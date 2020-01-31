Anyone who has ever dealt with dating, love or heartbreak can tell you that romance is tricky. Real romance isn’t as simple as the exhaustingly idyllic “happily ever after” trope used in Hollywood movies.
Sometimes it’s refreshing to watch a show that honestly portrays romance and even pokes fun at the very concept. If that’s the type of show you’re looking for, then The Newtowne Players has quite the Valentine’s Day treat lined up. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” a musical comedy with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, is being performed at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, and it is relatable to anyone who has ever loved or lost … or both.
This musical is presented as a series of vignettes connected by the common theme of romance. The first act deals with the complexities of dating, and the second act covers married life, parenting, and even divorce.
Despite telling the story of roughly 60 different characters, the show is done with a small cast of four (two men and two women), all of whom give wonderful performances.
Neil Compton adds hilarity to the show in his portrayal of several sidesplitting characters, including an incarcerated matchmaker, a tough guy who refuses to cry during chick flicks and a geriatric pickup artist. Compton’s comedic chops, combined with his baritone voice, make for some unforgettable performances.
Chad Mildenstein breathes life into some unique characters, including a new father who can’t help but speak like a baby and a sex-deprived husband who dances a tango with his equally sex-deprived wife. Mildenstein is a delight to watch on stage, bringing hilarious facial expressions and a sense of virtue to his many scenes.
Sarah Pollard commands the stage in her glitzy bridesmaid dress, while wittily lamenting about how she is “always a bridesmaid, never a bride.” Pollard’s strong mezzo-soprano voice helps carry her through the variety of other roles she plays on stage, while her acting skills give depth to her characters.
Emily Quade shines in this show with her quirky and charming acting choices. However, her strongest performance came in an honest, moving monologue about the pain of divorce. Staring into a camera to film a dating video, Quade allows herself to be vulnerable as an actor and it pays off beautifully.
Directed by Stacey Park, assistant directed by Mike Sokoloff, produced by Rick Thompson, and stage managed by Erika Nevis, this production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” has brought together a talented team to create a casual experience for theatergoers. Set designer Chris Maulden created a facade of a brick building inspired by the downtown streets of a busy city. A two-person band is perched in a second-floor studio, which gives the impression that their music is spilling out onto the street below, helping to narrate the various love lives of the city dwellers who pass by. It is a simple, yet effective design.
Costume designer Marie Waltrip successfully costumed an impressive number of characters, while giving subtle hints of a shift in time. Rounding out the production team are Regina Richardson (lighting), Timothy Joyce (sound) and Robin Finnacom (properties), who each deserve applause for their respective work. And although the show may look simple to the audience, there is a small army of stagehands backstage who help make the production happen.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a musical without the talented musical director Kylie Teston and her band. Teston has done a wonderful job of bringing together the singers and the instrumentalists, Mary Jane Seanor on piano and Pierre Petitjean on violin, to create one harmonious sound on stage.
This show is witty, relatable and absolutely hilarious. It’s the perfect show for a romantic date night or a Valentine’s Day celebration. However, this show is not for kids. Due to sexual situations and adult language, it is only recommend for mature audiences.
The show runs for three weekends from Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park. Show time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets are available for purchase at newtowneplayers.org.
Written by Stephanie Taubert of The Newtowne Players.