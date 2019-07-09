The following reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

If you would like your league's schedules and scores posted here, email them to pwatson@somdnews.com.

Days and times of schedules below are subject to change without notice.

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Record: 24-44 (as of July 7)

Tuesday, July 2

York 18, Blue Crabs 12 (Blue Crabs rebranded as Monuments during 3-game series)

Wednesday, July 3

York 4, Blue Crabs 3 (Blue Crabs rebranded as Monuments during 3-game series)

Friday, July 5

Long Island 5, Blue Crabs 3

Saturday, July 6

Blue Crabs 8, Long Island 2

Sunday, July 7

Blue Crabs 15, Long Island 2

Wednesday, July 10

Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park, York, Pa.

Freedom vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Lancaster at Blue Crabs (DH), 5:05 p.m. (Game 1-makeup of May 5 postponement)

Saturday, July 13

Lancaster at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Lancaster at Blue Crabs, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Blue Crabs at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Blue Crabs at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Blue Crabs at New Britain, 11:05 a.m.

Friday, July 19

Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 2:05 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Tuesday, July 2

At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 10, Calvert Legion 2

Tuesday, July 9

Hughesville Post 238 vs. Calvert Legion, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

At Chancellor's Run Regional Park, Great Mills: La Plata Post 82 vs. St. Mary's Post 255 (DH), 6 p.m.

Friday, July 12

At La Plata High School: St. Mary's Post 255 vs. La Plata Post 82, 6 p.m. (makeup from July 8)

Prince-Mont Swim League

Standings

Division A: Hawthorne 2-2

Division B: Kings Landing 3-1; Smallwood 1-3

Division D: Westlake Village 2-2

Division E: Bannister 3-1; Indian Head 0-4

Saturday, July 6

Division A: Hawthorne 294, Takoma Park 285

Division B: Kings Landing 335, Smallwood 243

Division D: Westlake Village 303, Severn Crossing 263

Division E: Bannister 286, Indian Head 255

Saturday, July 13

Division A: Greenview vs. Hawthorne, 8:30 a.m.

Division B: Smallwood vs. MVP Dolphins (D.C.), 8:30 a.m.

Division B: Kings Landing vs. Adelphi, 8:30 a.m.

Division D: West Laurel vs. Westlake Village, 8:30 a.m.

Division E: Indian Head vs. Northridge, 8:30 a.m.

Division E: Bannister vs. Fort Washington, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 14

At Hawthorne Country Club, La Plata: Charles County championships, 8:30 a.m.

Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League

Standings (as of July 2)

St. Mary's              10-1

Indian Head           10-4

Legion Post 255     6-5

Western Charles     6-6

Hyper Bombers      5-7

Black Sox              4-6

Mechanicsville        0-12

Tuesday, July 2

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers 13, Mechanicsville 3

Wednesday, July 10

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Mechanicsville, 6 p.m. (makeup from June 18)

Saturday, July 13

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Indian Head, noon

At St. Mary's College of Maryland: Legion Post 255 vs. St. Mary's, 1 p.m.

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers vs. Mechanicsville, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Legion Post 255 vs. Indian Head, noon

At St. Mary's College of Maryland: Mechanicsville vs. St. Mary's (DH), noon (1st game-makeup from May 5)

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers vs. Black Sox, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

At Chancellor's Run Regional Park, Great Mills: Black Sox vs. Legion Post 255, 7 p.m. (makeup from June 9)

Friday, July 19

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: St. Mary's vs. Indian Head, 6 p.m. (makeup from June 9)

Saturday, July 20

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: St. Mary's vs. Black Sox (DH), 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Legion Post 255 vs. Mechanicsville (DH), 1 p.m.

At Laurel Springs Regional Park, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Hyper Bombers (DH), 1 p.m.

Tim O’Brien Senior Men’s Golf League

The following are standings as of June 21 for the Tim O’Brien Senior Men’s Golf League, which plays Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.

Tuesday

Flight A: Tom Cadden 102, Paul Cusick 99.5, Barney Hathaway 97, Dave Welch 96, Roger Catterton 93.5, Al Heim 91, Terry Taylor 89.5, Bill Foley 87.5, Rob Benson 87.5, Jim Yoe 77, John Benish 72.5, Graig Rabuck 59

Flight B: Dave Allaire 107, Greg Hubbard 103, Roland Smith 100, Willie Burleson 95, Robert Gray 93, Urban Deiter 89, McCoy Hendricks 81, George Wilson 78, Willie Cox 78, Steve Sadler 14

Flight C: Tom Hill 114, Jim Foshay 105, Jim D'Amico 102, Ed Boyce 95, John Burgan 80, Ed Frantz 34, Oscar Horton 30

Wednesday

Flight A: Bob Priddy 104.5, Kenneth Sampson 102, Ron Fields 85, Raymond Persetic 53, Jesse Sampson 46.5

Thursday

Flight A: Charles Smalls 111.5, Terry Taylor 102.5, Paul Cusick 100.5, Al Heim 97, Rich Pullen 95.5, Jerry Stevens 92, John Hannah 90, Roger Catterton 89, Dave Welch 87, Bob Robertson 86, Bill Foley 85.5, Dennis Murphy 79, Joe Hamilton 78, Paul Marrangoin 72.5, George Wilson 55.5, Raymond Persetic 38 