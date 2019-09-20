Members of the St. Mary’s Garden Club woke up and smelled the roses on Wednesday as they prepared their flowery displays at the Leonardtown fairgrounds.
The 73rd annual St. Mary’s County Fair is underway this weekend, and it not only means rides, food and farm animals but contests that judge art, livestock, flowers and many other items. Members of the community took advantage of the fair’s open doors Wednesday afternoon to set up for Thursday’s opening day.
Gerry Frazier, a member of the garden club, said they receive between 350 to 400 plant entries every year, and they are set up in the barn in front of the fairgrounds’s main entrance. Toward the back this year is a section for plant displays that aligned with the contest’s animated Disney film theme. Contestants have a chance to win a first, second, third or an honorable mention ribbon.
The film categories included “Fantasia,” “Tangled,” “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Wall-E” and others.
Kathy Glockner of Leonardtown was working on her duo design based on the movies “Moana” and “Mulan.” She said she has a general idea of what she is going to do, but sometimes, “the flowers start talking to you” and improvising becomes necessary.
For the “Moana” side, she used orchards and an alocasia plant from her own garden because she “wanted something more tropical” since the movie takes place on the Pacific islands.
Glockner said she was going to give the “Mulan” side a more masculine touch with dried protea and a sunflower to match the plot of the movie, which involves a young woman from ancient China who disguises herself as a man when she goes off to war.
Glockner already finished her “Beauty and the Beast” display — a dinner table with red and gold cloths, napkins, plates and cups with red roses in the center.
“I imagine everyone is going to have a red rose,” she said.
The category calls for a set-up that looks like Belle and the Beast’s first formal dinner. Glockner said she had to make sure the roses weren’t too tall so the two could see each other if they were to sit at her table.
Glockner also had an entry in the “Sleeping Beauty’s breakfast after the kiss” category, which requires contestants to create what they believe Aurora’s breakfast display would look like. The Leonardtown resident said the princess was a “very elegant lady” so she wanted to give her display an elegant and feminine look with a silver plated tray she found in her house, fine china with a small bouquet of pink, green and white carnations, alstroemeria and hypericum berries.
Across the room from Glockner was Ingrid Swann, also a member of the garden club, who was setting up her “Aladdin and Jasmine lunch on the magic carpet” display. She pinned a blue and gold rug on the back of a display board with gold objects one might find inside the Cave of Wonders sitting in the center. Swann said she might use calla lilies as one of her flowers for the display, but she was not exactly sure yet.
She is entering the “Frozen” category as well and plans to use a Tangle toy for its “reflective design,” but was having trouble setting it up. “Some of these things we do are pretty tricky,” she said.
Like Glockner, Swann also had a display for the duo “Mulan” and “Moana” category with orchards on the “Mulan” side, and “I’m trying to use tropical flowers on the ‘Moana’ side,” she said.
The fair opens at 9 a.m. all weekend and closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides stay open an extra hour.
All children are admitted free until 5 p.m. on Friday and some activities include rides, 4-H horse and livestock shows, and pig and dog races. Saturday will feature a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. along with livestock auctions and a jousting tournament. And Sunday will feature a gospel concert, the St. Mary’s Riding Club’s fair horse show and the antique tractor pull.
Gate admission to the fair is $7 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. For more information, including detailed daily schedules, visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
