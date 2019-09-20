Since St. Mary’s does not have code home rule — and likely never will — its citizens must depend solely on state representatives to make and change laws that apply to the county. Each year, the county commissioners decide what positions to take on proposed legislation before passing their recommendations along to our state senator and three state delegates, then let them do our bidding in Annapolis.
Next Tuesday, the commissioners are expected to vote on where they stand on nearly two dozen proposals. Some of those are good ideas — but parts of one proposal are terrible.
The county is considering pushing for three separate tweaks to the St. Mary’s open meetings act, including one that would allow more meetings and aspects of meetings to be held in closed sessions. We are dead set against that, as well as another that would keep some subcommittees out of the sunshine, but don’t disagree with a third that would make some county agencies more accountable.
This county’s open meetings act is widely regarded as the best in the state. By best, we mean it is the strictest on government, and the most open and accessible for citizens. We want to keep it that way, in the spirit of former Democratic state senator Roy Dyson, whose efforts in 1976 blazed the trail for the county’s sunshine law — a year before Maryland even adopted one.
As journalists, we always want less restriction on what we can freely cover, so that information can be passed on to you, our readers. And we don’t want anyone trying to back off from what we all have had a right to before, just because it’s inconvenient or potentially embarrassing.
But the press doesn’t have any special inside track to what’s going on in county government. You have the same rights as we do. We stand in your place at these free and open meetings, asking the questions you would ask if you had the time and inclination. We help you speak truth to power, and help you hold our duly elected officials — who are paid with our tax dollars — into account for their actions.
Rightly, there is business of the people conducted by the county commissioners that should be done so in executive session. Among those situations are those involving personnel matters, litigation and land acquisition. These are already clearly outlined in the open meetings act. What’s not necessary is adding investment of public funds, other legal consultation (which we would argue is already covered under litigation) and cybersecurity discussions — as being pushed by the county administrator and chief information officer — to the list of authorized reasons to hold a closed meeting.
This would be a big step backward. Beware of your government when it wants to throw shade over sunshine.
Also on the table is possibly exempting government subcommittees from having to follow the county open meetings law. This means relieving some groups, such as the animal shelter subcommittee of county animal control, from the responsibility of having to record meetings and meeting minutes for public perusal, or even hold those meetings in open session.
Is that a good idea? We don’t think so, and neither does Dyson — who while serving in Annapolis successfully fended off numerous attempts over the years to weaken his original legislation.
“Whenever you attempt to keep people, the citizens, out of the mix when government deliberates these issues … more important than anything, than rendering a decision, is how did you reach the decision? How did you get there?” he said this week. “I just think that’s an open door to eventually undo the open meetings law.”
A third proposed tweak to St. Mary’s sunshine law actually has some merit, and should be considered. It would allow the county to compel certain boards to adhere to the act’s more stringent provisions. The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission and the local housing authority are two such boards that would be affected, and more transparency there wouldn’t be a bad idea. Of course, this proposal would also affect the county library board, which has been a real powder keg of controversy over the past couple of years. Hopefully, the commissioners aren’t spraying all county boards with buckshot just to be sure to hit the library board, its intended target. But of course, like other agencies that use public funds, the library system should be held up to the light.
Where did all this sunshine law talk come from this summer anyway? Did the commissioners start to mull it after this newspaper reported last month that the state open meetings compliance board has sought to clarify the use of emails and text messages regarding what constitutes a meeting in the first place? That state board ruled that the Talbot County Council’s frequent electronic communication among members was, in fact, a meeting that should have been open to the public.
Technologies change, but what your government does should always be kept in the sunshine. Dyson knew that more than 40 years ago, and it’s just as relevant today. So the commissioners should not propose changing those two parts of the St. Mary’s open meetings law which would reduce transparency. And if they do, our four representatives in Annapolis absolutely should not advance them.