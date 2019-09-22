Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Final record: 59-81 overall, 33-37 second half
Sunday, Sept. 15
Blue Crabs 6, Long Island 5
Monday, Sept. 16
Blue Crabs 3, Lancaster 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Blue Crabs 4, Lancaster 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Lancaster 2, Blue Crabs 1
Thursday, Sept. 19
Lancaster 16, Blue Crabs 2
Friday, Sept. 20
Sugar Land 5, Blue Crabs 4
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sugar Land 3, Blue Crabs 2
Sunday, Sept. 22
Sugar Land 8, Blue Crabs 5
American Legion baseball
Final standings
St. Mary's Post 255 12-0
La Plata Post 82 9-5
Hughesville Post 238 6-9
Calvert Legion 0-13
Tuesday, July 16
Frank Riley League tournament
At Thomas Stone High School: Hughesville Post 238 12, Calvert Legion 2
Thursday, July 18
Frank Riley League tournament
At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 13, Hughesville Post 238 3
Saturday, July 20
Frank Riley League tournament championship
At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 12, Hughesville Post 238 2 (6 innings)
Monday, July 29
At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament
Worcester Prep 166 16, La Plata Post 82 2
Tuesday, July 30
At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament
La Plata Post 82 4, Severna Park 3
Thursday, Aug. 1
At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament
La Plata Post 82 8, Fort Cumberland Post 13 2
Friday, Aug. 2
At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament
Worcester Prep 166 16, La Plata Post 82 2
Prince-Mont Swim League
Final standings
*Division A: Hawthorne 3-2
Division B: !Kings Landing 3-2; Smallwood 1-4
Division D: Westlake Village 3-2
Division E: Bannister 4-1; Indian Head 0-5
*Charles County championships champion
!Division B championships champion
Sunday, July 14
At Hawthorne Country Club, La Plata: Charles County swim championships
1. Hawthorne 506, 2. Smallwood 251, 3. Westlake Village 189.5, 4. Indian Head 117.5, 5. Bannister 106
Saturday, July 20
At Whitehall Pool and Tennis Club, Bowie: Division A championships
1. Kingfish 281.5, 2. Hawthorne 233.5
At Strathmore Bel Pre, Silver Spring: Division B championships
1. Kings Landing 284, 6. Smallwood 93.5
At Belair Swim & Racquet, Bowie: Division D championships
1. Cheverly 264.5, 5. Westlake Village 179
At Northridge pool, Bowie: Division E championships
1. Laurel City 266, 3. Indian Head 193, 5. Bannister 179
Saturday, July 27
At New Carrollton Recreation: Prince-Mont Swim League All-Stars
First-place winners
Hawthorne
Addy Donnick, Alexandra Tompkins, Esther Dugan, Naomi Dugan: 18-and-Under 200-yard medley relay (1 minute 52.9 seconds, meet record)
Jadyn Woolsey: girls 11- to 12-year-old 50 butterfly (28.41 seconds), 11-12 50 breaststroke (33.70), 12-U 100 individual medley (1:05.07)
Esther Dugan: girls 15-18 50 fly (27.10)
Naomi Dugan: girls 13-14 50 breast (32.43)
Kris Schueller: boys 15-18 50 breast (28.42)
Kings Landing
Albert Zaidi, Meredith Schmidt, Sofia Rivas, Brandon Mudd: Mixed 8-U 100 freestyle relay (1:10.84)
Albert Zaidi: boys 8-U 25 backstroke (20.01)
Alexia Zaidi: girls 13-14 50 back (28.79), girls 13-14 100 IM (1:02.43)
Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League
Final standings
*St. Mary's 19-7
!Western Charles 19-9
Legion Post 255 19-10
Indian Head 18-10
Hyper Bombers 11-14
Black Sox 6-18
Mechanicsville 0-24
*Regular season champion
!Playoff champion
Wednesday, Sept. 4
At Laurel Springs Regional Park, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament play-in game
Game 1: Indian Head 9, Hyper Bombers 7
Saturday, Sept. 7
At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament
Game 2: Indian Head 13, St. Mary's 6
Game 3: Western Charles 13, Legion Post 255 3
Sunday, Sept. 8
At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament
Game 4: Legion Post 255 5, St. Mary's 4
Game 5: Western Charles 7, Indian Head 3
Saturday, Sept. 14
At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament
Game 6: Legion Post 255 8, Indian Head 4
Sunday, Sept. 15
At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament championship
Game 7: Legion Post 255 3, Western Charles 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament second championship
Game 8: Western Charles 9, Legion Post 255 3