Will Johnson (St. Mary's Ryken football)

St. Mary’s Ryken junior Will Johnson drops back in coverage during Saturday night’s game versus Baltimore’s Calvert Hall at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The Knights (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the 2019 season after a 34-14 loss.

 Staff photo by JOHN NISWANDER

Football

Athlete of the Year

Will Johnson

St. Mary’s Ryken junior

Résumé: Had an outstanding season for the Knights playing wide receiver, quarterback, running back, outside linebacker, safety and punter; executed 4 successful fake punts; incredible leader for the Knights with big play ability; named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s Metro Division Defensive Player of the Year; had over 650 yards and nearly 10 touchdowns on offense; made 64 tackles on defense, 11 for loss, and had a defensive touchdown; helped the Knights secure their second consecutive WCAC Metro Division title

Coach of the Year

Aaron Brady

St. Mary’s Ryken (third season)

Résumé: Led the Knights to a 9-3 overall record playing in the WCAC’s Metro Division; team is 28-6 in his first three campaigns as head coach; program claimed second consecutive title, defeating Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C. in the WCAC Metro Division championship game, 17-14; outscored opponents 406-172 this fall

First team

Offense

QB Trevor Nored, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

2,316 yards passing, 28 touchdowns; 4 rushing touchdowns; All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

RB Jamaree Bowman, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

RB Devyn Vukovich, Chopticon junior

952 yards; 9 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection

RB Daelandre Barnes, Great Mills senior

528 yards; 5 touchdowns

WR Dez Williams, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

41 receptions, 852 yards, 12 touchdowns; All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

WR Will Johnson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

29 receptions, 652 yards, 9 touchdowns

WR Martin Wilson Jr., Leonardtown junior

37 receptions, 512 yards, 9 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection

OL Jared Sweitzer, Chopticon senior

All-Conference first-team selection

OL Noah Jordan, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore

All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

OL Jeremiah Martin, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection

OL Kameron Norwood, Great Mills senior

All-Conference honorable mention selection

OL Lane Jewell, Chopticon senior

Played every down at left tackle this fall for the Braves

Defense

DL TJ McCauley, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore

All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

DL Cole Eible, Leonardtown senior

53 tackles, 5 for loss; 5 batted balls

DL Daniel Ollom, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection

DL Jeremiah Porter, Great Mills junior

34 tackles, 10 for loss; 3 sacks

LB Aiden Weber, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection

LB Jack Smith, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection

LB Mark Boyd Jr., Leonardtown junior

67 tackles, 7 for loss; 3 sacks; 3 blocked kicks; All-Conference honorable mention selection

DB Will Johnson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

64 tackles, 11 for loss; 1 defensive touchdown; WCAC Metro Division Defensive Player of the Year selection

DB Colyn Webster, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection

DB Tyler Meade, Leonardtown senior

57 tackles; 2 interceptions; All-Conference honorable mention selection

DB Trent Holton, Chopticon senior

40 tackles; All-Conference honorable mention selection

ST Paco Moment, Leonardtown sophomore

14 kick returns, 415 yards; longest return was 78 yards; 2 return touchdowns

K Garrett Watkins, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

Connected on a 29-yard field goal to give the Knights a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Archbishop Carroll to capture the program’s second consecutive WCAC Metro Division title

Honorable mentions

OL Clayton Allen, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; RB Ju’Vawn Broome, Leonardtown senior; ST Dallas Downs, Leonardtown senior; LB Alex Evans, Leonardtown junior; LB Michael Ford, Great Mills senior; OL Aidan Gamble, Leonardtown sophomore; OL Kameron Hargrove, Great Mills sophomore; DB Demetrius Harris, Chopticon sophomore; WR Darius Jordan, Great Mills junior; OL Jeremiah Jordan, Great Mills senior; OL/DL William Parillo, Leonardtown sophomore; DL Grant Peters, Leonardtown junior; LB Jacob Pinkney, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; WR Jamie Quade, Great Mills junior; OL Jake Quasney, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; RB Jordan Riggs, Leonardtown junior; LB Sidney Roberson, Chopticon sophomore; LB Jacob Ruslander, Chopticon senior; DB Nasir Salcedo, Great Mills senior; U Jordan Scarbrough, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; OL Dayvone Simmons, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; OL Joe Stanalonis, Leonardtown senior; DB Dom Taylor, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; WR Kyle Webster, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; OL Landon West, Leonardtown junior

JOHN NISWANDER

Boys soccer

Athlete of the Year

Garrett Bridgwater

Leonardtown senior

Résumé: Led the Raiders to a Class 4A state final berth finishing runner-up to Walt Whitman; scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Arundel in the 4A state semifinals; led the Raiders to a 19-1 overall record this fall; helped Leonardtown capture its fourth straight SMAC title

Coach of the Year

Rob Hor

Leonardtown (fifth season)

Résumé: Led the Raiders to a 19-1 overall record this fall; won 19 straight games to start the season before falling to Walt Whitman in the 4A state final; claimed 4A East Region II championship for the first time in program history; claimed the SMAC Chesapeake Division title; defeated La Plata 2-0 to win the program’s fourth straight SMAC title

First team

Forwards

Connor Yager, Leonardtown junior

19 goals; 4 assists; 9 game-winning goals; All-State second-team selection

Ulisses Torres, Great Mills senior

8 goals; 5 assists

Diante Somerville, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

1 goal in WCAC play; 1 assist; All-WCAC honorable mention selection

Midfielders

Koko Tin, Leonardtown senior

11 goals; 5 assists; named team’s Most Valuable Player

Kobe Harris, Leonardtown senior

5 goals; 10 assists

Cameron Viator, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

4 goals, 1 assist; All-WCAC first-team selection

Kelvin Salguero, Great Mills junior

12 goals; 8 assists

Backs

Garrett Bridgwater, Leonardtown senior

Helped Raiders defense allow only 3 goals in 15 regular season contests; All-State first-team selection

Logan Reilly, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

1 goal; helped Knights keep clean sheets against DeMatha, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Bishop O’Connell (Va.)

Blake Byrnes, Leonardtown senior

Helped the Raiders shut out opponents in 14 games

Goalkeeper

JR Gawel, Leonardtown sophomore

0.269 GAA per match; 14 shutouts; surrendered just 4 goals in 1,190 minutes of actual playing time

Honorable mentions

F Mason Brown, Chopticon senior; M Matt Buckler, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; B William Doughty, Great Mills junior; M Luke Duswalt, Leonardtown senior; M Alex Goldsborough, Chopticon senior; M Webb Kosich, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; GK Nicholas Potter, Chopticon senior; M Jared Riley, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Randy Salguero, Great Mills junior; GK Gerig Thoman, Great Mills senior

JOHN NISWANDER

Girls soccer

Athlete of the Year

Isabella Dever

Leonardtown sophomore

Résumé: Played center midfielder for Raiders this fall; excellent tactical skills and playmaker; scored 6 goals and added 5 assists; helped lead Raiders to SMAC Chesapeake Division title and conference championship; named as a first-team all-conference selection and second-team all-state selection

Coach of the Year

Jennifer Henderson

Leonardtown (26th season)

Résumé: Led the Raiders to a county-best 11-4-1 overall record this fall; captured SMAC Chesapeake Division title; defeated North Point 2-1 in overtime to capture SMAC championship

First team

Forwards

Jill Silverstone, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore

13 goals; 4 assists; contributed to 17 of 24 goals the Knights scored this fall; All-WCAC second-team selection

Julianna Schilling, Leonardtown sophomore

9 goals; 8 assists

Claire Broadhead, Leonardtown senior

8 goals; 6 assists

Brooke Henderson, Leonardtown sophomore

5 goals; 8 assists

Midfielders

Isabella Dever, Leonardtown sophomore

6 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference first-team selection; All-State second-team selection

Kennedy Fowler, Chopticon senior

19 goals; 17 assists

Bella Beck, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

5 goals, 2 game-winners; 4 assists; All-WCAC second-team selection

Backs

Gracen Houck, Leonardtown sophomore

5 goals; 2 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

Jasmine Caniban, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

Challenged opposition’s best player each game; All-WCAC second-team selection

Kaitlyn Duswalt, Leonardtown junior

Vocal leader of the Raiders’ defense; All-Conference second-team selection

Goalkeeper

Jaida Hendricks, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

111 saves; 5 shutouts; was 2 for 2 in stopping penalty kicks; played every minute of all 16 games this fall; voted team’s Most Valuable Player

Honorable mentions

GK Hannah Bello, Leonardtown senior; B Kaylen Goddard, Chopticon sophomore; B Katie Hayes, Leonardtown senior; F Abby Joseph, Great Mills junior; M Lily Lawson, Great Mills sophomore; F Helena Lehr, Chopticon junior; B Kari Minnich, Leonardtown junior; GK Bethany Moore, Chopticon junior; M Brin Moore, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; M Alyssa Russell, Leonardtown junior; B Mia Schaefer, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; F Jordan Scott, Chopticon senior; M Taylor Smith, Chopticon junior; F Megan St. Laurent, Leonardtown senior; F Rhiannon Tamburri, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Carley Tepel, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore

JOHN NISWANDER

Field hockey

Athlete of the Year

Gabby Dorsey

Leonardtown senior

Résumé: Finished season with 28 defensive saves as a center back; helped lead Raiders to a 7-6 overall record; selected to the all-conference first team

Coach of the Year

Hannah Morse

Great Mills (third season)

Résumé: Helped lead Hornets to 3A South Region title for the first time since 2008 with a victory over Chopticon; led team to a 9-6 overall record; notched second consecutive winning season at the helm after a 7-6 finish one year ago

First team

Forwards

Kennedy Morgan, Leonardtown senior

10 goals; 6 assists; All-Conference second-team selection

Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior

7 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference second-team selection

Savannah Raley, Great Mills sophomore

7 goals; 3 assists; scored 2 goals in 3A South Region championship; scored program’s first goal against Northern since 2008

Gina Jaffurs, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore

2 goals; 1 assist; All-WCAC honorable mention selection

Midfielders

Olivia Whittington, Leonardtown senior

8 goals; 2 assists; 2 defensive saves; All-Conference first-team selection

Lily Simmerman, Great Mills senior

12 goals; 19 assists; captain; four-year varsity player who played in every minute of every game all four years; All-Conference second-team selection

Taytum Shipman, St. Mary’s Ryken senior

4 goals; 2 saves; four-year starter on varsity for Knights; All-WCAC first-team selection

Defense

Gabby Dorsey, Leonardtown senior

28 defensive saves; All-Conference first-team selection

Julia Stevenson, Great Mills junior

3 goals; 5 assists; 7 defensive saves; played in every minute of every game this fall; All-Conference first-team selection

Jameliah Shunnarah, Chopticon senior

2 goals; 1 assist; 3 defensive saves; played offense and defense on penalty corners; All-Conference first-team selection

Goalkeeper

Blayre Vallandingham, Chopticon senior

106 saves; 81.9 cumulative save ratio; four-year starter for Braves with 367 career saves, which is second in program history; All-Conference first-team selection

Honorable mentions

F Jordan Amspacher, Leonardtown senior; M Blake Bahr, Leonardtown junior; D Faith Bouch, Chopticon senior; M Abby Dolinar, Chopticon junior; M Anastacia Doran, Great Mills senior; D Jamie Kost, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Gabby Pierpont, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; GK Sara VanRyswick, Leonardtown junior; GK Lily Wood, Great Mills junior

JOHN NISWANDER

Volleyball

Athlete of the Year

Jenna Kline

Leonardtown senior

Résumé: Team captain who helped lead a youthful squad of five starting sophomores to a 10-win season this fall; three-year starter on varsity; totaled 127 kills with 101 digs and had an 89.5 serve percentage

Coach of the Year

Steven Correll

Leonardtown (16th season)

Résumé: Guided a youthful squad to a 10-4 overall record; recorded wins over Chopticon and Great Mills this fall; county-best 4-2 record in SMAC Chesapeake Division play

First team

Outside hitter: Jenna Kline, Leonardtown senior

127 kills; 101 digs; 89.5 serve percentage

Outside hitter: Hannah Jarboe, Great Mills senior

Team-leading 124 kills; 45 aces; 0.117 hitting efficiency

Right-side hitter: Maddie Argobright, Leonardtown senior

89.8 serve percentage; 46 aces; 84 kills

Middle blocker: Caitlyn Burch, Chopticon senior

121 kills this fall, 302 for career; 44 blocks; three-year player on varsity

Libero: Emily Gaddis, Leonardtown sophomore

94.6 serve percentage; 121 digs; defensive leader for Raiders

Setter: Kira Snyder, Leonardtown sophomore

86.0 serve percentage; 328 assists; 101 digs

Honorable mentions

OH Caleigh Bergling, Chopticon freshman; S Shanyn Burch, Chopticon senior; H Lila Flores, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; MB Shannen Litten, Leonardtown sophomore; OH Samantha Newton, Leonardtown sophomore; MB Lilly Reynolds, Chopticon sophomore; S Kaitlyn Russo-Barnes, King’s Christian Academy sophomore; OH Erika Smith, Great Mills sophomore; S Emily Turner, Great Mills junior

JOHN NISWANDER

Golf

Athlete of the Year

Sam Nebel

Chopticon junior

Résumé: Finished the season strong; won county tournament with an 85; was county’s lowest scorer at SMAC tournament with an 82 and seventh-place overall finish; shot 84 at District IV tournament

Coach of the Year

Dillon Burroughs

Chopticon (first season)

Résumé: Guided the Braves to the county tournament championship and the county’s best finish at the District IV and SMAC tournaments; also was the county’s best team during regular season play with a 10-3 record

First team

Sam Nebel, Chopticon junior

Shot 82 at SMAC tournament; shot 84 at District IV tournament; shot 85 at county tournament

Connor Eagan, Great Mills junior

Shot 82 at District IV tournament; state tournament qualifier; shot 89 at county tournament

Jake Sohne, Leonardtown sophomore

Shot 88 at county tournament

Dylan Mobley, Chopticon senior

Shot 86 at SMAC tournament; shot 89 at District IV tournament

Sydney Gatton, Chopticon junior

Shot 88 at SMAC tournament

Honorable mentions

Matt Bobrowski, Leonardtown senior; Cameron Clarke, Chopticon senior; Mason Chandler, Great Mills freshman; Ben D’Angelo, Chopticon senior; Will Kurtz, Leonardtown senior

JOHN NISWANDER

Boys cross country

Athlete of the Year

Zachary Wedding

Chopticon junior

Résumé: Placed in top five in all three postseason races; finished fourth at SMAC and 3A South Region championships; led all SMAC runners at 3A state championships with third-place finish

Coach of the Year

Kelly Schmidt

Chopticon (seventh season)

Résumé: Guided Braves to an 11-2 campaign during regular season action; tied for first at SMAC championships; took second at 3A South Region championships; watched the Wedding twins, Zachary and Jeffrey, have top performances all season long

First team

Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior

Fourth at SMAC championships (16:24.1); fourth at Class 3A South Region championships (16:54.9); third at Class 3A state championships (16:08.54)

Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior

Third at SMAC championships (16:21.0); fifth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:02.3); fifth at Class 3A state championships (16:14.06)

Nick Grooms, Leonardtown junior

11th at SMAC championships (17:13.5)

Jeremiah Rhoton, Great Mills senior

13th at SMAC championships (17:19.7); 10th at Class 3A South Region championships (17:40.0)

Brandon Grabenstein, Leonardtown senior

14th at SMAC championships (17:24.5)

Luke Getson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior

19th at WCAC championships (18:01.0); 13th at state private schools championships (18:31.0)

Kyle Goodrich, Leonardtown junior

18th at SMAC championships (17:52.6)

Honorable mentions

George Benedict, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; Will Cassetta, Leonardtown freshman; Rory Coll, Leonardtown junior; Blake Davis, Chopticon senior; Bryce Dufrene, Chopticon freshman; Douglas Hoover, Chopticon junior; Karl Kent, Great Mills senior; Quinton Kurutz, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; James Lyon, Chopticon junior; Zach Maldonado, St. Mary’s Ryken freshman; Kyle Mashek, Great Mills senior; Joshua Nguyen, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Andrew Shukrah, Leonardtown sophomore; Alexander Suskar, Great Mills sophomore

TED BLACK

Girls cross country

Athlete of the Year

Cooper Brotherton

Great Mills sophomore

Résumé: Capped solid season by finishing in the top 3 in all three postseason races; started with a third-place finish at SMAC championships; claimed title at 3A South Region championships; finished second at 3A state championships

Coach of the Year

Brooke Fallon

Leonardtown (fourth season)

Résumé: Guided Raiders to a solid SMAC regular season record of 12-1; team claimed Arundel High School invitational midway through regular season; took second at SMAC championships and fourth at 4A East Region championships

First team

Cooper Brotherton, Great Mills sophomore

Class 3A South Region championships champion (19:30.9); second at Class 3A state championships (19:21.63); third at SMAC championships (19:31.6)

Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore

Second at SMAC championships (19:13.7); third at Class 4A East Region championships (19:17.91); 12th at Class 4A state championships (19:41.90)

Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore

Fourth at SMAC championships (19:38.7); third at Class 3A South Region championships (19:58.2); ninth at Class 3A state championships (19:47.55)

Nelle Ray, Leonardtown junior

Sixth at SMAC championships (19:47.5); 11th at Class 4A East Region championships (19:49.29)

Sophie Chan, Great Mills sophomore

14th at SMAC championships (20:59.7); sixth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:47.3)

Jolie Ganzell, Great Mills junior

17th at SMAC championships (21:09.6); 11th at Class 3A South Region championships (21:31.8)

Hannah Haynes, Leonardtown senior

26th at SMAC championships (22:00.0)

Honorable mentions

Sandra Bradley, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Nina Ferrero, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Sara Fletcher, Great Mills senior; Rachel Geiger, Leonardtown senior; Lydia Morris, Great Mills junior; Rachel Mroz, Leonardtown sophomore; Sofia Sherman, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; Daphne Spencer, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Emma Traver, Leonardtown sophomore

TED BLACK