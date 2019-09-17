Last week as I was making my way to the checkout counter at my local Tractor Supply Company, my eyes caught sight of the orange and green cover of the 2020 Farmer’s Almanac displayed next to the counter.
I didn’t hesitate for a second before adding it to my pile of purchases. There were only a few copies left, and, besides, I had a couple hours of waiting at dance ahead of me that night and would be needing some good reading material.
Indeed, the Farmer’s Almanac didn’t disappoint. It was money well spent if only for the shower rod tip on Page 14.
I just wish the magazine had come out back in the beginning of June. All summer long, one of our showers was completely tied up with dripping bathing suits and this tip would have kept that shower in business.
While I can’t reveal the proprietary information pertaining to shower curtains in this column, I can assure you the $6.99 cover price is worth every penny, if just for the reading enjoyment and learning useful tidbits like oyster ice cream is a real thing and First Lady Dolley Madison served it at White House dinners. I highly doubt President Donald Trump would ask for two scoops of that.
Of course, most folks buy the Farmer’s Almanac to find out what’s in store for winter. I sure hope that a soggy Christmas isn’t in the cards this year, but I am starting to look forward to the cooler months ahead, and even possibly to that white stuff that falls out of the sky sometimes when it’s really cold.
Speaking of winter, the Farmer’s Almanac (based in Lewiston, Maine) recently shared a list of 20 signs from nature that can predict a harsh weather. The list was originally printed in the 1978 edition, but the idea that nature can give us clues to what to expect is still relevant today.
Here’s just a sampling of some of the observations that could suggest this winter is going to be a hard one: heavy fogs this past August, woodpeckers sharing a tree, cows with extra thick hair growing on their napes, monarch butterflies migrating earlier than usual and thicker-than-normal corn husks
Do any of those ring true? I do believe the Canada geese started honking overhead a littler earlier than usual by about two weeks. And when I take my kids to the pumpkin patch, I’ll make sure to check the thickness of this year’s corn husks.
While the Farmer’s Almanac suggests studying the behavior of caterpillars, owls, raccoons, pigs and lots of other animals, hummingbirds didn’t make their list.
The hummingbirds in my yard have already left, the earliest departure date since I started feeding them in this location 15 years ago. I’ll take that as a sign since I don’t have any muskrats to observe.
And as for the monarch butterfly, you can plan a trip down to Point Lookout to check on their migration. Usually the first two weeks of October are prime monarch butterfly spotting season at Point Lookout, but that could be a little earlier or a little later depending on a lot of factors.
I may have to take a little trip down there myself to have a look-see. While I’m there, I’ll keep my eyes peeled for the location of hornets’ nests and any ants marching in a line.
The full list can be found at www.farmersalmanac.com/20-signs-of-a-hard-winter-479.
Point Lookout is the place to be
Here are two more good reasons to plan a trip to Point Lookout.
The Friends of Point Lookout Inc. is hosting its annual Civil War Artillery Weekend event on Sept. 28 and 29 at Point Lookout State Park in Scotland.
You can witness first-hand small arms and artillery firing demonstrations from the Civil War time period as well as other living history programs, including tours of the fort and buildings.
The following weekend, on Oct. 5 and 6, the Friends of Point Lookout will host its annual Civil War Soldiers Timeline Weekend.
In addition to the live firing demonstrations and tours, there will be representation from the various military historical time periods that affected both Point Lookout and St. Mary’s County.
Park entrance fees apply for these events, but the tours and demonstrations are free. Events are rain or shine.
For more information, contact the park at 301-872-5688 or email crickenberger@comcast.net.
SMRFO to hold meeting
The next Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at the corner of Route 4 and Dowell Road. This is one meeting you won’t want to miss.
On the agenda is an update on the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association versus David J. Smith civil case that was held in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Sept. 13.
Smith has been accused of pilfering more than $100,000 from the coffers of MSSA, in effect bankrupting the organization that was founded back in the late 1980s and is known for leading the charge to conserve striped bass when that fishery collapsed.
We could certainly use the MSSA right now, seeing as striped bass are on the verge of another collapse.
Next, SMRFO president Phil Zalesak will present Striped Bass Management Options for the Atlantic States.
There’s still time to comment to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, so come on out to hear a summary of each option and then email the ASMFC with your opinion.
This meeting is open to the public, so bring along a fishing buddy.