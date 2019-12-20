Football
Athlete of the Year
Will Johnson
St. Mary’s Ryken junior
Résumé: Had an outstanding season for the Knights playing wide receiver, quarterback, running back, outside linebacker, safety and punter; executed 4 successful fake punts; incredible leader for the Knights with big play ability; named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s Metro Division Defensive Player of the Year; had over 650 yards and nearly 10 touchdowns on offense; made 64 tackles on defense, 11 for loss, and had a defensive touchdown; helped the Knights secure their second consecutive WCAC Metro Division title
Coach of the Year
Aaron Brady
St. Mary’s Ryken (third season)
Résumé: Led the Knights to a 9-3 overall record playing in the WCAC’s Metro Division; team is 28-6 in his first three campaigns as head coach; program claimed second consecutive title, defeating Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C. in the WCAC Metro Division championship game, 17-14; outscored opponents 406-172 this fall
First team
Offense
QB Trevor Nored, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
2,316 yards passing, 28 touchdowns; 4 rushing touchdowns; All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
RB Jamaree Bowman, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
RB Devyn Vukovich, Chopticon junior
952 yards; 9 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection
RB Daelandre Barnes, Great Mills senior
528 yards; 5 touchdowns
WR Dez Williams, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
41 receptions, 852 yards, 12 touchdowns; All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
WR Will Johnson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
29 receptions, 652 yards, 9 touchdowns
WR Martin Wilson Jr., Leonardtown junior
37 receptions, 512 yards, 9 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection
OL Jared Sweitzer, Chopticon senior
All-Conference first-team selection
OL Noah Jordan, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
OL Jeremiah Martin, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection
OL Kameron Norwood, Great Mills senior
All-Conference honorable mention selection
OL Lane Jewell, Chopticon senior
Played every down at left tackle this fall for the Braves
Defense
DL TJ McCauley, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
DL Cole Eible, Leonardtown senior
53 tackles, 5 for loss; 5 batted balls
DL Daniel Ollom, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection
DL Jeremiah Porter, Great Mills junior
34 tackles, 10 for loss; 3 sacks
LB Aiden Weber, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
All-WCAC Metro Division first-team selection
LB Jack Smith, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection
LB Mark Boyd Jr., Leonardtown junior
67 tackles, 7 for loss; 3 sacks; 3 blocked kicks; All-Conference honorable mention selection
DB Will Johnson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
64 tackles, 11 for loss; 1 defensive touchdown; WCAC Metro Division Defensive Player of the Year selection
DB Colyn Webster, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
All-WCAC Metro Division second-team selection
DB Tyler Meade, Leonardtown senior
57 tackles; 2 interceptions; All-Conference honorable mention selection
DB Trent Holton, Chopticon senior
40 tackles; All-Conference honorable mention selection
ST Paco Moment, Leonardtown sophomore
14 kick returns, 415 yards; longest return was 78 yards; 2 return touchdowns
K Garrett Watkins, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
Connected on a 29-yard field goal to give the Knights a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Archbishop Carroll to capture the program’s second consecutive WCAC Metro Division title
Honorable mentions
OL Clayton Allen, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; RB Ju’Vawn Broome, Leonardtown senior; ST Dallas Downs, Leonardtown senior; LB Alex Evans, Leonardtown junior; LB Michael Ford, Great Mills senior; OL Aidan Gamble, Leonardtown sophomore; OL Kameron Hargrove, Great Mills sophomore; DB Demetrius Harris, Chopticon sophomore; WR Darius Jordan, Great Mills junior; OL Jeremiah Jordan, Great Mills senior; OL/DL William Parillo, Leonardtown sophomore; DL Grant Peters, Leonardtown junior; LB Jacob Pinkney, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; WR Jamie Quade, Great Mills junior; OL Jake Quasney, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; RB Jordan Riggs, Leonardtown junior; LB Sidney Roberson, Chopticon sophomore; LB Jacob Ruslander, Chopticon senior; DB Nasir Salcedo, Great Mills senior; U Jordan Scarbrough, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; OL Dayvone Simmons, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; OL Joe Stanalonis, Leonardtown senior; DB Dom Taylor, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; WR Kyle Webster, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; OL Landon West, Leonardtown junior
JOHN NISWANDER
Boys soccer
Athlete of the Year
Garrett Bridgwater
Leonardtown senior
Résumé: Led the Raiders to a Class 4A state final berth finishing runner-up to Walt Whitman; scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Arundel in the 4A state semifinals; led the Raiders to a 19-1 overall record this fall; helped Leonardtown capture its fourth straight SMAC title
Coach of the Year
Rob Hor
Leonardtown (fifth season)
Résumé: Led the Raiders to a 19-1 overall record this fall; won 19 straight games to start the season before falling to Walt Whitman in the 4A state final; claimed 4A East Region II championship for the first time in program history; claimed the SMAC Chesapeake Division title; defeated La Plata 2-0 to win the program’s fourth straight SMAC title
First team
Forwards
Connor Yager, Leonardtown junior
19 goals; 4 assists; 9 game-winning goals; All-State second-team selection
Ulisses Torres, Great Mills senior
8 goals; 5 assists
Diante Somerville, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
1 goal in WCAC play; 1 assist; All-WCAC honorable mention selection
Midfielders
Koko Tin, Leonardtown senior
11 goals; 5 assists; named team’s Most Valuable Player
Kobe Harris, Leonardtown senior
5 goals; 10 assists
Cameron Viator, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
4 goals, 1 assist; All-WCAC first-team selection
Kelvin Salguero, Great Mills junior
12 goals; 8 assists
Backs
Garrett Bridgwater, Leonardtown senior
Helped Raiders defense allow only 3 goals in 15 regular season contests; All-State first-team selection
Logan Reilly, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
1 goal; helped Knights keep clean sheets against DeMatha, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Bishop O’Connell (Va.)
Blake Byrnes, Leonardtown senior
Helped the Raiders shut out opponents in 14 games
Goalkeeper
JR Gawel, Leonardtown sophomore
0.269 GAA per match; 14 shutouts; surrendered just 4 goals in 1,190 minutes of actual playing time
Honorable mentions
F Mason Brown, Chopticon senior; M Matt Buckler, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; B William Doughty, Great Mills junior; M Luke Duswalt, Leonardtown senior; M Alex Goldsborough, Chopticon senior; M Webb Kosich, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; GK Nicholas Potter, Chopticon senior; M Jared Riley, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Randy Salguero, Great Mills junior; GK Gerig Thoman, Great Mills senior
JOHN NISWANDER
Girls soccer
Athlete of the Year
Isabella Dever
Leonardtown sophomore
Résumé: Played center midfielder for Raiders this fall; excellent tactical skills and playmaker; scored 6 goals and added 5 assists; helped lead Raiders to SMAC Chesapeake Division title and conference championship; named as a first-team all-conference selection and second-team all-state selection
Coach of the Year
Jennifer Henderson
Leonardtown (26th season)
Résumé: Led the Raiders to a county-best 11-4-1 overall record this fall; captured SMAC Chesapeake Division title; defeated North Point 2-1 in overtime to capture SMAC championship
First team
Forwards
Jill Silverstone, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
13 goals; 4 assists; contributed to 17 of 24 goals the Knights scored this fall; All-WCAC second-team selection
Julianna Schilling, Leonardtown sophomore
9 goals; 8 assists
Claire Broadhead, Leonardtown senior
8 goals; 6 assists
Brooke Henderson, Leonardtown sophomore
5 goals; 8 assists
Midfielders
Isabella Dever, Leonardtown sophomore
6 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference first-team selection; All-State second-team selection
Kennedy Fowler, Chopticon senior
19 goals; 17 assists
Bella Beck, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
5 goals, 2 game-winners; 4 assists; All-WCAC second-team selection
Backs
Gracen Houck, Leonardtown sophomore
5 goals; 2 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
Jasmine Caniban, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
Challenged opposition’s best player each game; All-WCAC second-team selection
Kaitlyn Duswalt, Leonardtown junior
Vocal leader of the Raiders’ defense; All-Conference second-team selection
Goalkeeper
Jaida Hendricks, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
111 saves; 5 shutouts; was 2 for 2 in stopping penalty kicks; played every minute of all 16 games this fall; voted team’s Most Valuable Player
Honorable mentions
GK Hannah Bello, Leonardtown senior; B Kaylen Goddard, Chopticon sophomore; B Katie Hayes, Leonardtown senior; F Abby Joseph, Great Mills junior; M Lily Lawson, Great Mills sophomore; F Helena Lehr, Chopticon junior; B Kari Minnich, Leonardtown junior; GK Bethany Moore, Chopticon junior; M Brin Moore, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; M Alyssa Russell, Leonardtown junior; B Mia Schaefer, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; F Jordan Scott, Chopticon senior; M Taylor Smith, Chopticon junior; F Megan St. Laurent, Leonardtown senior; F Rhiannon Tamburri, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Carley Tepel, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
JOHN NISWANDER
Field hockey
Athlete of the Year
Gabby Dorsey
Leonardtown senior
Résumé: Finished season with 28 defensive saves as a center back; helped lead Raiders to a 7-6 overall record; selected to the all-conference first team
Coach of the Year
Hannah Morse
Great Mills (third season)
Résumé: Helped lead Hornets to 3A South Region title for the first time since 2008 with a victory over Chopticon; led team to a 9-6 overall record; notched second consecutive winning season at the helm after a 7-6 finish one year ago
First team
Forwards
Kennedy Morgan, Leonardtown senior
10 goals; 6 assists; All-Conference second-team selection
Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior
7 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference second-team selection
Savannah Raley, Great Mills sophomore
7 goals; 3 assists; scored 2 goals in 3A South Region championship; scored program’s first goal against Northern since 2008
Gina Jaffurs, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
2 goals; 1 assist; All-WCAC honorable mention selection
Midfielders
Olivia Whittington, Leonardtown senior
8 goals; 2 assists; 2 defensive saves; All-Conference first-team selection
Lily Simmerman, Great Mills senior
12 goals; 19 assists; captain; four-year varsity player who played in every minute of every game all four years; All-Conference second-team selection
Taytum Shipman, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
4 goals; 2 saves; four-year starter on varsity for Knights; All-WCAC first-team selection
Defense
Gabby Dorsey, Leonardtown senior
28 defensive saves; All-Conference first-team selection
Julia Stevenson, Great Mills junior
3 goals; 5 assists; 7 defensive saves; played in every minute of every game this fall; All-Conference first-team selection
Jameliah Shunnarah, Chopticon senior
2 goals; 1 assist; 3 defensive saves; played offense and defense on penalty corners; All-Conference first-team selection
Goalkeeper
Blayre Vallandingham, Chopticon senior
106 saves; 81.9 cumulative save ratio; four-year starter for Braves with 367 career saves, which is second in program history; All-Conference first-team selection
Honorable mentions
F Jordan Amspacher, Leonardtown senior; M Blake Bahr, Leonardtown junior; D Faith Bouch, Chopticon senior; M Abby Dolinar, Chopticon junior; M Anastacia Doran, Great Mills senior; D Jamie Kost, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; M Gabby Pierpont, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; GK Sara VanRyswick, Leonardtown junior; GK Lily Wood, Great Mills junior
JOHN NISWANDER
Volleyball
Athlete of the Year
Jenna Kline
Leonardtown senior
Résumé: Team captain who helped lead a youthful squad of five starting sophomores to a 10-win season this fall; three-year starter on varsity; totaled 127 kills with 101 digs and had an 89.5 serve percentage
Coach of the Year
Steven Correll
Leonardtown (16th season)
Résumé: Guided a youthful squad to a 10-4 overall record; recorded wins over Chopticon and Great Mills this fall; county-best 4-2 record in SMAC Chesapeake Division play
First team
Outside hitter: Jenna Kline, Leonardtown senior
127 kills; 101 digs; 89.5 serve percentage
Outside hitter: Hannah Jarboe, Great Mills senior
Team-leading 124 kills; 45 aces; 0.117 hitting efficiency
Right-side hitter: Maddie Argobright, Leonardtown senior
89.8 serve percentage; 46 aces; 84 kills
Middle blocker: Caitlyn Burch, Chopticon senior
121 kills this fall, 302 for career; 44 blocks; three-year player on varsity
Libero: Emily Gaddis, Leonardtown sophomore
94.6 serve percentage; 121 digs; defensive leader for Raiders
Setter: Kira Snyder, Leonardtown sophomore
86.0 serve percentage; 328 assists; 101 digs
Honorable mentions
OH Caleigh Bergling, Chopticon freshman; S Shanyn Burch, Chopticon senior; H Lila Flores, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; MB Shannen Litten, Leonardtown sophomore; OH Samantha Newton, Leonardtown sophomore; MB Lilly Reynolds, Chopticon sophomore; S Kaitlyn Russo-Barnes, King’s Christian Academy sophomore; OH Erika Smith, Great Mills sophomore; S Emily Turner, Great Mills junior
JOHN NISWANDER
Golf
Athlete of the Year
Sam Nebel
Chopticon junior
Résumé: Finished the season strong; won county tournament with an 85; was county’s lowest scorer at SMAC tournament with an 82 and seventh-place overall finish; shot 84 at District IV tournament
Coach of the Year
Dillon Burroughs
Chopticon (first season)
Résumé: Guided the Braves to the county tournament championship and the county’s best finish at the District IV and SMAC tournaments; also was the county’s best team during regular season play with a 10-3 record
First team
Sam Nebel, Chopticon junior
Shot 82 at SMAC tournament; shot 84 at District IV tournament; shot 85 at county tournament
Connor Eagan, Great Mills junior
Shot 82 at District IV tournament; state tournament qualifier; shot 89 at county tournament
Jake Sohne, Leonardtown sophomore
Shot 88 at county tournament
Dylan Mobley, Chopticon senior
Shot 86 at SMAC tournament; shot 89 at District IV tournament
Sydney Gatton, Chopticon junior
Shot 88 at SMAC tournament
Honorable mentions
Matt Bobrowski, Leonardtown senior; Cameron Clarke, Chopticon senior; Mason Chandler, Great Mills freshman; Ben D’Angelo, Chopticon senior; Will Kurtz, Leonardtown senior
JOHN NISWANDER
Boys cross country
Athlete of the Year
Zachary Wedding
Chopticon junior
Résumé: Placed in top five in all three postseason races; finished fourth at SMAC and 3A South Region championships; led all SMAC runners at 3A state championships with third-place finish
Coach of the Year
Kelly Schmidt
Chopticon (seventh season)
Résumé: Guided Braves to an 11-2 campaign during regular season action; tied for first at SMAC championships; took second at 3A South Region championships; watched the Wedding twins, Zachary and Jeffrey, have top performances all season long
First team
Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior
Fourth at SMAC championships (16:24.1); fourth at Class 3A South Region championships (16:54.9); third at Class 3A state championships (16:08.54)
Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior
Third at SMAC championships (16:21.0); fifth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:02.3); fifth at Class 3A state championships (16:14.06)
Nick Grooms, Leonardtown junior
11th at SMAC championships (17:13.5)
Jeremiah Rhoton, Great Mills senior
13th at SMAC championships (17:19.7); 10th at Class 3A South Region championships (17:40.0)
Brandon Grabenstein, Leonardtown senior
14th at SMAC championships (17:24.5)
Luke Getson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
19th at WCAC championships (18:01.0); 13th at state private schools championships (18:31.0)
Kyle Goodrich, Leonardtown junior
18th at SMAC championships (17:52.6)
Honorable mentions
George Benedict, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; Will Cassetta, Leonardtown freshman; Rory Coll, Leonardtown junior; Blake Davis, Chopticon senior; Bryce Dufrene, Chopticon freshman; Douglas Hoover, Chopticon junior; Karl Kent, Great Mills senior; Quinton Kurutz, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; James Lyon, Chopticon junior; Zach Maldonado, St. Mary’s Ryken freshman; Kyle Mashek, Great Mills senior; Joshua Nguyen, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Andrew Shukrah, Leonardtown sophomore; Alexander Suskar, Great Mills sophomore
TED BLACK
Girls cross country
Athlete of the Year
Cooper Brotherton
Great Mills sophomore
Résumé: Capped solid season by finishing in the top 3 in all three postseason races; started with a third-place finish at SMAC championships; claimed title at 3A South Region championships; finished second at 3A state championships
Coach of the Year
Brooke Fallon
Leonardtown (fourth season)
Résumé: Guided Raiders to a solid SMAC regular season record of 12-1; team claimed Arundel High School invitational midway through regular season; took second at SMAC championships and fourth at 4A East Region championships
First team
Cooper Brotherton, Great Mills sophomore
Class 3A South Region championships champion (19:30.9); second at Class 3A state championships (19:21.63); third at SMAC championships (19:31.6)
Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore
Second at SMAC championships (19:13.7); third at Class 4A East Region championships (19:17.91); 12th at Class 4A state championships (19:41.90)
Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore
Fourth at SMAC championships (19:38.7); third at Class 3A South Region championships (19:58.2); ninth at Class 3A state championships (19:47.55)
Nelle Ray, Leonardtown junior
Sixth at SMAC championships (19:47.5); 11th at Class 4A East Region championships (19:49.29)
Sophie Chan, Great Mills sophomore
14th at SMAC championships (20:59.7); sixth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:47.3)
Jolie Ganzell, Great Mills junior
17th at SMAC championships (21:09.6); 11th at Class 3A South Region championships (21:31.8)
Hannah Haynes, Leonardtown senior
26th at SMAC championships (22:00.0)
Honorable mentions
Sandra Bradley, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Nina Ferrero, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Sara Fletcher, Great Mills senior; Rachel Geiger, Leonardtown senior; Lydia Morris, Great Mills junior; Rachel Mroz, Leonardtown sophomore; Sofia Sherman, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; Daphne Spencer, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Emma Traver, Leonardtown sophomore
TED BLACK