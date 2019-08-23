From 2006 to 2012, St. Mary’s County pharmacies distributed over 32.8 million doses of opioids in a county with a population averaging about 104,000 at the time, equating to 45 doses per year for every single person living here.
That data is just one piece of a larger puzzle in ongoing lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors. St. Mary’s is one of 2,000 claims made across the United States, having joined the national multi-district litigation one year ago.
The ARCOS data, or Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, was a previously confidential database maintained by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, for which a portion was ordered to be made public by an appellate court in July. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland is presiding over thousands of lawsuits filed against opioid drug companies, including the claim filed by St. Mary’s.
Only the data from 2006 to 2012 is available to the public; more recent data could potentially impact ongoing DEA investigations, attorney Bruce Poole of the Poole Law Group, who is counsel to St. Mary’s and some other Maryland jurisdictions in a consolidated suit against opioid distributors, said in an interview.
From 2006 to 2012, Calvert County pharmacies sold 35.7 million doses. Charles County pharmacies distributed 45 million doses over those seven years, according to the data.
The suits date back to actions taken — or not taken — by those drug companies since 1996, Poole said. St. Mary’s and several other plaintiffs are alleging the manufacturers of prescription opioids grossly misrepresented its long-term risks, and that opioid distributors failed to properly monitor suspicious orders of those drugs.
The national litigation team is taking action against drug companies McKesson Corporation, Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma, Cardinal Health among others.
St. Mary’s is suing for damages related to the cost of indigent care; cost of county supported drug relief; law enforcement costs; jail litigation costs; punitive damages; gross negligence; and equitable relief, according to a 2018 memo.
The litigation will not pursue cases against doctors or pharmacies. St. Mary’s would not pay anything if the county loses the case, and could receive a minimum of 65% of the total gross if it wins.
Filing with the federal court to release the ARCOS data to firms representing the plaintiffs “was essential, because if you could access the ARCOS database, you can tell whether the distributors were doing their job in reporting suspicious orders to the DEA,” Poole said on the phone. “And now we know they weren’t. What they were doing was simply selling as much as they could.”
When distributors receive orders “too high for the population against what normal medical protocol would dictate, they’re supposed to flag it and report to the DEA,” Poole told the commissioners.
In St. Mary’s, the data shows that Tidewater Pharmacy easily sold the most opioids out of 18 pharmacies in the county, selling opioids with a total morphine milligram equivalent of nearly 127 million from 2006 to 2012.
The Mechanicsville pharmacy sold nearly 5.9 million doses in the same time span — ranking ninth among individual pharmacies in the state, Poole said.
“It therefore ranks as the No. 9 pharmacy in the entire state of Maryland for distribution, for sale of opioids,” Poole said, calling that discovery an “absolute shocker.”
By comparison, Target Pharmacy in St. Mary’s ranked second in St. Mary’s among singular pharmacies in the potency of opioids sold here, selling 2.7 million opioids at a total morphine milligram equivalent of 42.5 million.
The three CVS pharmacies in the county sold a combined total of 7.3 million doses, which constituted nearly 82 million morphine milligram equivalents.
CVS purchased Tidewater Pharmacy in July.
A person who identified herself as the Tidewater Pharmacy manager declined this week to comment on the data. CVS media representatives did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Hydrocodone and oxycodone accounted for 78% of all opioids distributed in the county, according to a county release. Over 90% of hydrocodone and 80.5% of oxycodone came through three manufacturers; SpecGx, Par Pharma and Actavis Pharma.
The top two distributors of oxycodone in the county were Cardinal Health and McKesson, followed by Walmart. The top distributors of hydrocodone were CVS and Cardinal Health.
“That number of pills can’t be consumed by these people” in the county, based on population size, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said during a briefing on the litigation during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting. “They’ve got to be going out of this county.”
“Certainly the numbers are quite high for a population size like ours. We are well aware now of how the availability and misuse of prescription opioid drugs fueled the current epidemic around the country,” Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, said in an emailed response.
“Over the past few years we have had the benefit of the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, better understanding by medical professionals and pharmacies on the addictive nature of these drugs, expanded substance use treatment access, and increased law enforcement action that has all lent to decreased prescription opioids,” she said.
“We have seen a steady decline in the amount of opioid prescriptions filled by St. Mary’s pharmacies,” according to Brewster. “While we continue to be concerned about prescription opioid misuse and have several initiatives to address this, our current fatality rate related to the opioid drug epidemic is largely fueled by illicit fentanyl. This data certainly supports the need, however, to keep addressing prescription opioid use in our county.”
In 2018, Brewster told the commissioners that data collected by the St. Mary’s health department showed deaths caused by prescribed opioids had decreased between 2015 and 2018 at an estimated 10% to 15%, while opioid deaths overall increased by 153% from 2016 to 2017, from 13 to 33.
So far this year, 14 fatal opioid overdoses have been reported in St. Mary’s, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. Last year, 31 opioid-related fatalities occurred in St. Mary’s, according to preliminary data from the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Brewster said in an emailed response.
There were more than 400,000 opioid-related deaths across the country from 1999 through 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Poole told commissioners that a number of milestone bellwether trials are forthcoming, which will set a precedent for the county’s own suit and others like it. The first case to be heard in the multi-district litigation, regarding claims filed by two Ohio counties, is scheduled for Oct. 21 in Cleveland.
But as the mass of opioid-related suits press forward, there have also been instances of settlements. In Oklahoma, the state attorney general settled with Purdue Pharma, which agreed to pay that state $270 million. Earlier this week, two drug companies mired in the Ohio suit agreed to pay the counties $15 million in a settlement, according to Reuters.
“I don’t wanna settle,” Poole said. “I truly want carnage against them.”
“We may receive some money in a court trial or settlement down the road, or we may not,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “Whether we do or not, it will never make up for the cost of the damage that’s been done.”
Resources for those seeking opioid treatment can be found online at www.smchd.org/opioid. The data regarding opioid distribution can be found at SLCG.com.
