after a swirl on the surface or very small bubbles from fry. If you see a fry ball, harass it by casting past and bring your bait through it. Repeat until you get a bite. I treat them as if I’m fishing for largemouth bass — with the same gear and lures. There are two differences, though.
They can live in bad water where bass would avoid. And in the heat of the day or as water heats up, they can move way up towards the shoreline to lay in the shade of reeds, lily pads, and other cover.”
There you have it! Packard is out fishing almost every single day and he’s got a different snakehead photograph almost as often.
You can see his catches on Instagram @ericp132 and he’s a frequent contributor to the Maryland Angler’s Log at http://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/recreational/Anglers_log.aspx.