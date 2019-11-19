I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it with my own eyes, but that honest-to-God wintry precipitation last week at my home in St. Mary’s County got me thinking about a four-letter word: Toes.
Luckily, I had a pair of rainboots to slip my feet into when I had to take the dog for his midday walk. In fact, the entire family has brand new rubber boots courtesy of all the snakes we keep encountering in the yard at our new house.
We’ve seen snakes in trees (that’s OK), snakes at the water’s edge (OK, too, although I’m pretty sure our dog took a bite on his ear from one), a snake under my daughter’s foot (not OK) and one particularly agitated snake in the corner of the basement doing its best imitation of a live wire, vibrating in all directions at once trying to bite anything within striking distance (also not OK).
After the last incident, I had six new pairs of boots on order via Amazon before we even pulled out of the driveway.
Rainboots are good for rain and snakes, but what about when it gets cold outside?
They just don’t do the trick when it’s below 40-degrees. I still haven’t found the boxes with the winter coats and boots in it. If I’m being completely honest here, I’ve already got a few pairs of winter boots. They are like potato chips, scarves, and dogs … you can’t have just one. I really hope my husband isn’t reading today’s column because he thinks one dog is more than enough.
So, I ordered myself a new pair of winter boots just in case we get more snow before we’ve moved into our new house and unpacked. Now my toes are ready.
Those white flakes also got me thinking of another four-letter word a lot of readers aren’t that fond of, snow, and reminiscing about snowfalls past.
Fooled you
A snow day was always a big deal in our family.
Not only would my sister and I get the day off from school, but our parents, who were both teachers, would also get to spend the day at home.
Growing up, if there was a chance snow might be headed our way, the television would be tuned to Channel 4 for the latest forecast. You might recall a few of the big names from back in the day — Bob Ryan, Doug Hill, Topper Shutt, and Sue Palka. My parents were Bob Ryan fans and took his word over all others.
One night, Ryan declared that our area would see a couple inches of snow by the wee hours of dawn. In fact, it was a “sure thing.” Even just a dusting would be enough to delay the start of school by an hour or two A few inches pouring down before dawn would cancel school for the day.
Around bedtime, because high winds had knocked down some power lines, the electricity was already out at our home in the boondocks. Like we did on most nights without power, the entire family set up camp in the basement next to the fireplace to stay warm.
Our family loved a good card game. My mother and I started up a round of gin by firelight. My sister and father dropped off to sleep shortly thereafter, but the card game continued.
I’d throw a couple logs on the fire periodically, and run over and open the back door to check for snow.
“Nothing yet,” I’d tell my mom each time I checked. We knew it would start soon, an hour or two after midnight.
Maybe it was the firelight keeping us awake, or perhaps the anticipation of a snow day was just too exciting, but my mom and I stayed awake the entire night playing cards.
It became apparent as the clock inched toward 5 a.m. that Ryan got it wrong. There was no snow coming to save us from school that day.
When that reality set in, my mother and I fed the horses and got ready for the very long day ahead. Suffice it to say, we went to bed early that night.
No power
During the cold winter months, if a tree anywhere within a 10-mile radius of our house dropped a limb, there was a very good chance we’d be without power for several hours, if not days.
Many a time after a snowstorm did we all pile in my father’s truck and head to the nearest McDonald’s in Charlotte Hall to use the restroom to brush our teeth and clean up a bit.
There was one particularly long stretch that we went without power, when the “storm of a century” barreled up the coast in early March of 1993.
I happened to be staying at a hotel in Washington, D.C., for a youth conference when the storm struck, with a gaggle of other high school kids and a few chaperones.
We spent a couple of days holed up in the hotel, which didn’t lose power, eating pizza and watching television.
The organizers of the conference even offered to let any of us stay on for a few extra days free of charge since flights and trains were canceled.
But my father, who was the kind of guy who prided himself on getting things done, insisted on driving to D.C. to retrieve me. I said goodbye to warm sheets and running water and returned to a cold house with no working bathroom.
My family had already been without power for a week, and what I encountered at home was what can only be described as a miserable situation.
“This can’t last forever” is what my parents kept telling us kids and themselves. Finally, after a few more days with no electricity, we couldn’t take it any longer.
My father borrowed a generator from a friend and spent the better part of a day driving to get it and setting it up. It was like a bona fide miracle.
Just as he got the thing fired up, all the lights in the house blinked on. It wasn’t from the generator, though. The power was finally back on.
Moonlight sledding
Significant snowfall here in Southern Maryland is rare. Both of my parents grew up in eastern Pennsylvania where snow on the ground is the norm during winter. They acted almost as giddy as us kids when a big storm dropped a couple of inches on the ground at our home in Dentsville.
Sometimes they would wake my sister and me up in the middle of the night just so we could take in the sight of the natural world blanketed with the new fallen snow. It was just like the line in “Twas the Night Before Christmas” — the moonlight reflecting on the snow glowed as if it was midday and not the middle of the night.
The four of us would tromp out to the backyard together. The air would be still, light flurries would cascade through the air all around us, and the quietness would be heavy in our ears.
Then the screaming would ensue. We’d take turns sliding down the hill with only the moonlight to guide our path.
Afterwards, when we couldn’t feel our noses anymore, we’d head inside to warm up with hot chocolate and homemade donuts my mom would fry up and drench in sugar and cinnamon.
Sometimes we’d go back to bed, but most of the time we’d stay up and watch the world come alive again as the sun rose. Then we’d head back out and give that hill another go.