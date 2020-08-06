The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, The Enterprise and other newspapers in the state will feature a Maryland Writers’ Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author:
“What matters it if they do forget the singer, so they don’t forget the song.” – Frances E.W. Harper Genre: Poetry — A form of literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound, and rhythm.
A sample reading list includes “Forest Leaves” (1845), “Poems on Miscellaneous Subjects” (1854), and the novel “Iola Leroy, or Shadows Uplifted” (1892).
Frances Ellen Watkins Harper (1825–1911) was born free on Sept. 24, 1825, in Baltimore, became an orphan two years later, and was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle, Henrietta and the Rev. William Watkins. She was a devout Christian.
A poet, novelist and journalist, she was also a prominent abolitionist and temperance and women’s suffrage activist. She traveled to multiple states to lecture and give speeches about these issues.
In May, 1866, she delivered the speech “We Are All Bound Up Together” at the National Women’s Rights Convention in New York, sharing the stage with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. “You white women speak here of rights,” she said. “I speak of wrongs.”
With Margaret Murray Washington, the wife of Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman, and other prominent African American women, Frances helped found the National Association of Colored Women and served as its vice president in 1897.
Before marrying Fenton Harper, a widower, with whom Frances had a daughter, she worked at Union Seminary in Ohio, where she taught sewing. Frances died in Philadelphia on Feb. 22, 1911. Her home still stands at 1006 Bainbridge St. in Philadelphia.
Frances Harper had a long and prolific writing career and is distinguished as the first African American women to be published in the United States. She published “Forest Leaves” circa 1845, her first book of poetry at age 20. Her collection “Poems on Miscellaneous Subjects” (1854) became her biggest commercial success. Her short story “Two Offers” was published in the Anglo-African in 1859 and made literary history as the first short story published by a black woman. At 67, she published her novel “Iola Leroy” (1892), which was widely praised. Many of her works reflected Christian themes of truth, justice, and redemption.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites invites readers to have fun writing poetry like Frances Walker. Write a poem of up to 100 words that focuses on a Christian theme.
Readers can submit their responses at the website www.marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 20th of the month to receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table submission certificate. Selected responses will be published next month. Other information can be found at www.mwawritersroundtable.org.
In July, readers were asked to have fun writing a superhero comic by using 100 words to create a superhero and introduce them to the reader.
Here are some regional selections:
One day, mild mannered Bo Vine was bitten by a radioactive cow, instantly transforming him into the 2% All-American Hero, “MilkMan” — friend of cereal, purveyor of calcium.
He is beloved by ladies for his hansom milk mustache and low-fat, bone building superiority. MilkMan is a “carton” of “udder” strength that will “skim” through his “curdling” foes.
When at rest, MilkMan reduces himself to powder; but when duty calls, he can immediately be reconstituted to his “whole” self by simply adding water. Then, MilkMan (along with his trusty sidekick “MilkBoy”) will thwart the diabolically lactose intolerant forces of “Expiration Date Man.”
Steve Baker of Charles County
Kaleidoscope Kandy appeared fireside with a stroke of flame red. Taste of burnt marshmallow and laughter swirling in smoky air.
Nail polish whisks her away with one brush of color. Key lime brings her bar side squeezed through a long neck bottle traveling down his throat. Feel the pain of a distant fight.
Mystic gray reveals a slow wash along the coast, pods of dolphins play in the surf, staving away sharks from the shore where waders romp. Kandy’s canvas is endless with a change of color. Blending into the background, backroad, backroom from her backpack full of rainbow bottles.
Sabrina Hecht of St. Mary’s County
Behold The Great Caffeini, master of wakefulness. He is the superhero of long road trips, late night studies and stubborn morning awakenings.
Countless times he has saved the day — and night. How would the world survive without him?
Think of the forgotten flights, dangerous drives, and miserable morning mistakes that would plague us all. As the eye-opening star of MoonBucks, he performs shows daily.
He is also featured at Blinkin Donuts where you can experience his amazing powers along with your sweet treat. He has a latte fans and is celebrated the world over.
Melinda Whitfield of Calvert County
Knight Justice, wearing moon shadows like a cloak against the icy Valentine’s evening, looked down from a windy ledge high atop the Stanley Building at the restless city of Decopolis.
“Why keep up this superhero role?” he thought. Medieval lit professors should be home grading papers, not fighting crime.
But the city’s people relied upon him to shield their humdrum lives from all grave threats. Most nights they seemed to cry out in one begging voice, “Save us!”
What if he didn’t? Decopolis needed to lose its costumed babysitter.
Should he warn folks?
No. Soon enough, everyone would feel his absence.
Lawrence McGuire of Waldorf