An employee at Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek was severely injured on Sunday afternoon during a feature at the race track.
Charles “Bucky” Bellere, a flagman for the speedway and former racer who is now in his 70s, was struck by a racing vehicle during a car feature. A release from Doug Watson, an announcer at the speedway, said that Bellere “was hit by a car that slid to the top of the track, seriously injuring the 30-plus year veteran corner flagman.”
Dispatch logs say that Bellere’s leg was severed by the impact of the collision.
A Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance that was on standby in the area responded at about 11 p.m. that night, according to Mark Trowbridge, the chief of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Bellere was airlifted to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s shock trauma center in Baltimore within the hour, according to dispatch logs.
The speedway released a statement online stating that “we are thankful [Bellere] is alive and did not suffer anything worse.”
Denise Hollidge, the general manager of the speedway, said that the speedway is “getting tremendous support.” She said that the track will run a benefit for Bellere in December and is collecting “get well soon” cards for him. Hollidge declined to comment on details of the incident.
