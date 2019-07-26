By voting to establish an exploratory committee, the St. Mary’s commissioners are taking a preliminary step in bringing a YMCA to the county, which would also be the first of its kind for Southern Maryland.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, anticipates that 11 members will serve on the committee from various stakeholder groups, including government officials, seniors, the Steering Committee for a Community Youth Center, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Tri-County Youth Services and the county’s youth advisory board, St. Mary’s public schools; the local chamber of commerce, as well as other business leaders and a private citizen.
The committee will be tasked with evaluating community needs, identifying potential locations for the facility and amenities it may offer, gauging fundraising capacity and learning about services YMCA offers nationally, according to the task force request.
The information would be gathered over the course of six months, Bridgett said.
“We’ve batted around the whole community center, YMCA thing for some time now,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said at the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting. Grassroots efforts to secure a community center in Lexington Park have been ongoing for the last few years; the county commissioners agreed formally to pursue construction of a local YMCA in April.
“Recognizing, I think, that the greatest need and want of this is in Lexington Park, this is a good start to focus on trying to hone down what seems to be, I’ve used the word ‘amoeba’ before, to get some structure … so we can move forward,” Morgan said, “particularly down in that Lexington Park area.”
Morgan had previously resisted the notion of a county-operated community center in Lexington Park, based on potentially high operational costs and what he called an extensive list of wants from the center’s steering committee regarding what the center should offer.
“I agree with Commissioner Morgan about Lexington Park,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “But you use the term ‘YMCA’ and quite frankly the message from separate groups is community center, and community resource center. … We want to make sure it’s meeting the needs across the county, but at the same time there’s inclusivity with everything that’s going on.”
“If someone wants a Ford, you’re not gonna give them a Chevy,” he said.
“I like the idea that we’re going to be trying to find some synergy across the county,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “We need buy-in from all the community.”
Hewitt, who initially broached conversations with YMCA of the Chesapeake with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), said “what the YMCA has been able to tell us is, ‘We’re not sure we can build one in your county … but if you build one, you will have no operational costs. We will run it.’ … That’s a big commitment on both sides.”
After findings are presented, the commissioners may consult a third party agency to validate or build on the data, Bridgett said.
“We are pleased that the ongoing efforts to encourage and focus on young people in the community, and to seek a county-supported indoor facility for young people and their families, is moving toward fruition,” Marcia Greenberg, an organizer with the Steering Committee for a Community Youth Center, said shortly after the meeting.
