A health inspection report revealed there was evidence of mouse droppings and nesting inside a Leonardtown grocery store in early December.
Dozens of documents obtained by The Enterprise through the Freedom of Information Act showed a year’s worth of health inspection reports for all the food-preparing grocery stores in St. Mary’s County. While most reports were not perfect, the McKay’s Food and Drug location in Leonardtown was the only store with evidence of mice.
A Dec. 9 report states the evidence of the mouse droppings were found in the pet food aisle and the back foyer of bread storage, “as well as mouse access holes in foyer between sales floor and back stores, back receiving overhead doors, including exterior foundations where access points are in evidence.” The report also states there was nesting beneath the card displays “and two loaves of bread burrowed into” that were later thrown out.
An inspector stated in the report that small “ineffective” mouse traps were found in the store and recommended a more aggressive pest control service.
Mark Morris, deputy director of the environmental health division for the St. Mary’s health department, said, through an email, the evidence of mice is considered a Good Retail Practice violation, which must be corrected within 30 days. The Leonardtown store has put an effective pest management plan in place, according to Morris, and a report states there is some evidence of improvement.
Thomas F. McKay, president of McKay’s Food Stores, said the mice were a result of a remodeling project that started during the fall. He said the back doors were opening more than they usually would have.
“We took immediate action and went so far as to even add some additional pest control services to our facility,” he told The Enterprise. “If you look hard enough and deep enough and long enough, you’ll find mice in a lot of places.”
McKay said they have taken the steps to eradicate the problem and praised the health department for its work, calling them the best in Southern Maryland if not the state.
Continuing to shop
A couple of morning shoppers at McKay’s last week said they were not bothered by the mouse reports.
Brad Hammett of Leonardtown, who said he’s shopped at McKay’s stores for 50 years and knows people who work there, called the stores “excellent.”
He said it can be difficult for grocery stores to keep out vermin, and believes the cockroaches once found in his home came from the groceries he bought from McKay’s.
“It’s not really McKay’s fault, it’s really the suppliers,” he said, adding that the bugs could have come from the store’s warehouses. He said he knows McKay does his best to keep the stores as clean as possible.
Fellow Leonardtown resident Pat Abell described the store as “clean and nice,” and Leonardtown resident Lisa Yager agreed. However, Yager called Giant grocery the cleanest.
She said it’s important to know what’s in the grocery store’s health inspection reports, “especially when it comes to the meats.”
The master’s degree student and mother of two did not see mice as an issue. “It’s a problem I think every grocery store has issue with,” she said, adding it’s an issue she had at her own home. “I think in this area we have a mice problem.”
Brandon Russell of Leonardtown, who frequents Leonardtown’s Food Lion, said a report of mice droppings would not necessarily deter him from shopping at a grocery store. It would only be concerning if there were repeated offenses, something he said he could look up if the health inspection reports were available online.
A year’s worth of health department reports from all the locations that receive food inspections would cost $1,240, according to a recent request by The Enterprise. Russell said that information should be free to the taxpayer.
“I think that it’s a very important resource to have access to,” he said.
“St. Mary’s County Health Department does not routinely charge fees to community members who request information on food safety or food facility inspection results,” Morris said, adding that the public is charged when the request takes more than two hours to fulfill, which he said does not happen often.
The health department said it is making efforts to digitize its reports, which would take a few years to complete.
Russell said he would like to see a detailed timeline of the transition.
How the inspections work
The violations listed on the St. Mary’s health department reports can be split into two categories: critical items and Good Retail Practices, or GRP.
“Examples of GRPs would include unclean floors, accumulation of trash, evidence of pests, unclean equipment,” Morris said, adding that critical violations include improper cooking, cold and hot holding, lack of water service and sewage discharged into the facility.
Critical items must be followed to reduce food-related illnesses and have to be corrected immediately. GRPs are followed to prevent pathogens, chemicals and physical objects from entering the foods and must be corrected within 30 days unless written otherwise.
Grocery stores fall into the health department’s high-risk category and have at least three annual unannounced inspections.
The McKay’s store in Leonardtown collected a total of 76 uncorrected violations this year during the six inspections. Some inspection reports require a follow-up where most of the violations were corrected. For example, Morris noted that most of McKay’s GRP violations from March had been corrected by an April inspection.
“It would be more concerning if the violations were not corrected within the correction period,” Morris said.
However, a July 25 inspection report given to The Enterprise shows three critical items were not listed as corrected. The prepackaged lettuce, a bakery and a meat department refrigerator were not maintaining food contents at 41 degrees or less. But Morris said those items were listed as corrected “on the final inspection form.”
Some other violations from this year included mold growth on a door frame in the produce department in March, dirty toilets in April, a fruit fly and house fly infestation in July and dead insects in the light fixtures in November.
The McKay’s store in Hollywood had 16 uncorrected violations within five inspections this year. Some of the violations include unclean air vents, bugs in the light fixtures and unchanged lights. Three inspections for the Charlotte Hall location show 14 uncorrected violations consisting of lights out in the deli, a broken thermometer in the hummus refrigerator and heavy grease accumulation under the hood in the deli.
The Food Lion in Charlotte Hall had seven uncorrected violations this year for items like unclean air vents, unclean hood filters above the chicken fryers and a dairy cooler without a thermometer. The #1319 location was the only grocery store to make the St. Mary’s health department’s most recent gold star list, a list it made two years in a row, according to the store manager.
A gold star means the inspected location met the list of food safety requirements. Some of the requirements include no critical violations, no confirmed unsafe food handling complaints and at least one food service worker completed a recognized and approved Food Service Sanitation and Safety Class within the last two years.
“Food safety is very importance to all of us in the store and we take it very very serious,” Ahmed Awadalla, the store’s manager since 2013, said. “We want to make sure customers take safe foods home.”
He said they have a third-party contractor conduct its own inspections once a month, and Awadalla said he does a walk-through three or four times a day checking temperatures and cleanliness. He said the Charlotte Hall location is the company’s busiest and one of the best in the nation.
The Food Lion in Leonardtown had 21 uncorrected violations for items like evidence of termite pests in the produce and public bathrooms, a moldy concrete block in the inner building, chipping and peeling painted shelves in the refrigerator, a fly infestation and unclean floors.
The Giant in California had 20 uncorrected violations this year, with citations for rusty tray racks in the deli lunch meat refrigerator, mold in the bakery walk-in refrigerator and expired food on the milk crates.
Before it went out of business and was bought by McKay’s, Shoppers Food Warehouse in the San Souci area of California had 46 uncorrected violations this year for its unclean floors and surfaces, damaged tile walls in the deli, burned-out florescent lights and mold growth in multiple places.
The Weis Markets store in Lexington Park had 15 uncorrected violations for not having clean meat department display cases, sufficient ventilation in the restrooms and clean walls and countertops in the produce section. The Weis Markets store in Callaway also had 15 uncorrected violations, which include storing personal food next to the customer’s, hanging fly strips over the food preparation areas and not wearing the proper hair restraints.
Harris Teeter in California had six uncorrected violations, the least amount of all the food-preparing grocery stores. Some of its violations included a spill in the back room, unclean hoods in the pizza station and unclean light bulb covers above the griddle tops and wok.
“There have not been any confirmed complaints associated with food borne illness in our county this year,” Morris said.
He said the health department responds to all complaints concerning food facilities and the public can submit concerns at www.smchd.org/community-complaint.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews