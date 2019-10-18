This letter has been updated.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) and Speaker of the House Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) will join me, other elected officials and higher education leaders as we formally break ground on the new Academic and Innovation Center at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California.
This event was scheduled for Oct. 25, but has been postponed due to funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md., 7th) now planned for that day.
This $86 million, 84,000-square foot academic and research facility, slated to open in fall 2021, will be nothing short of transformative — for the campus, the region and the state.
With half of the building dedicated to academics and half to research, the new facility will nearly double the educational footprint of USMSM and provide space for student services. Students from across the Southern Maryland region will soon have enhanced access to in-demand programs from USM and non-USM institutions. There will be state-of-the-art classrooms offering degree and certificate programs taught by faculty from Bowie State University, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Maryland, College Park, as well as Johns Hopkins University and other highly regarded institutions including Florida Institute of Technology, Notre Dame of Maryland University and Webster University to help meet the needs of the tri-county workforce.
In addition, through a partnership with the flagship College Park campus’ A. James Clark School of Engineering and the University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, the new Academic and Innovation Center will also include a 44,000-square-foot unmanned autonomous systems research facility, with multi-domain land air and sea capabilities. This unprecedented incorporation of cutting-edge research and all it entails sets USMSM apart from the USM’s other regional higher education centers.
Most importantly, the new center will be a catalyst to spur new economic activity and job growth in the region. An impressive concentration of assets already exist in this area, coming together to form the new St. Mary’s County innovation district, including the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport; the University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site; Tech Port (a business technology incubator specializing in unmanned and autonomous systems, funded by the U.S. Navy and operated by the University of Maryland); defense contractors and other tech-based businesses; and Naval Air Station Patuxent River just down the road.
With entrepreneurial support from numerous programs — including potential venture capital funding from the USM’s Maryland Momentum Fund — USM stands ready to serve as an engaged partner in support of the emerging research and development ecosystem in Southern Maryland.
This was always part of the mission of the previous Southern Maryland Regional Higher Education Center. Now, as USMSM and with a new Academic and Innovation Center on the horizon, we can expect even more innovation as a bold vision becomes reality, paying significant dividends for the region and the entire state of Maryland.