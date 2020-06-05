Hundreds in Leonardtown march in response to racism-, policed-caused deaths

Tierra Cooke of Lusby was straining as she chanted “I can’t breathe!” during a march in Leonardtown on Wednesday. Her voice was hoarse, sweat rolled down her face in the 90-degree heat and she wore a bright yellow shirt that said “black by popular demand” while she walked around the governmental center with hundreds others during what was billed as a peaceful protest.
Cooke lost her voice from a protest she attended in Calvert County on Monday that ended in tear gas. Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said in a statement Tuesday that the gas was released “as a last resort” because protesters deterred from the protest agenda. Two people were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and failing to obey a lawful order.
The almost 27-year-old called what happened in Calvert unnecessary. “You can’t tell someone how to walk for their people … 15 minutes isn’t enough for me, and I’m not going to stop,” she said. The St. Mary’s protest lasted from 6 to about 8:30 p.m. and ended as peacefully as it started.
Heather Earhart, vice president of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for the St. Mary’s school board, said she was upset by the death of George Floyd that she helped organize the local protest. Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as three others held him down.
On the same day the three other officers were charged, joining the first officer who now faces a second-degree murder charge, at least 1,000 people (as estimated by the sheriff’s office) protested in Leonardtown to remember black Americans who have died from racism and encounters with the police.
Before Wednesday’s protest began, Greg Hall of the Joseph Egans Lodge in Valley Lee told The Enterprise that St. Mary’s has a different issue. “It’s not necessarily police brutality injustice, it’s social injustice,” he said before listing the lack of racial diversity in the police department, volunteer fire departments and the school system.
“They don’t make it comfortable. They don’t make it as welcoming,” he said.
A few county leaders addressed the crowd at the Potomac Building, starting with Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s). He said a friend asked him why it was the death of Floyd that “set everyone off.”
“Bro, where the hell have you been?” Crosby said he responded. He listed a few historical moments in black history to show how long a fight for equality has lasted: the emancipation, Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights Act, for example.
“Black people, black Americans have had a knee on their neck from the start,” Crosby said.
The delegate mentioned he has a bill that would require body cameras on police.
St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) told the crowd he was “appalled” by the Minnesota cop’s actions and that their conduct makes it harder for good police. He called St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies “peace officers” because they engage with the people in the community.
Janice Walthour of St. Mary’s NAACP spoke about poet Maya Angelou’s book, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” and how it feels “to be black in the land of the free. Racism is cruel, it’s ugly and it’s deadly. And here in St. Mary’s County, we need to work together to fix it,” she said.
A signup sheet was available for people who wanted to join the branch. Walthour said they are working on a virtual town hall to address racism.
William “BJ” Hall, president of the St. Mary’s branch of the NAACP, told the audience he was reluctant to speak because he was upset. He held up a shirt that said “I can’t breathe,” and told the crowd he got it a few years ago when he participated in a similar protest.
“I appreciate the outrage but remember back then … it died,” he said while wearing a shirt that read “I can’t breathe again.”
Hall told the crowd to keep the momentum and reminded everyone about the need for a community center, that the county is in a housing crisis and that the deadline for the U.S. Census was extended.
NAACP member Marsha Williams took the stage next, listed names of black people who died from racism and explained saying “black lives matter” doesn’t mean other lives do not.
She encouraged the crowd to attend local meetings like school board and county commissioners, and to vote for the best candidate regardless of party affiliation.
The lot of protesters marched along the street, stopped in the open field, formed a circle and chanted for at least 10 minutes. They later kneeled in silence for nearly nine minutes, the amount of time the Minneapolis officer knelt on Floyd’s neck, with fists in the air. They marched back to the starting point to again form a circle and start a few more rounds of chanting.
Some individuals entered the circle to yell “we must keep this going” and “white silence is violence.” One protester screamed at a St. Mary’s police officer standing by the Potomac Building for being on his phone and not paying attention. He later apologized, which was accepted by some and rejected by others accompanied with responses like “abolish the police.”
At one point, it was announced protesters had only 10 more minutes left, and while some left, dozens circulated the park two more times before leaving without incident.
Another protest is scheduled today at 7 p.m. outside Leonardtown’s governmental center, after being moved from downtown.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews