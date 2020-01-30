During a season in which she has already reached one career milestone, Chopticon High School senior girls basketball player Katelynn Perrotta has found ways to come up big in key moments even on nights when she struggles from the floor.
Earlier this year, Perrotta eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier in her high school career, one that began at Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf, doing so in a narrow setback to county foe, Great Mills.
On Wednesday evening against Calvert in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest, Perrotta struggled from the floor through the first three quarters, but she scored the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds on an inbounds pass from Lilly Reynolds to lift the Braves to a 55-53 victory over the Cavaliers.
“I was definitely her first read on that play,” said Perrotta, who also plays girls lacrosse for the school in the spring. “We called that play to have me come off a screen by Cali [Barber] and if I got open, she would pass it to me going to the basket. Cali set a great screen and Lilly saw me break open and got the ball to me and I put it in.”
Trailing 53-49 with just over one minute remaining, Perrotta overcame a quiet night to have a huge impact on the outcome.
Perrotta scored layups on consecutive possessions to tie the game with five seconds remaining, then Calvert’s Maddie Eagle was whistled for a dribbling violation in the back court with 2.8 seconds to play, enabling Chopticon head coach Joe Cook to call a timeout and set up one last play, which ended up being the game-winner.
“I was looking for Katelynn the whole time,” Reynolds said of the last play. She led the Braves with 17 points, while Perrotta had 10. “If she wasn’t open underneath, I was going to throw it up top to Darcy [White] out by the three-point line. Cali set a great screen and I saw Kaitlyn break open going to the basket and she made it.”
Chopticon (11-5, 4-2 SMAC Chesapeake) had led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, only to watch Calvert (11-4, 4-2) counter with a 13-0 run before the teams headed into the locker room tied at 25 at halftime. Neither team really gained command in the third quarter, one that ended with the Braves up, 38-36.
Calvert led only briefly in the first half, but had several chances to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Kensley Benjamin tied it with a pair of free throws, then Maddie Eagle nailed a three-pointer to give the visitors a 41-39 lead. Later, a three-pointer by Benjamin gave the Cavaliers a 44-41 lead and buckets by Tamara Graves and Eagle pushed the advantage to 50-46 with three minutes remaining. Trailing 53-49 late, Chopticon scored the final six points to win the game.
“We probably could have been a little more patient on offense in the fourth quarter,” Benjamin said. “We had the lead a couple of times. We needed to play better defense. We let them get too many easy baskets inside in the fourth quarter. It was a good game. We can bounce back from it and get ready for Leonardtown [at 6:30 tonight].”
Calvert scored only four points in the first quarter and was held scoreless until Alex Herron made a free throw with 2:27 left in the opener. Benjamin added a conventional three-point play later in the quarter, but the Cavaliers faced an 11-4 deficit after the first eight minutes of play and then a deeper one moments later.
Chopticon pushed the lead to 16-6 on a three-pointer from Reynolds, but the Cavaliers countered with a 13-0 run for a brief 19-16 advantage. Benjamin scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, one that ended with the teams tied at 25. Eagle finished with 12 points and Graves added 10.
The Braves are scheduled to be at Great Mills at 6:30 tonight. The Hornets went to 16-0 on the season with a 57-32 win over Patuxent on Wednesday night.
