The following standings reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Scores of games can be reported to pwatson@somdnews.com or via Twitter at: @PWSoMdSports or @SoMdNewsSports.
Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.
Boys basketball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Leonardtown 0-0 3-0
Patuxent 0-0 1-1
Calvert 0-0 1-2
Great Mills 0-0 1-2
Huntingtown 0-0 1-2
Northern 0-0 1-3
Chopticon 0-0 0-2
Potomac Div. Overall
St. Charles 0-0 3-0
La Plata 0-0 3-1
Thomas Stone 0-0 3-1
North Point 0-0 2-1
Westlake 0-0 1-1
Lackey 0-0 1-2
McDonough 0-0 1-2
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-3 2-3
MISAL Conf. Overall
Grace Christian 1-1 2-3
Southern Md. Christian 0-0 4-1
King’s Christian 0-0 1-1
Calverton 0-1 0-6
Girls basketball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Great Mills 0-0 4-0
Huntingtown 0-0 2-0
Leonardtown 0-0 2-0
Calvert 0-0 2-1
Chopticon 0-0 1-1
Patuxent 0-0 1-1
Northern 0-0 1-3
Potomac Div. Overall
La Plata 0-0 2-1
North Point 0-0 1-1
St. Charles 0-0 1-2
Thomas Stone 0-0 1-2
McDonough 0-0 0-2
Westlake 0-0 0-2
Lackey 0-0 0-3
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 1-3 1-5
MISAL Conf. Overall
Calverton 1-1 3-4
Southern Md. Christian 0-0 2-2
King’s Christian 0-0 0-0
Grace Christian 0-2 0-2
Wrestling
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Leonardtown 2-0 3-0
Northern 1-1 9-1
Great Mills 1-1 4-1
Chopticon 1-1 2-1
Calvert 0-0 2-0
Patuxent 0-1 2-1
Huntingtown 0-1 1-2
Potomac Div. Overall
North Point 2-0 2-0
La Plata 1-0 8-2
Lackey 1-1 1-2
Thomas Stone 0-0 0-3
McDonough 0-1 6-4
St. Charles 0-1 0-3
Westlake 0-1 0-3
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 2-0 7-0
Note: Win-loss records are not kept from teams participating in tournaments unless they are duals tournaments.
Swimming
Boys
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Great Mills 1-0 2-0
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Leonardtown 0-0 0-0
Huntingtown 0-0 0-1
Northern 0-0 0-1
Patuxent 0-0 0-1
Calvert 0-1 1-1
Potomac Div. Overall
Westlake 2-0 2-0
La Plata 1-0 2-0
St. Charles 1-2 1-4
McDonough 0-0 1-0
North Point 0-0 1-0
Lackey 0-0 0-0
Thomas Stone 0-2 0-2
WCAC Conf./Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-1
Girls
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
Great Mills 1-0 2-0
Huntingtown 0-0 1-0
Patuxent 0-0 1-0
Chopticon 0-0 0-0
Leonardtown 0-0 0-0
Northern 0-0 0-1
Calvert 0-1 1-1
Potomac Div. Overall
La Plata 1-0 2-0
St. Charles 2-1 2-3
Westlake 1-1 1-1
Lackey 0-0 0-0
McDonough 0-0 0-1
North Point 0-0 0-1
Thomas Stone 0-2 0-2
WCAC Conf./Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 0-1
Note: Win-loss records are not kept for postseason invitationals.
Ice hockey
MSHL Southern Conference Conf. Overall
Huntingtown 6-0 6-0
Northern 4-1-1 5-1-1
Charles County Co-Op 3-1-1 3-1-1
Central Maryland 1-4 1-4
Chesapeake 1-4 1-4
Leonardtown 0-5 0-6
MAPHL Conf. Overall
@#St. Mary’s Ryken 1-4 1-4
Indoor track and field
Schools compete in invitationals and team wins and losses are not kept.