Final 2020 Southern Maryland spring sports scoreboard

High school baseball

High school baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

High school softball

High school softball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

High school tennis

High school tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

High school track and field

High school track and field season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

High school boys lacrosse

Wednesday, March 4

Landon 17, St. Mary's Ryken 4

Tuesday, March 10

St. Mary's Ryken 7, Park School 6 (2 OT)

Thursday, March 12

Calverton 16, Jemicy School 4

Remainder of high school boys lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

High school girls lacrosse

Monday, March 9

St. Mary's Ryken 15, Saints Peter & Paul 8

Wednesday, March 11

St. Mary's Ryken 17, Indian Creek 6

Remainder of high school girls lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

St. Mary's Ryken High School golf

St. Mary's Ryken High School golf season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Christian Academy boys volleyball

Grace Christian Academy boys volleyball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

St. Mary's College of Maryland

Baseball

Final record: 6-3, 0-0 CAC

Wednesday, March 11

St. Mary's 11, Wesley (Del.) 4

Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Men's lacrosse

Final record: 5-3, 0-0 CAC

Saturday, March 14

McDaniel 18, St. Mary's 12

Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Women's lacrosse

Final record: 5-2, 0-0 CAC

Wednesday, March 11

St. Mary's 16, Haverford (Pa.) 10

Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland women's lacrosse season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Men's tennis

Final record: 5-1, 0-0 CAC

Saturday, March 7

St. Mary's 8, Randolph (Va.) 1

Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland men's tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Women's tennis

Final record: 1-5, 0-0 CAC

Saturday, March 7

Randolph (Va.) 6, St. Mary's 3

Remainder of St. Mary's College of Maryland women's tennis season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

College of Southern Maryland

Baseball

Final record: 11-5, 2-2 MDJUCO

Wednesday, March 11

Ulster County (N.Y.) at CSM (DH)

Game 1: CSM 13, Ulster County (N.Y.) 3

Game 2: CSM 6, Ulster County (N.Y.) 2

Remainder of College of Southern Maryland baseball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Softball

Final record: 2-2, 0-0 MDJUCO

Friday, March 13

Garrett at CSM (DH)

Game 1 Final: CSM 19, Garrett 0

Game 2 Final: CSM 19, Garrett 0

Remainder of College of Southern Maryland softball season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Golf

College of Southern Maryland golf season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

