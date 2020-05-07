You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Final 2019-2020 Southern Maryland high school winter sports standings

The following are the final 2019-2020 Southern Maryland high school winter sports standings.

To change a team's record, the team’s head coach should email pwatson@somdnews.com. Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.

Boys basketball

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

*Huntingtown            11-1    16-8

Great Mills                 11-1    19-5

Leonardtown               8-4     18-6

Northern                     5-7     7-16

Calvert                       3-9     7-17

Chopticon                   3-9     3-20

Patuxent                   1-11     2-21

Potomac                   Div.    Overall

!@$St. Charles          12-0     26-1

#Thomas Stone         10-2     19-6

North Point                7-5      12-11

Westlake                   6-6      14-10

Lackey                      5-7      12-12

McDonough              2-10      3-20

La Plata                    0-12     5-18

WCAC                      Conf.   Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken       1-19      6-25

MISAL                                 Conf.   Overall

Southern Md. Christian          6-5      15-10

Grace Christian                     6-5       8-10

King’s Christian                     2-8       5-16

Calverton                            0-10       1-20

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#Class 2A South Region I champion

$Class 3A South Region I champion

Girls basketball

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

*%Great Mills           11-1      24-3

$Calvert                     9-3      19-6

Chopticon                   8-4      16-8

Huntingtown               8-4      15-9

Leonardtown               4-8      8-12

Northern                    2-10     5-18

Patuxent                    0-12     5-18

Potomac                  Div.     Overall

!@North Point           12-0      18-8

St. Charles                 9-3      16-7

#Westlake                 9-3      15-10

Lackey                       4-8       7-16

McDonough                4-8       5-16

La Plata                     3-9       6-15

Thomas Stone           1-11      2-20

WCAC                       Conf.    Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken        5-13      12-17

MISAL                         Conf.    Overall

Southern Md. Christian   8-2       13-10

Calverton                      4-4        8-12

King's Christian              1-2        1-2

Grace Christian              0-8        0-9

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#Class 2A South Region I champion

$Class 2A South Region II champion

%Class 3A South Region I champion

Wrestling

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

*Leonardtown            6-0       24-6

Huntingtown              5-1       21-17

Northern                   4-2        21-9

Great Mills                 3-3       14-11

Chopticon                  3-3       11-18

Patuxent                    1-5        6-17

Calvert                       0-6       4-17

Potomac                   Div.     Overall

!@$La Plata                6-0       26-7

North Point                 5-1      15-14

Lackey                       4-2      21-17

McDonough                3-3      11-10

Westlake                    2-4       2-11

St. Charles                 1-5       1-20

Thomas Stone            0-6       0-13

WCAC                        Conf.   Overall

#St. Mary’s Ryken       8-0       19-2

Note: Win-loss records are not kept from teams participating in tournaments unless they are duals tournaments.

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC tournament champion

#WCAC tournament champion

$Class 2A South Region duals tournament champion

Swimming

Boys

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

*@Leonardtown          6-0     12-1

Great Mills                  5-1     11-2

Huntingtown               4-2      9-4

Calvert                       3-3      8-5

Northern                    2-4      7-6

Chopticon                   1-5     4-9

Patuxent                    1-5      4-9

Potomac                  Div.    Overall

!North Point               6-0      13-0

#La Plata                   5-1      10-3

McDonough                4-2       6-7

Lackey                       3-3       4-9

Westlake                    2-4      2-11

St. Charles                 1-5      1-12

Thomas Stone            0-6      0-13

WCAC                         Conf./Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken                0-6

Girls

SMAC

Chesapeake              Div.    Overall

*Leonardtown             6-0      13-0

Great Mills                  5-1      11-2

@Huntingtown            4-2      11-2

Northern                    3-3       8-5

Calvert                       2-4      7-6

Chopticon                   1-5      4-9

Patuxent                    0-6       4-9

Potomac                   Div.    Overall

!#La Plata                  6-0      11-2

North Point                 5-1      10-3

McDonough                4-2      5-8

Lackey                       3-3      5-8

St. Charles                 2-4      2-11

Westlake                    1-5      1-12

Thomas Stone            0-6      0-13

WCAC                         Conf./Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken                2-3

Note: Win-loss records are not kept for postseason invitationals.

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC championships champion

#Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion

Ice hockey

MSHL Southern Conference     Conf.     Overall

*Huntingtown                              9-1        10-3

!Northern                                  6-2-2       9-3-2

Charles County Co-Op                6-3-1       7-4-1

Central Maryland                       5-4-1       6-5-1

Chesapeake                                1-9         1-10

Leonardtown                               1-9         1-10

MAPHL                                    Conf.      Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken                     2-13-1      3-16-1

*MSHL Southern Conference regular season champion

!MSHL Southern Conference Chesapeake Cup champion

Indoor track and field

Note: Schools compete in invitationals and team wins and losses are not kept.

SMAC championships boys champion: Huntingtown

SMAC championships girls champion: Northern

Class 3A East Region championships boys champion: Huntingtown

Class 3A East Region championships girls champion: Northern

Class 3A state championships boys champion: Huntingtown

Newsletters