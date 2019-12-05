High school football
Friday, Nov. 8
Class 2A South Region first round
No. 7 Calvert 13, No. 2 Lackey 7
No. 3 Potomac 42, No. 6 Westlake 6
No. 4 Patuxent 18, No. 5 La Plata 7
Class 3A South Region first round
No. 1 Huntingtown 48, No. 8 J.M. Bennett 0
No. 3 North Point 55, No. 6 Northeast 0
No. 4 St. Charles 24, No. 5 Northern 21
Friday, Nov. 15
Class 2A South Region second round
No. 3 Potomac 45, No. 7 Calvert 7
Class 3A South Region second round
No. 1 Huntingtown 17, No. 4 St. Charles 8
No. 3 North Point 28, No. 2 Oxon Hill 23
Saturday, Nov. 16
Class 2A South Region second round
At Wise High School, Upper Marlboro: No. 1 Douglass 14, No. 4 Patuxent 0
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division semifinal
St. Mary's Ryken 48, O'Connell (Va.) 6
Friday, Nov. 22
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 1 Huntingtown 35, No. 8 Wilde Lake 0
No. 2 Linganore 35, No. 7 North Point 28
Sunday, Nov. 24
At Catholic University, Washington, D.C.: Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championship
St. Mary’s Ryken 17, Carroll (D.C.) 14
Friday, Nov. 29
Class 3A state semifinal
No. 4 Damascus 21, No. 1 Huntingtown 14
High school boys soccer
Saturday, Oct. 19
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament championship
At Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro: Calverton 4, Grace Brethren Christian 0
Monday, Oct. 21
At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship
Leonardtown 2, La Plata 0
Monday, Oct. 28
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in
St. Mary's Ryken 3, Paul VI (Va.) 1
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 1A South Region II championship
No. 2 McDonough 4, No. 4 Friendly 0
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 La Plata 4, No. 2 Lackey 0
Class 2A South Region II championship
No. 4 Calvert 1, No. 3 Patuxent 1 (2 OT) (Patuxent wins on penalty kicks)
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 1 Huntingtown 3, No. 2 North Point 0
Class 4A East Region II championship
No. 1 Leonardtown 3, No. 3 Severna Park 2
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal
St. Mary’s Ryken 1, O’Connell (Va.) 0
Friday, Nov. 1
Class 1A state quarterfinal
No. 3 Crisfield 5, No. 6 McDonough 0
Class 2A state quarterfinal
No. 1 Parkside 7, No. 8 Patuxent 1
Class 4A state quarterfinal
No. 1 Leonardtown 5, No. 8 Montgomery Blair 0
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal
Good Counsel 4, St. Mary’s Ryken 0
Saturday, Nov. 2
Class 2A state quarterfinal
No. 4 La Plata 4, No. 5 Eastern Tech 0
Class 3A state quarterfinal
No. 4 Wilde Lake 2, No. 5 Huntingtown 1 (2 OT)
Saturday, Nov. 9
At Gaithersburg High School: Class 4A state semifinal
No. 1 Leonardtown 1, No. 4 Arundel 0
At Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring: Class 2A state semifinal
No. 4 La Plata 2, No. 1 Parkside 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 2A state championship
No. 6 Century 1, No. 4 La Plata 0
Saturday, Nov. 16
At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 4A state championship
No. 2 Walt Whitman 3, No. 1 Leonardtown 1
High school girls soccer
Saturday, Oct. 19
Metro Independent Schools Athletic League tournament championship
At Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro: Rockbridge 4, Calverton 1
Monday, Oct. 21
At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship
Leonardtown 2, North Point 1
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 1A South Region II championship
No. 2 McDonough 4, No. 1 Surrattsville 0
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 La Plata 4, No. 2 Lackey 1
Class 2A South Region II championship
No. 1 Calvert 18, No. 2 Douglass 0
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 3 Northern 2, No. 1 Huntingtown 1
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal
St. Mary’s Ryken 6, St. John’s (D.C.) 5
Friday, Nov. 1
Class 1A state quarterfinal
No. 6 McDonough 1, No. 3 Snow Hill 0
Class 2A state quarterfinals
No. 7 La Plata 0, No. 2 Rising Sun 0 (2 OT) (Rising Sun wins on penalty kicks)
No. 5 Calvert 5, No. 4 Kent Island 2
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal
Good Counsel 5, St. Mary’s Ryken 2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Class 3A state quarterfinal
No. 2 Northern 6, No. 7 C.M. Wright 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
At Northeast High School, Pasadena: Class 1A state semifinal
No. 7 Loch Raven 2, No. 6 McDonough 1
At Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring: Class 2A state semifinal
No. 5 Calvert 1, No. 1 Century 0 (OT)
At Linganore High School, Frederick: Class 3A state semifinal
No. 2 Northern 2, No. 3 Linganore 0
Saturday, Nov. 16
At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 3A state championship
No. 2 Northern 5, No. 5 Wilde Lake 0
At Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore: Class 2A state championship
No. 5 Calvert 2, No. 3 Middletown 1 (2 OT)
Senior London Lewis scores with 35 seconds left in the second overtime to win state title for Calvert.
High school field hockey
Wednesday, Oct. 23
At North Point High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship
Huntingtown 7, Thomas Stone 0
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Class 1A South Region II championship
No. 1 Patuxent 9, No. 2 Calvert 0
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 Thomas Stone 2, No. 2 La Plata 0
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 2 Great Mills 3, No. 1 Chopticon 0
Class 3A South Region II championship
No. 1 Huntingtown 1, No. 2 Northern 0
Friday, Nov. 1
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 1 Huntingtown 1, No. 8 C.M. Wright 0
No. 2 Urbana 9, No. 7 Great Mills 0
Saturday, Nov. 2
Class 1A state quarterfinal
No. 4 Patuxent 1, No. 5 Francis Scott Key 0 (2 OT)
Class 2A state quarterfinal
No. 1 Hereford 9, No. 8 Thomas Stone 0
Wednesday, Nov. 6
At Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville: Class 3A state semifinal
No. 4 Westminster 2, No. 1 Huntingtown 1 (OT)
Thursday, Nov. 7
At Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville: Class 1A state semifinal
No. 1 Liberty 5, No. 4 Patuxent 0
High school volleyball
Monday, Oct. 28
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in
St. Mary's Ryken 3, McNamara 0
Tuesday, Oct. 29
At Northern High School: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship
Northern 3, La Plata 0
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal
St. John’s (D.C.) 3, St. Mary’s Ryken 0
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Class 1A South Region II championship
No. 4 McDonough 3, No. 2 Surrattsville 1
Class 2A South Region I championship
No. 1 La Plata 3, No. 2 Southern 0
Class 2A South Region II championship
No. 2 Patuxent 3, No. 1 Douglass 0
Class 3A South Region I championship
No. 1 Northern 3, No. 2 Huntingtown 0
Friday, Nov. 8
Class 1A state quarterfinal
No. 1 Western 3, No. 8 McDonough 1
Class 2A state quarterfinal
No. 4 La Plata 3, No. 5 Patuxent 1
Class 3A state quarterfinal
No. 3 Northern 3, No. 6 Tuscarora 2
Wednesday, Nov. 13
At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 2A state semifinal
No. 1 Oakdale 3, No. 4 La Plata 0
Thursday, Nov. 14
At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 3A state semifinal
No. 3 Northern 3, No. 2 Westminster 1
Saturday, Nov. 16
At University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum, College Park, Class 3A state championship
No. 1 Magruder 3, No. 3 Northern 1
High school golf
Tuesday, Oct. 8
At Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, Lusby: Calvert County tournament
Huntingtown 340, Northern 347, Patuxent 398, Calvert 452
Thursday, Oct. 10
At White Plains Golf Course: Charles County tournament
La Plata 312, North Point 363, Westlake 392, McDonough 407, Thomas Stone 431, Lackey 435; St. Charles did not have enough golfers to obtain a team score.
At Wicomico Shores Golf Course, Mechanicsville: St. Mary’s County tournament
Chopticon 361, Great Mills 394, Leonardtown 396
Monday, Oct. 14
At Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, Leonardtown: District IV tournament
1. La Plata 315, 2. Northern 335, 3. Huntingtown 342, 4. Chopticon 360, 5. Patuxent 384, 6. Leonardtown 392, 7. Westlake 407, 8. Great Mills 416, 9. Calvert 481; Lackey, McDonough, North Point, St. Charles and Thomas Stone did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
North Point junior Bailey Davis won the individual crown with a 4-under-par 68.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
At Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, Leonardtown: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament
1. La Plata 318, 2. Huntingtown 343, 3. Northern 347, 4. Chopticon 348, 5. North Point 367, 6. Leonardtown 396, 7. Patuxent 403, 8. Great Mills 412, 9. Westlake 422, 10. Thomas Stone 426, 11. McDonough 432, 12. Calvert 437, 13. Lackey 457, St. Charles did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
North Point junior Bailey Davis won the individual crown with a 2-under-par 70.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 2A-1A state tournament semifinals
T-1. La Plata 323, T-1. Linganore 323
La Plata junior Gavin Ganter shot an even-par 72 to lead all golfers.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 4A-3A state tournament semifinals
1. Churchill 295, 18. Northern 354
North Point junior Bailey Davis shot a 3-under-par 69 to tie for first place overall.
Monday, Nov. 4
At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 4A-3A state tournament championship
North Point junior Bailey Davis shot a 2-day total of 145 to win girls championship.
At University of Maryland golf course, College Park: Class 2A-1A state tournament championship
Team: 1. Oakdale 659 (won 4-hole playoff versus Linganore), 3. La Plata 662
La Plata junior Gavin Ganter shot 2-day total of 149 to win boys championship.
High school cross country
Wednesday, Oct. 23
At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships
Boys: 1. North Point 73* (won by tiebreaker), 2. Chopticon 73, 3. Leonardtown 89, 4. Huntingtown 105, 5. Northern 111, 6. Calvert 145, 7. La Plata 163, 8. Patuxent 176, 9. Great Mills 234, 10. Lackey 350, 11. McDonough 351, 12. St. Charles 353, 13. Westlake 368
North Point junior Josh Doughty won the boys race in a time of 16 minutes 2.2 seconds.
Girls: 1. Northern 53, 2. Leonardtown 75, 3. Huntingtown 76, 4. Calvert 92, 5. Great Mills 116, 6. Chopticon 162, 7. Patuxent 190, 8. North Point 200, 9. Lackey 238, 10. La Plata 263
Northern junior Oakley Olson won the girls race in a time of 18 minutes 54.7 seconds.
Saturday, Oct. 26
At Bull Run Regional Park, Centreville, Va.: Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships
Boys: 1. Gonzaga (D.C.) 31, 9. St. Mary’s Ryken 239
Girls: 1. St. John’s (D.C.) 32, 8. St. Mary’s Ryken 196
Thursday, Oct. 31
At Fort Washington Park: Class 1A South Region championships
Boys: 1. Central 21, 2. McDonough 57
Girls: 1. Largo 15; McDonough did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.
At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Class 2A South Region championships
Boys: 1. Calvert 38, 3. La Plata 72, 4. Patuxent 83, 6. Lackey 169, 7. Westlake 177
Calvert senior Carter Singletary won the boys race in 17 minutes 0.20 seconds.
Girls: 1. Calvert 17, 2. Patuxent 47, 3. La Plata 74
Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince won the girls race in 20 minutes 20.80 seconds.
At Oak Ridge Park, Hughesville: Class 3A South Region championships
Boys: 1. North Point 45, 2. Chopticon 55, 3. Northern 84, 4. Huntingtown 101, 6. Great Mills 161
North Point senior DeVion Bryant won the boys race in a time of 16 minutes 25.70 seconds.
Girls: 1. Northern 35, 2. Huntingtown 68, 3. Great Mills 85, 5. Chopticon 121, 6. North Point 142
Great Mills sophomore Cooper Brotherton won the girls race in a time of 19 minutes 30.9 seconds.
At Centennial High School, Ellicott City: Class 4A East Region championships
Boys: 1. Severna Park 29, 6. Leonardtown 137
Girls: 1. Howard 40, 4. Leonardtown 118
Saturday, Nov. 9
At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 3A state championships
Boys: 1. River Hill 70, 9. North Point 283, 11. Chopticon 317, 12. Northern 317, 14. Huntingtown 346, 23. Great Mills 612
Girls: 1. Northern 82, 6. Huntingtown 197, 12. Great Mills 273
Northern junior Oakley Olson won girls race in a time of 18 minutes 49.23 seconds, Great Mills sophomore Cooper Brotherton was second in 19:21.63.
At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 1A state championships
Boys: 1. Williamsport 49, 15. McDonough 465
Girls: 1. Northern Garrett 40; McDonough did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.
At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 2A state championships
Boys: 1. Oakdale 63, 11. Calvert 265, 13. Patuxent 341, 14. La Plata 351
Girls: 1. Liberty 44, 4. Calvert 121, 9. Patuxent 260
At Hereford High School, Parkton: Class 4A state championships
Boys: 1. Severna Park 43, 20. Leonardtown 523
Girls: 1. Howard 69, 12. Leonardtown 327
At Georgetown Prep High School, North Bethesda: Maryland Private School state championships
Boys: 1. Gilman 26, 7. St. Mary’s Ryken 150
Girls: 1. Holton-Arms 33, 5. St. Mary’s Ryken 125
St. Mary's Ryken High School tennis
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Holy Cross def. St. Mary's Ryken
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Men's soccer
Final record: 12-6-2, 5-4-1 CAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 3 St. Mary's 3, No. 6 Southern Virginia 0
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Capital Athletic Conference tournament semifinal
No. 2 Mary Washington 3, No. 3 St. Mary's 1
Women's soccer
Final record: 3-15-1, 1-8-1 CAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 4 York (Pa.) 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 0
Field hockey
Final record: 13-5, 2-3 CAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 3 St. Mary's 8, No. 6 Southern Virginia 0
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Capital Athletic Conference tournament semifinal
No. 2 Christopher Newport (Va.) 2, No. 3 St. Mary's 1
Volleyball
Final record: 5-23, 0-10 CAC
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Capital Athletic Conference tournament first round
No. 3 Salisbury 3, No. 6 St. Mary's 2
Men's cross country
Saturday, Nov. 2
Capital Athletic Conference championships at York, Pa.
1. York (Pa.) 36; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.
Saturday, Nov. 16
NCAA Mideast Regional Championships at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa:
1. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 55; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.
Women's cross country
Saturday, Nov. 2
Capital Athletic Conference championships at York, Pa.
1. Christopher Newport (Va.) 51; St. Mary's did not have enough runners to obtain a team score.
NCAA Mideast Regional Championships at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa:
1. Johns Hopkins 88, 38. St. Mary's 1169
College of Southern Maryland
Men's soccer
Final record: 6-9-1, 3-8 MDJUCO
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CSM 10, Allegany 0
Women's soccer
Final record: 5-8, 2-5 CAC
Saturday, Oct. 26
NJCAA Region XX Tournament play-in
CSM 1, Hagerstown 0
Tuesday, Oct. 29
At Harford Community College, Bel Air: NJCAA Region XX Tournament semifinal
CCBC-Essex 10, CSM 0
Volleyball
Final record: 8-10, 5-6 CAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
NJCAA Region XX Tournament at Hagerstown Community College
Northern Virginia 3, CSM 0